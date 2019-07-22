There’s sufficient evidence that Stanley Kubrick directed the fake moon landing film, but being a perfectionist he did it on location.
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
Samizdata Illuminatus (Arkham, Massachusetts) · Aerospace & Astronautics · Humour · Slogans & Quotations
There’s sufficient evidence that Stanley Kubrick directed the fake moon landing film, but being a perfectionist he did it on location.
July 22nd, 2019 |
12 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
😆
(Not to repeat myself.)
No way. In only 11 takes?
I wonder how they’ll fake landings on Mars? Though, come to think of it, I’ve often thought that the supposed deserts of Mars look suspiciously like some of Australia’s deserts…
In Blake’s Seven all the alien planets looked like quarries.
😆
Is this the Flat Earth Society? Was the world created in nightfall on 22 October 4004 BC?
“Though, come to think of it, I’ve often thought that the supposed deserts of Mars look suspiciously like some of Australia’s deserts…”
And they don’t even have to keep the draughts out, because there’s wind on Mars. Piece of cake in comparison. Makes you wonder why they didn’t do it first, really.
“In Blake’s Seven all the alien planets looked like quarries.”
Blake’s 7, Doctor Who, Hitchhiker’s… it was all the same quarry. It’s where the Eden Project is now.
We already finished those fakes. We just need to wait for them to ship the footage back from Io.
I wonder how they’ll fake landings on Mars
There was a film about this, quite a good one (Capricorn One), including an excellent, impassioned speech by the Director of the Mars Program about why it was a fuck up and they needed to fake it.
“Oh, you’re one of those guys that believes in the moon?”
There are parts of Moab, Utah which look just like what you’d think Mars looks like. If you are going to fake landings, that is the place to do it!
One of the originators of the hoax hypothesis was a writer called Bill Kaysing, who wrote what was probably the first book on the topic, ‘We Never Went to the Moon: America’s Thirty Billion Dollar Swindle.’
Those inclined to take him seriously on the matter of the moon landings should maybe consider his qualifications in the light of some of his other published works, the titles of which perhaps speak for themselves:
‘Eat Well for 99 Cents a Meal’ … ‘Bill Kaysing’s Freedom Encyclopedia’ … ‘Senior Citizens’ Survival Manual’ … ‘Great Hideouts of the West: An Idea Book for Living Free’ … ‘Great Hot Springs of the West’ … ‘Privacy: How to Get It, How to Enjoy It’ … ‘The Ex-urbanite’s Complete & Illustrated Easy-does-it First-time Farmer’s Guide: A Useful Book’ … ‘The 99¢ a Meal Cookbook.’