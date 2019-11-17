The strange mental softness around the NHS

UK Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson has made much of how he would shower “our wonderful National Health Service” with money (from we lucky taxpayers and future generations, no doubt) in this election campaign. Cynics will say that he probably does not mean it all that much but such statements are the price one must pay for persuading wavering Labour voters into switching from the Red to the Blue team, etc.
But I wonder. There does seem to be a deeply rooted attachment to the NHS that goes beyond all logic and reason. A service created in the late 1940s, run as a monopoly (private healthcare in the UK is relatively small versus the NHS), paid for out of tax and delivered free at the point of use. Result: its services must be rationed. Some of its actions are pretty good, some far less so. I got treated for water on the knee last year and was dealt with reasonably well, although the diagnoses given were so wide and contradictory that in the end I learned more by surfing the internet and talking to some medically savvy friends. Many people’s experiences with NHS treatment vary from excellent to terrible. It does certain things very well, but in my view is poor at area such as tracking patients after their initial encounters to make sure they are keeping on a regime, etc. I think that the UK could and should move towards private healthcare provision for the bulk of the population, via a mix of healthcare accounts that one builds up over time (people will tend to draw from these funds more as they enter middle age), insurance (for large, catastrophic spending) and some public provision for those in serious poverty. The Soviet model that we operate under seems not just anachronistic, but dangerously resistant to innovation and change. (James Bartholomew had good thoughts on the NHS in this article.)
And yet the NHS is, as former UK finance minister Nigel Lawson once said, rather like a state religion, such as the Church of England. Criticise it at one’s peril. The other day on Facebook an acquaintance of mine, a senior nurse on a good salary, bleated about the hours she has to work. I pointed out that as a small business owner I have put in 60-plus hours a week, but accepted that as part of my choice to work in this way. The meltdown, and the sarcasm, that I received from this person’s friends was something to behold.
The NHS is, like the BBC, one of those institutions that seems to defy all logic, no matter what it does and how ropey its output is.
I do not believe that the public attitude towards the BBC is the same as the public attitude towards the NHS.
A lot of people fear, quite understandably, not being able to pay for medical care if they, or a loved one, become ill – I do not really think that many people fear (really fear) waking up one morning and finding the BBC has gone bust. These are very different things.
By the way – I see no evidence that news and entertainment shows in Britain on the independent television are less slanted to the left than they are on the BBC. Ditto in the United States – where, apart from some of Fox News and Fox Business, the commercial television stations are all controlled by the left.
For some reason, my mind ran on with that and added, before I could read on “by the leeches“, my view is that the NHS employs over a million people, and operates hospitals, publishes data and cuts people open regularly and usually safely, but I do not perceive it as providing healthcare, but a simulacrum of it, approximating to 50% of what could be obtained for the cost on a quantum meruit basis, but lots of agitprop for the State.
I do not regard myself as having healthcare available, apart from repeat prescriptions, just as having a wild stab at a chance of treatment if I get noticed and lucky.
I believe that the NHS myth is an internal understanding of the political class, their dogma being that it is wonderful and above criticism. Until a Gorbachev comes along, calling for glasnost and perestroika, then to be eventually replaced by a Yeltsin, it will carry on killing.
Your analysis fails to apply the Instapundit criterion, which is always a major criterion for a politician considering a public enterprise, namely: Does it provide sufficient opportunities for graft?
To me graft includes the ability to reward friends with cushy and lucrative non-jobs, which is why the BBC and the NHS will last forever.
My mum who is otherwise positively Thatcherite seems to live the NHS.
I think it’s psychological, the when you are sick, you will be treated without much fuss is emotionally comforting, like an omnipotent merciful God.
The idea that God is stupid, wasteful and in some ways evil if you pull back the curtain is too terrifying for many to contemplate without good reason.
Paul Marks (November 17, 2019 at 8:31 pm) is right. The BBC is not the force it was and it could be abolished without costing anyone an election – most people would just change channels. Those people who most depend on the NHS are well able to notice when it performs poorly but if it vanishes, they have a problem. The opinion of Cummings, and I’m guessing of Boris and others, is than only several years of gaining trust will allow the Tories, in the next election, to propose reform of it.
There is also the basic point that the Brexit referendum promised some of the Brexit dividend to the NHS as part of their campaign – perhaps crucial to getting the extra votes that carried them over the top to victory. The line of Boris, Cummings and others has always been that keeping their promise is as important as keeping their immigration and other promises in fulfilling the Brexit promise – in showing that they, unlike the remoaner establishment, are not just making promises they’ll betray after they get your vote. I can relate to that.
Are the stats for deaths and injuries due to “medical misadventure” actually available, “un-redacted”, or are they a state secret?
This always throws me off for a minute until I remember that y’all have reversed the Blue/Red assignment.
As the CofE seems now to be a state anti-religion, this quote would make me wonder about the true goals of the NHS. 😉
bobby,
Far as I can see ’tain’t the bloody Brits wot got their colors mixed up. ‘Twas the bloody Murrican Left that thought it would be too too cool to take over the natural color of the True Blue Americans and leave this exemplary fraction with nothing but the color of the Hammer & Sickle — like, Red, don’t’cha know. The color we all learned to hate since around 1950.
Grump.
Dude, pretty much the entire world: Red means Left & Blue doesn’t. We’re the one who have that revered, not everyone else (I’m American) 😆
Someone (NiV, in another thread) recently pointed out that ” . . . everyone regards their own vocabulary as “ordinary” and the vocabulary of other cultures as “strange”.”
This was my subtle play off of that (very true) comment.
Sometimes things work. This one flopped.
🙁
I think you should recognize that the alternative is, as perceived, extremely unattractive: an industry organized around a carve-up between Big Pharma and the insurance industry? Really, two less trustworthy industries would be hard to imagine.
In fact, faced with a Big Pharma industry who’s entire raison d’etre is to create and preserve monopoly positions, and who have legions of lawyers to fight for that aim globally, it might just make sense for Britain to have a monopoly buyer on the other side of the supply/demand equation.
For most industries and situations, letting supply & demand discover the otherwise undiscoverable information is very useful. For life & death situations – not so much.
BTW, the analogy with the BBC is bizarre: I can honestly think of no case whatsoever for public provision of ‘broadcasting’. Indeed, the concept of ‘broadcasting’ looks to me like only the product of a superseded technology.
Michael,
The problem in the NHS is Doctors acting like 1970s Mining Unions and making UK medicine commensurately rubbish.
Also, the obvious place to raid (besides a BREXIT dividend) is the Public Health England budget. Just shut the damn thing down and give the money to the NHS.
Once you can play pointless civil servants off against lazy Doctors, the Tories could actually build public support for downsizing the pointless bits of government to put more into NHS which if shit objectively is at least valued by a big chunk of the electorate.
Brits can reform the NHS along the israeli model.
Israel started out with socialized medicine. It was no doubt a comfort to the penniless refugees of the early years, but quickly became one of the sore points used to challenge the socialist hegemony.
Reform has resulted in a hybrid system that works very well:
Taxpayers underwrite a basket of basic services available to all, and the private HMOs and doctors can charge for additional services. The free market encourages efficiency and doctors with ambition and expertise can do well by introducing new techniques or services. As these become more mainstream their price drops and they are added to the HMO plans, and eventually to the subsidized basket.
So anyone who needed eyeglasses could get them for a reasonable co-pay, but you could take your prescription to a private shop for fancier frames and lenses (which typically are discounted as the HMOs cut deals). As in all free markets the gap between options has closed as a wider choice of lenses and frames becomes affordable and hence covered.
This is now happening with cosmetic dentistry and laser eye surgery, which used to be completely private and are now at least partially covered as vendors cut deals with the HMOs. Similarly the HMOs largely farm out ultrasound and other imaging to private clinics, maximizing use of the equipment.
Introducing a co-payment to even the most basic services caused some squawking but was key to changing the mentality.
The NHS is very very good at some things. I speak from personal experience having had a heart attack 12 days ago and was treated (had a stent fitted) at 4:00 am in the morning. It happened Tuesday night. I was released home on the following Friday with a cocktail of different drugs. Had I been in the USA I suspect I’d have run up a bill well above $50,000 for all that and I doubt anyone could have done it any better than the NHS at Lincoln hospital.
But my step-daughter had to see a Doctor at the local surgery. It took 168 phone calls to get an appointment. For my post-release review last Wednesday it took 110 phone calls. In this case the surgery only had one doctor on duty; the owner (another doctor) was away doing private medicine which seems wrong. In my case I saw a Nurse practitioner who is excellent.
So there is still much to be done.
The NHS must be great. Absolutely no one else has copied it.
There is a very simple way of reforming the NHS. That is, replacing it with something better. Make its actual taxpayer cost visible. Split out the actual tax cost of the NHS and show it as a separate item in everyone payslip. Like NI. Once people realize that the NHS is not “free” but actually costs them a few hundred quid a month in tax to support then the group think adoration of the NHS will soon crumble.
And even better, add a voluntary “NHS Solitary Tax” of say 3%, and just see how many are willing to pay extra tax that would purely go to fund the NHS. Not many.
The NHS is a shibboleth of modern Britain because so many people are economically illiterate on the subject. And deliberately kept that way.
A bit like the fact that failure to pay the BBC license is the biggest single cause of poor single parent women getting caught up in the criminal justice system. First heard this very interesting fact from a J.P.
At the risk of becoming repetitive . . . . .
In a nutshell . . . . .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-5zEb1oS9A
llater,
llamas
I mentioned the BBC because it’s one of those 20th Century creations that have become part of the fabric of our lives. Challenging either of them gets you into the “mad libertarian” bracket.
The BBC isn’t as essential as surgery or pain relief. I still resent having to pay for something where the quality is so patchy.
I’m not so sure. Many of my lefty friends (which means, alas, most of my friends) see no irony in telling me that we must not let Boris sell “our” NHS because “we pay for it”, then immediately praising it to the skies because “it’s free”.
My junior nephew delights in telling me that if not for the NHS, he would have died (of a serious infection he acquired some years ago). My reply is either, “And without the AA, my car would still be sitting on the hard shoulder of the M42”, or, “Why? Are you too stupid to get health insurance?”
The fact is, of course, that the NHS is not, and never was, “ours”; precisely the opposite, in fact. “Our” hospitals, many of them built, as was the one in my hometown, largely by public subscription, were stolen en masse in 1948, and during the succeeding decade and a half the caring state closed or merged many of them and failed to build a single new one.
Itellyounothing,
Were you around to witness the unions in the 1970s? I don’t think there is even a remote similarity between the miners then and doctors now – the comparison is, frankly, silly.
That said, I’ve no doubt that the NHS is badly managed, because, let’s face it, most of the UK civil service is pretty poor. But I’m absolutely not convinced that the great private sector behemoths are much better – the level of mismanagement of, for example, our utilities suppliers is quite astonishing. The answer, I think, is that we have to force all levels of government to embrace better management technicques, better information flows, better technology, and stop trying to run it using the equivalent of parchment and goose-quills.
Out of fairness, my last quote for a $5000 deductible medical insurance policy here in the USA was $870 per month, which I think comes out around 675 quid. Obamacare killed off affordable insurance unless you qualify for subsidies. So, your “few hundred quid a month” seems quite affordable.
(We do have the option of using pay-as-you-go ala carte clinics, thankfully, which works out better for me as I don’t seem to get sick. Just injured. 😆 And injuries are usually just a once-in-and-done sort of thing – no repeat visits, no complicated meds.)
The notion of “our” NHS reminds me of the eighties when all the nationalised industries were said by Labour types to belong to all of us and that the evil Tories were selling off the family silver. Why I should want to own a steelworks that was losing millions of pounds a day every day was never explained to me. Surely giving it away would have made sense in those circumstances.
Stonyground
It was Harold MacMillan, later Earl of Stockton and Marquis of Yalta who said that, a former Conservative Prime Minister, although the context wasn’t quite as it is put in media legend. And he didn’t point out that the silver had been stolen in the first place, as were the hospitals, many a creaking Victorian hospital had been set up by charitable trusts, and were simply seized and put under government control. The point is not that they were stolen (we all should know that) but that the hospitals were already there, without the State.
Michael Taylor: “a Big Pharma industry who’s entire raison d’etre is to create and preserve monopoly positions”
Just like you have a monopoly over the things you own.
Or can I declare that your monopolistic, selfish right to exclusive use of your home ends 17 years after to bought it and I can move in?
I’ll be in the UK in Autumn 2020, send me your street address, I’m taking your place over for my 3 week visit. I’ll get a compulsory license order against you. What’s the usual royalty rate on that? 3%? You want cash or credit?
I see variations of Michael Taylor’s argument when discussing the American “system” and I never see the defenders of communist medicine acknowledge that the healthcare industry (which includes doctors/nurses, hospitals, licensing, insurance, equipment, treatment practices, pharmaceuticals, etc etc etc etc etc etc etc)
is perhaps the most government-regulated industry in existence, maybe second to energy production.
And when elective surgery is brought up as a counterpoint showing how free markets work then it’s back to the trusty “but government MUST regulate life and death medicine, it’s too important for people’s individual choices!”.
So after government thoroughly ruins the incentives for a given market, then spend half a century or longer salting the fields to ensure no flowers bloom collectivists can say, “See! We need [terrible gov’t program X], look how messed up the private sector is!”