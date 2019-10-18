What airports tell us about a police state

Kevin D Williamson doesn’t hesitate to put the boot in:
With apologies to Margaret Atwood and a thousand other dystopian novelists, we do not have to theorize about what an American police state would look like, because we know what it looks like: the airport, that familiar totalitarian environment where Americans are disarmed, stripped of their privacy, divested of their freedom of speech, herded around like livestock, and bullied by bovine agents of “security” in a theatrical process that has an 85 percent failure rate because it isn’t designed as a security-screening protocol at all but as a jobs program for otherwise unemployable morons.
Now, when I hear the words “otherwise unemployable morons,” I think of Robert Francis O’Rourke and his sad little presidential campaign, which suffered a little setback on Tuesday night when the gentleman who advertises himself as “Beto” tried out some tough-guy shtick on Pete Buttigieg, who is, whatever else you can say about him, a veteran of the Afghanistan campaign, one who rightly pointed out that he doesn’t have to prove his “courage” to the idiot son of a well-connected El Paso political family who has done almost nothing with his life other than show himself a reasonably effective fundraiser in the family business.
O’Rourke is a cretin, and an ambitious cretin at that. And what are his ambitions? Turning America into the airport.
I have to commute one week per month to LA/LAX. LAX is a dystopian hell. I and aleph-null other commuters stand in an infinite line to be harrassed and have our bags emptied all over the tile by goons, one of which I saw screaming at a 12 year old for not understanding arbitrary garbled directions to take off his shoes. Yeah, that’s keeping our airport safe.
Meanwhile, because our companies are run by unbelievably cheap and breathtakingly arrogant MBAs from ivy schools, there was a recent incident with an Iraqi maintenance tech (doing the jobs American’s won’t do (for slave wages under abusive conditions)) sabotaging flight instruments on planes because his brother is in ISIS and giving him tips over the phone. When I heard that, I exclaimed: “What is the point in working in a dystopian police-state if no one cares to background check employees working on safety critical equipment?!” I have to explain why I need two laptops to someone who is barely restrained from violence, but our critical infrastructure is maintained by whoever they can scrape up to work for less than the legal minimum wage, and the less scrutiny the better.
Good quote, but Kevin Williamson will be eternally stained by the shitty article he wrote about the rust belt.
The mans still a fucking shit.
I’m sort of off-libertarian these days. The libertarians have a lot of theories about the way society is “supposed” to work, but I’m beginning to think 19th and 20th century America, with a broad distribution of ownership, and very small firms/groups/towns/concerns/political-units, is about the only time in human history that libertarian suppositions fit very well. Libertarians (and I) pine for those days, but wishing doesn’t make it so.
Can you honestly tell me that the vast hierarchy of middle managers in our large companies are there because of any reason having anything to do with merit, utility to the firm, or market-efficiency? Why are engineers and scientists and skilled tradesmen suddenly (a trend beginning in the 80s and going into overdrive in the middle 21st) treated like shit while certifiable morons are accorded aristocratic status over them? Our workplaces have gotten positively dark-aged (at least the middle ages had the guilds and towns, as bad as they were!)
Maybe the commies, being continental Europeans, were reacting to social forces which we simply never had to deal with due to our open frontiers: The devolution of a society where the majority of men had ownership and bargaining power into one controlled by vast institutions run by primate status games and ruled by parasites? I think the standard leftist solutions are doubling down on the problem (I want a world where everyone can own things and no one is a serf, not one where no one can own anything and everyone is a serf!) but I’m beginning to see the problem.
There is a class war going on. It’s going into overdrive here in America, and probably in the rest of the world too. Deindustrialization and population pressure are what I think has suddenly given our aristocrats leverage. Aristocrats need slaves, and a slave economy, if allowed, destroys an economy that sustains free and independent men.
The last time I reread Robert Heinlein’s Between Planets, two passages struck me: One where the hero is told that his luggage is going to be X-rayed, and if there’s film in his camera it will be fogged; and one where he’s getting ready to travel from Earth to Mars, and he’s required to present his ID, which is then taken into a back office, and he has to wait and hope it will be returned. Of course none of this seems at all extraordinary. But when Heinlein wrote it, in 1951, it was a vision of a dark future in which American freedom had been destroyed, clearly intended to shock his readers into wondering if such a thing might ever really happen.
I thought it was designed as security theatre – giving the impression of doing something. 🙂 Perhaps Kevin Williamson’s feelings about the rust belt cause him to prefer his explanation.
Actually, I thought it was designed by committees of mostly over-promoted people who felt obliged to ‘do something’ and who perhaps felt an actual desire to make life harder for terrorists, though not in ways that would conflict with virtue-signalling and generally being comfortable in their bubble. What we experience is what managed to pass the committee as a plan, as it then actually took effect on the ground, as operated by the people they hired.
It is said that Israeli airports are not bad at this kind of thing.
I agree, but also with Frazer Orr’s point – that it’s a jobs program for otherwise unemployable morons – which leaves it all as very very bad theater.
Kevin Williamson often has his head up his backside, but he ‘s basically right about this. Robert Francis O’Rourke, disaffectionately known as “Bobby Franks,” is a walking human turd: genuinely stupid, lacking self-awareness, and filled with the smugness that only comes from being a politician’s son married to the daughter of a crony, real estate developer billionaire.
Buttigieg is a slightly smarter, more polished version of Bobby Franks, but equally noxious, smug, and filled with repellant ideas. He’s the failed mayor of a modestly-sized, declining midwestern town, but as an openly gay man and the son of a Communist professor, he’s the darling to a large segment of the American left. Buttigieg’s military service was 4 months in a Kabul office tracing terrorist financial transactions. Honorable work, but hardly leading a combat unit in Kandahar. His service was nothing more than a resume enhancer designed to burnish his credentials for higher office while he took a leave of absence from his mayoral duties. Williamson’s positive mention of Buttigieg is nothing more than the reflexive support of one openly gay man for another on that basis alone, even though Buttigieg wants to turn America into the same airport as Bobby Franks.
I thought it was designed to groom children into believing these sorts of assaults on liberty are right and normal, as they’ll never have known anything else.