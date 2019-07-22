We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

There’s sufficient evidence that Stanley Kubrick directed the fake moon landing film, but being a perfectionist he did it on location.

Runcie Balspune

July 22nd, 2019 |

12 comments

  • Julie near Chicago
    July 23, 2019 at 12:31 am

    😆

    (Not to repeat myself.)

  • staghounds
    July 23, 2019 at 1:00 am

    No way. In only 11 takes?

  • Nicholas (Unlicenced Joker) Gray
    July 23, 2019 at 2:42 am

    I wonder how they’ll fake landings on Mars? Though, come to think of it, I’ve often thought that the supposed deserts of Mars look suspiciously like some of Australia’s deserts…

  • Stonyground
    July 23, 2019 at 6:55 am

    In Blake’s Seven all the alien planets looked like quarries.

  • neonsnake
    July 23, 2019 at 11:51 am

    In only 11 takes?

    😆

  • bob sykes
    July 23, 2019 at 1:36 pm

    Is this the Flat Earth Society? Was the world created in nightfall on 22 October 4004 BC?

  • Sam Duncan
    July 23, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    “Though, come to think of it, I’ve often thought that the supposed deserts of Mars look suspiciously like some of Australia’s deserts…”

    And they don’t even have to keep the draughts out, because there’s wind on Mars. Piece of cake in comparison. Makes you wonder why they didn’t do it first, really.

    “In Blake’s Seven all the alien planets looked like quarries.”

    Blake’s 7, Doctor Who, Hitchhiker’s… it was all the same quarry. It’s where the Eden Project is now.

  • CayleyGraph
    July 23, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    I wonder how they’ll fake landings on Mars?

    We already finished those fakes. We just need to wait for them to ship the footage back from Io.

  • Rob
    July 23, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    I wonder how they’ll fake landings on Mars

    There was a film about this, quite a good one (Capricorn One), including an excellent, impassioned speech by the Director of the Mars Program about why it was a fuck up and they needed to fake it.

  • Sigivald
    July 23, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    “Oh, you’re one of those guys that believes in the moon?”

  • Darryl
    July 23, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    There are parts of Moab, Utah which look just like what you’d think Mars looks like. If you are going to fake landings, that is the place to do it!

  • Zerren Yeoville
    July 23, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    One of the originators of the hoax hypothesis was a writer called Bill Kaysing, who wrote what was probably the first book on the topic, ‘We Never Went to the Moon: America’s Thirty Billion Dollar Swindle.’

    Those inclined to take him seriously on the matter of the moon landings should maybe consider his qualifications in the light of some of his other published works, the titles of which perhaps speak for themselves:

    ‘Eat Well for 99 Cents a Meal’ … ‘Bill Kaysing’s Freedom Encyclopedia’ … ‘Senior Citizens’ Survival Manual’ … ‘Great Hideouts of the West: An Idea Book for Living Free’ … ‘Great Hot Springs of the West’ … ‘Privacy: How to Get It, How to Enjoy It’ … ‘The Ex-urbanite’s Complete & Illustrated Easy-does-it First-time Farmer’s Guide: A Useful Book’ … ‘The 99¢ a Meal Cookbook.’

