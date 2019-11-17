|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
But top universities are also crucial for induction into the luxury belief class. Take vocabulary. Your typical middle-class American could not tell you what “heteronormative” or “cisgender” means. But if you visit Harvard, you’ll find plenty of rich 19-year-olds who will eagerly explain them to you. When someone uses the phrase “cultural appropriation,” what they are really saying is “I was educated at a top college.” Consider the Veblen quote, “Refined tastes, manners, habits of life are a useful evidence of gentility, because good breeding requires time, application and expense, and can therefore not be compassed by those whose time and energy are taken up with work.” Only the affluent can afford to learn strange vocabulary because ordinary people have real problems to worry about.
– Rob Henderson
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Cultural appropriation, eh?
You mean something like this?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ULIHjFy-eUo
Or does it only work one way?
See also English spelling.
Of course it only works one way, the very notion rules apply to everyone equally is ‘racist’. You think I am joking? No, by this stage in the Culture War I imagine you know I am not.
An echo of the Ukrainian writer Viktor Suvorov writing about advancement in the Soviet Army (he is ex-GRU), he said that education was essential to advancement and there was a bias towards those with degrees in the social sciences over STEM as it was important to be able to talk smoothly, i.e. to know how to follow the Party line.
The Nomenklatura of any regime has always been self-selecting, but often seem disappointed when they are the first to face the firing squad after the revolution.
I will look forward to watching that part.
Mr Ed and Paul (and anyone else, of course),
What is your opinion as to the reliability of Anatoliy Golitsyn? I ask because so many of these defectors seem to have proponents and bashers. Suvarov comes in for his share; so does Pacepa.
I could go back and live through the times myself to check (provided the KGB/GRU/NKVD/FSB didn’t catch me), but unfortunately the dog ate the thingamabob on my time machine. :>(
.
Also, are there any Anglospheric or other Western historians whom you trust on the history of the U.S.S.R. Andrew Roberts? Christopher Andrew? Stephen Kotkin? Ferris Bueller?
Sheesh, I learned “indubitably” from Commander McBragg cartoons as a kid!
Hetronormative? Cisgender?
It’s NOT that they’re 25 cent words, they’re made up words designed to drive a wedge between
insufferable Dunning-Kruger folk desperate to see evidence that they’re actually “smarter” from their so-called effort at school (HOW MUCH?), and average Mensa candidates..
“Only the affluent can afford to learn strange vocabulary because ordinary people have real problems to worry about.”
No, it works both ways. Everyone regards their own vocabulary as “ordinary” and the vocabulary of other cultures as “strange”. But from either end, it always looks one-way.
I doubt many ‘ordinary’ people know what the word ‘libertarian’ means, either.
Robert Conquest (The Harvest of Sorrow, The Great Purge and Stalin: Breaker of Nations) is well worth reading. It is interesting to compare The Great Purge second edition, when in an appendix he uses a range of statistical methods to estimate upper and lower bounds on how many died, to the third, published just after the fall of the Soviet Union, when this was replaced with more direct information. Both are worth reading because, while he does compare his past estimates (mostly pretty good) with present information, you can learn more still by reading both and thus seeing the usefulness and limits of his statistical methods – good example to have in mind when more recent cases arise.
I have read a fair bit of defector literature, analyses, etc., and also talked to people. I knew an officer who, as part of his job, visited the old USSR, made military estimates and explained things to me. My team today includes a woman who grew up in the USSR’s waning decades and came west after it collapsed. One of my friends is daughter of a UK diplomat stationed in East Germany – as a teenager, she had a pass she could have sold for $5000 or more. Other friends studied Russian and stayed in the USSR as part of their training course. If you’ve already read Conquest I can mention other things – but so, I am sure, can others and I invite them to mention anything they found informative (I’d be interested too).
NiV, it strikes me that
a) significantly more ‘ordinary’ people could have a decent stab at defining ‘libertarian’ (with or without the orthodox terminological style to which we have accustomed ourselves) than would manage ‘cisgender’ or ‘heteronormative’. A good few of them might note the amusing etymological bunfight going on in the latter though;
b) the luxury beliefs class would not struggle with ordinary ideas to the same extent as the ordinary class would struggle with luxury beliefs. Half the point of luxury beliefs is their inaccessibility to ordinary people. The LB class might be behind on a few pieces of street slang, new words for known ideas or quantities, but the LB vocabulary is unknown to the OB class because the ideas themselves are unknown to the OB.
Or ‘woke’, as I’ve observed in some who would use it only with derision if they knew it. However I’d agree with the OP quote that only the affluent can afford these vocabularic luxury goods. As Dominic Cummings remarks, virtue-signalling is less important when you are on £20k a year, in part because how a policy will immediately affect your annual budget is necessarily more important.
Vocabulary and customs to exclude the commoners is an old trick: Versailles in France is an extreme example; U and not-U in England a milder form. The OP has the PC absolutely dead to rights in pointing out that their ‘inclusive’ vocabulary excludes – and that is its purpose, and the reason for its popularity with those who most like it.
Seems to me Henderson’s article and the comments I read on it miss one thing: while elites are virtue signalling, some of them (most?) likely also mean some (most?) of what they are saying. They really believe this drivel. So, by all means, take them down as just status seekers whose vocabulary has negative consequences, and point out their made up words that are either meaningless, deceptive, or plain stupid, but don’t forget to deal with the bad ideas (and I’m not saying that the Samizdata community has not done this, not much gets past you all).
An even worse linguistic signal is the constant changing of obscure words and manufacturing of new ones. It means that one is not only of the Elite, one has been paying attention to the shifting foundations thereof. Myself, I figure if the word for something keeps being changed, there is something terribly wrong with that something. When people start noticing, said something gets relabeled and remarketed.
“NiV, it strikes me that”
Like I said, everyone regards their own vocabulary as “ordinary” and the vocabulary of other cultures as “strange”.
“As Dominic Cummings remarks, virtue-signalling is less important when you are on £20k a year, in part because how a policy will immediately affect your annual budget is necessarily more important.”
Virtue signalling is more important when the penalties for not fitting in with society are higher, when the society you live in is less tolerant of differences.
So for a bunch of working-class manual-labour lads, it is very important to fit in with the “lad” values – brave, tough, masculine, gets drunk, can fight, chases women, and has no truck with education, authority, or softness. If you fail to signal your virtue sufficiently, you’ll get beaten up, and so men of that sort take their image among their peers very seriously. This male culture long been considered one of the main reasons men commit suicide at a much higher rate than women, and are much less likely to go to a doctor, or ask for help when in trouble.
It’s still virtue-signalling – just a different definition of ‘virtue’.
Spot on, Ellen. You are perhaps familiar with the “Yes, Minister” episode in which Sir Humphrey explains to Hacker how the terminology for a certain kind of third-world country has been progressively changed as each prior form was ‘discovered’ to be racist, complete with a freshly-prepared term ready to be introduced when the current one is similarly denounced. 🙂
Conquest, of course. Thanks, Niall. :>))
And I for one would welcome anything else you and the rest of our commentariat have to add on the subject.
Good post – this language is supposed to mean the user of the language is “against privilege”, but actually it means that people who use the language (with approval) are showing they are part of a privileged elite, which they believe is entitled to rule and boss everyone else about.
I (upper middle class hetero Anglo male) had occasion to make small talk with the housemate of an MIT grad i was visiting in Somerville MA. It started out ok with remarks about an unexpected mutual interest in crew.
Fairly quickly it veered into some small theatre she was working on, which led naturally into Arts SJW territory. I just let her run, nodding or making affirming sounds as required. Her topics and vocabulary grew increasingly outre, in what I concluded was an attempt to get me to ask her to explain some bit of esoterica.
Too soon, my host, a biologist, arrived and took me away. Too bad, I was wondering if there were limits to the weirdness.
@Perry,
Peace! I have long argued for a sarcasm font for the internet and my previous comment most definitely needs such a mechanism to signal sarcasm.
Of course, I realise that only the white race and its culture must accept multiculturism and the destruction of its own culture.
Mocking and culturally appropriating white culture, legends and denigrating its religion is all part of the plot.