South Park says sorry

Yes, South Park grovels:
Some background here:
After the “Band in China” episode mocked Hollywood for shaping its content to please the Chinese government, Beijing has responded by deleting all clips, episodes and discussions of the Comedy Central show.
South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone probably saw this coming, and to their credit, simply didn’t care.
From the point of view of the Chinese government there are far too many people now paying quite close attention to them, whom they do not control. The people presiding over Communist despotisms are always touted as strategic geniuses, but I sense a change in the world. Or then again, it could just be that I attended an excellent talk about Hong Kong last night, and will be attending another talk about Hong Kong on Wednesday, at the ASI. That link may not last, so I note here that a lady called Denise Ho will be speaking.
That second link is to a report in the Guardian, which it makes a nice change for us here to be agreeing with, assuming most of us do. The Chinese government is now making enemies all across the political spectrum. They will surely “win” this battle in Hong Kong, one way or another. But are they now stuck in a Cold War that they might end up losing? Could well be. As the above non-apology from these South Park guys illustrates, to say nothing of events in Hong Kong, things are not now going entirely to their script.
Also, now that masks are no longer allowed in Hong Kong, how about a new hair-do?
This is really good!
Tray Parker and Matt Stone have done a good thing.
Will Big Business now be shamed into having some basic regard for human liberty? Will the endless “Woke” “Social Justice” attack on freedom stop?
Most likely NOT – but it was a good thing for Mr Parker and Mr Stone to do anyway.
The education system and the media (as well as most of the Corporations) see tyranny as they way forward – China is their goal (especially now, since the fall of Maoism, the dictatorship in China will allow them to keep their wealth – as long as they help stamp a boot on the fact of liberty), but at least (for the moment) Mr Parker and Mr Stone can still mock this sickening behaviour.
ETA: South Park, the masks … the news that at least there’s bail for the first two anti-anti-mask protesters..
I watched the SP episode and thought it was really very mild towards the Chinese.
Mostly it seemed to target the hypocritical US corporations who pretend to wokeness until their China profits are impinged.
“Mostly it seemed to target the hypocritical US corporations who pretend to wokeness until their China profits are impinged.”
Its the root cause of the media’s derangement about Trump; his trade strategy is designed to get US companies out of China. Trillions are at stake.
I’m afraid I couldn’t watch South Park as I found it too … overbroad.
I feel that I need to give it another chance now.
I am very impressed.
I love the new hair-do. Reading Diana Wynne Jones “The Homeward Bounders”, I was always puzzled at how Helen, the hero’s “friendly neighbourhood enemy” could wear her hair over her face. Now I understand.
BTW, Paul Marks (October 7, 2019 at 9:51 pm) +1. This was indeed a good thing (made sad by anglosphere woke corporate culture making it both needed and remarkable). Flubber (October 8, 2019 at 1:08 am), yes indeed a lot of money is at stake. The “we love money more than freedom” crack is spot on. And it is indeed mingled with hating Trump – which was convenient for them but may not always be so.
“Didn’t care”? When you’re not marketing to the woke, getting censored someplace else is the best publicity.
Makes me wish I had a stronger stomach so I could watch South Park without recoiling from the frequent gross-out humor.
Cayley,
