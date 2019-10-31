Goats save the Reagan library

News comes to us that creatures more commonly associated with destruction, a herd of goats in California, have helped to preserve the Reagan Presidential Library by the simple act of eating scrub, thereby clearing brushwood, as the BBC put it:
In May, the library hired the goats to clear flammable scrub surrounding the complex as a preventative measure.
The goats ate the brush, creating a fire break that slowed the flames and gave firefighters extra time to react.
The library near Los Angeles was threatened by the Easy Fire, the latest in a spate of fires causing evacuations and power cuts across the state.
The caprine contractors included Vincent van Goat, Selena Goatmez and Goatzart. They helped save exhibits including an Air Force One jet and a piece of the Berlin Wall.
“We were told by one of the firefighters that they believe that fire break made their job easier,” Melissa Giller, a library spokeswoman, told Reuters.
Well at least the firemen in California recognise the worth of a fire break, and some act prudently to preserve property using forward planning.
Perhaps these caprine fire fighters will become the go-to contractors for those Californians who don’t wish to be incinerated? How long before Sacramento regulates goat use (more than it probably already does, I have no idea?) lest something be left of the Goaten State?
Personally, I’d put them in the State Legislature with some statute books and whatever laws they eat are repealed, surely that would be an improvement? Then they could move on the State Supreme Court.
Mr Ed, a capital solution to the problem of saving the Reagan Library, and an even capitaller solution to the problem of creating lawbreaks in order to defeat attempts to interfere with saving capital markets.
Also, whoever dreamed up those Capricornian names was almost up to your own punny standard! 😆 *holds nose, etc.*
I wonder if the use of goats was a way around some regulation forbidding people to clear firebreaks? Ie you can’t go in with a tractor and brush cutter, das ist verboten by the eco-gauleiters, but no one can stop you keeping a herd of goats, which over time will have the same effect?
In California, there are farmers who make their living by transporting their goat herds around and renting them out to clear brush, specifically in order to get around the clearing regulations.
Jim, interesting question; bobby, great answer! From the link, their goats look like a good deal for all concerned.
How do you hire goats? Were these free-range goats hired to eat grass with promises of sweeties later, or curved roofs they could climb and jump on? Why worry about a robot future when goats will take over your job anyway?
Come to that, Nicholas, I hope they’re being given their proper allotment of old boots. Don’t you always like to lie back with a beer can and an old boot to gnaw on after a hard day’s work clearing brush?
>How do you hire goats? <
The guy who owns these goats charges $1000/acre.