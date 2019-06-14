In the Spectator, Brendan O’Neill writes In defence of Jo Brand:
Brand’s comedy-crime was to say the following about the recent spate of milkshake attacks on politicians: ‘Why bother with a milkshake when you could get some battery acid?’ Boom-tish. Funny? I think so. I like Brand’s dry, deadpan wit, so to me it was funny to hear her jokingly propose something so wicked in her droll tones. Others will disagree. That’s subjective taste for you.
But what we surely cannot disagree on — unless we’ve taken leave of our senses, which I think we have — is that Brand was joking. We know she was joking for the following reasons: 1) she tells jokes for a living; 2) she said it on a comedy talk show; 3) she confirmed that it was a joke. ‘I’m not going to do it’, she said, clearly remembering that we live in humourless times in which people are constantly pouncing on someone’s words as proof of their violent intent. ‘It’s purely a fantasy’, she clarified.
Amazingly, people have been saying that in response to the Brand controversy. The same political figures, tweeters and tabloids who normally have a field day mocking soft leftists for crying over questionable jokes or edgy ideas are now demanding the censure of Jo Brand. You staggering hypocrites. What is sorely lacking in the free-speech debate today is consistency. The whole point of freedom of speech is that it must apply to everyone. If it doesn’t, then it isn’t free speech at all — it’s privileged speech, enjoyed by some, denied to others.
So here goes: Jo Brand must have the right to joke about throwing battery acid at politicians. Jimmy Carr must have the right to make rape jokes. Frankie Boyle should be free to make fun of people with Down’s syndrome. Boris is perfectly at liberty to say women in burqas look like letterboxes. People must be free to film their dogs doing Nazi salutes. Do you get it now? When it comes to mere words and ideas, no one should ever be censured, censored or punished for anything. Literally anything.
I do not hesitate to endorse the last paragraph (though I would delete the word “censured” from “no one should ever be censured, censored or punished for anything”) but in defence of the snowflakes of the Right who are making a fuss about this, could it not be said that they are only applying the fourth of Saul Alinsky’s famous Rules for Radicals, “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.”
A month ago the YouTuber and UKIP candidate Carl Benjamin a.k.a. Sargon of Akkad was investigated by the police for saying “I wouldn’t even rape you” to the Labour MP Jess Phillips. Someone called Steve on Twitter posted this clip of what Jo Brand said about Carl Benjamin then:
“I think it shocking that politics has been reduced to vile personal attacks… especially from a twat-faced beardy tiny-cocked tosser like him.”
She delivers the line rather well, but did not seem too concerned that Benjamin was being investigated by the police for making a crass but obviously not seriously intended threat to commit a crime. Technically it wasn’t even a threat; he said he wouldn’t rape Jess Phillips. Now the boot is on the other foot. If Carl Benjamin wants some quick brownie points he should ride out in Jo Brand’s defence like a non-rapey knight in shining armour.
I assume nearly everyone who reads this believes in free speech. In the present circumstances, what should we be doing to defend it? Should we take the high road, or apply Rule 4?
I think we’re long past the point where we can apply one set of rules or standards for everyone. Society is now too diverse, by which I mean fractured. This is especially so when the enemy has made it perfectly clear that they will not abide by any rules which hamper their political or social progress anyway.
If you guys want to make some sort of impact then defending free speech is not the way to go about it; that ship has already sailed. If you were to demand the restoration of free association, then you might be onto something.
While the likes of the BBC go into pearl clutching mode over comments made by Carl Benjamin yet claim freedom of speech when it’s Jo Brand, then going nuclear is just dandy with me. These people are hypocrites. Yes, I do agree with O’Neill’s last paragraph, but the progressives do not, so Alinksy’s rules for radicals does apply here. Make the bastards live by their own rules.
“In the present circumstances, what should we be doing to defend it? Should we take the high road, or apply Rule 4?”
We don’t want to make the enemy live up to their own book of rules, we want them to see the necessity of adopting ours. So we take the high road, but make a point of pointing out that this is ‘hate speech’, and that ‘free speech means tolerating hate speech like this’.
Then if they want to disagree, they either have to argue that mock-threatening to maim someone because of their beliefs (a protected category under the Equality Act) isn’t hate speech, or that we shouldn’t tolerate lefties expressing hatred for righties either. I expect the blue-faced frustration that would result from practicing the latter would make it a short-lived proposition.
We have to directly inject the concept of free speech into the conversation. Tolerating it without mentioning the parallels fails to achieve that, and applying their rules might just end up with them saying “Sorry, you’re right, we’re gonna have to ban left-wing jokes, too.” Which may be satisfying from a partisan-right point of view, but would be even worse from a partisan-libertarian one.
Rules for Radicals offers suggestions to people who do not care sufficiently for the social fabric that binds us together culturally. Damage is done by following those rules, damage that is part of the point of undertaking them, to those who are bent on destruction as the means to construction. So it isn’t a coin toss. More damage is done by the R4R approach, so it is to be avoided, except as a clear example of what not to do, and accompanied by an explication of the hidden costs involved.
>We don’t want to make the enemy live up to their own book of rules, we want them to see the necessity of adopting ours. So we take the high road, but make a point of pointing out that this is ‘hate speech’, and that ‘free speech means tolerating hate speech like this’.
In theory that’s all fine. But how’s it working in real life? Not so well, huh? Leftists say what they want and lord it over us, while anyone right-wing, or even not sufficiently left-wing (like Danny Baker) get fed to the lions. Every day the ratchet gets tightened, and fine talk gets us nowhere.
There were plenty of principled people in the USSR who made fine speeches, and then they were taken into the forests and shot.
As for Jo Brand, she doesn’t even strike me as someone who would be appalled and repelled when the killing starts. I don’t imagine she’d ever institgate it, but I can see her cackling over it when heads start rolling.
Benjamin should take her to court for saying he made a rape threat.
>We don’t want to make the enemy live up to their own book of rules, we want them to see the necessity of adopting ours. So we take the high road, but make a point of pointing out that this is ‘hate speech’, and that ‘free speech means tolerating hate speech like this’.
Good lord. I liken that to saying one side in a war must abide by the Geneva convention while the other side does not*. If they can’t agree to the same rules then no, we don’t have to abide by ours.
* – We already have that though don’t we? And look how well that’s going.
She can get away with making that joke…
… because her own appearance would not be harmed by a face full of battery acid.
But is it a joke, though? As in, is it funny? I’m “far right” and I wouldn’t think throwing acid at, say, Corbyn was funny at all. I’d be inclined to apologise for bad behavior. A hundred people pelting him with rotten fruit and veg would be funny, but one person with acid is a lone nutter.
Then she says it’s a fantasy. Well, poppet, that’s the kind of fantasy cake eaters have when they find out the peasants are revolting. This is somthing that infuriates me about modern politics. The left are not the people, they are the aristos. WE are the people.
I’m not very up on UK pejoratives. I would defend Jo Brand in the vilest terms possible.
Here in most of the USA, in order to justify shooting someone in self-defense, you need to show that you had a reasonable fear for your life or safety.
If someone runs up to you and throws a milkshake in your face, and you knew it’s a milkshake, you have no such reasonable fear. Milkshakes are cold, and wet, and maybe embarrassing, but they don’t harm you.
But now, by citing to Ms. Brand’s comic line, it’s easy to show that you genuinely and reasonably believed that the person approaching you with the full cup of liquid was about to do you severe harm.
She’s made it much, much easier for me to shoot her co-religionists in the face. And for that, we ought to be grateful.
Freedom of speech means only that the state may not restrict speech, before or after the words are spoken.
Speech continues to bear the usual risks of a polite sniff through violent assault to outright murder of the speaker and his family, friends and associates.
As it should, even if the state then takes the perpetrator of assault or murder to task.
Nothing, nothing, is risk free.
I see no mention of incitement to violence. That’s always been illegal in the UK as far as I know. And I think it probably should be. It’s also a fairly obvious restriction on freedom of speech.
And you do that by relentlessly holding them to theirs. The Queensbury rules aren’t much use when your opponent is repeatedly kicking you in the goolies. What they need is a good hard dose of reality – to experience what they will impose upon others – before you have a discussion with them about why they are wrong. These people are not reasonable, nor are they rational. Reason and rationality is wasted on them. A good hard slap to get their attention is needed first.
Do I like it? No, of course not. But we are where we are.
I would defend Jo Brand even though I can’t stand her.
Presumably, a person who appears on a pre-recorded radio programme can say what they like safe in the knowledge that the recording will be mulled over and edited and that anything criminal, libellous or not reaching the standard of the BBC Charter will be removed. That is the job of the producer, editor or whoever of those multifarious people behind the scenes.
Why is no-one calling them to account?
For years non leftists “rose above” comments such as Ms Brands, whereas comments of a similar character coming from non-leftists were jumped upon. It seems to have worked in the left’s favour.
If we are to accept whatever the left chooses to say on the basis of freedom of speech then we must insist on reciprocation.
Only when leftists have their lives disrupted for something they said will they even consider allowing free speech for others.
So whilst I wish for the same end as Mr. O’Neill I do not believe that we can get there without persuading others that the same rules apply to them.
I think that’s the most ludicrous thing Brendan O’Neill has ever said. Nobody should be censured for anything, in an article where he’s doing precisely that? What, we can’t criticise anyone for what they say? How about freedom of speech, Brendan? It’s like saying we shouldn’t “discriminate” – i.e., make judgements about people and things based on our values.
My judgement of Jo Brand’s remarks is that they weren’t funny (no change there then) but were more like an expression of her real feelings about people like Farage, Trump, etc. These sorts of “jokes” and fantasies have proliferated since 2016, and it shows us the darkness at the heart of some of our public entertainers. No, it wasn’t incitement to violence but it was political commentary. Leftists have used so-called comedy to push their agenda for a long time, although it’s been more prevalent in the US with people like Stewart, Colbert, etc.
There is a provision for “light entertainment” in the broadcasting laws in this country that means the BBC can only be overtly political (without “balance”) in such shows, and they take advantage of it. Although not law, the same kinda applies in the US – it’s OK to be political in comedy, but on news shows broadcasters have to pretend to be unbiased.
The problem here is not really Jo Brand, who after all is expressing her views, which I can tolerate (although I hope people don’t start using acid on politicians). However, I don’t like the fact that the BBC is supported by the state (i.e., it represents me in some sense), and I don’t like the fact that we have a culture where all our broadcasters are being dishonest about the kind of product they are selling, which originates from these restrictive broadcasting laws that require “balance” and a sense and tradition that news journalism can be unbiased.
I’m all for Jo Brand doing her thing, and for letting people judge her, and the BBC, for it; but I also think the BBC should sack her for being crap, and I wish they’d just stop employing shit comedians who think something involving the words “Tory MP” or “Trump” makes for a universally funny punchline. We used to have excellent comedians and characters with real ingenuity and wit (I’m thinking Frankie Howerd Monty Python, Fawlty Towers and Spitting Image, or more recently The Fast Show) who could make hilarious and at the same time withering (and yes sometimes political) observations about the kinds of people we all know. Even Jeremy Hardy used to be funny, but at some stage he became so twisted by his hatred of those on the right that he stopped making jokes. I mean before he died. One of his later crackers was “If you voted Leave, whatever your reason, you have fuelled racist violence and intimidation.” And what about Eddie Izzard. I mean, Jesus.
Collectively we seem to have lost a sense of humour because politics has taken over everything. Evidence of this is Brendan O’Neill’s claim to find Jo Brand’s joke funny.
It’s the double standards. I remember the Grenfell Tower victim jokers joking in their own private garden. They were cautioned weren’t they?
The following is a joke, I would never do it: Grenfell fire victims are so easy to hate because they are poor, why bother with milkshakes to their faces when there is battery acid…
I don’t have to be a comedian in order to make jokes, and the jokes don’t have to be funny.
Isn’t this the same Jo Brand who, together with Adrian Chiles complained to the far-left bbc about Carol Thatcher because, in the green room and not in front of the cameras, she said some tennis player’s hair made him look like a Golliwog? From then on Carol Thatcher was persona non grata at the far-left bbc.
Jo Brand should also suffer the same fate; what’s good for the goose etc.
Most of the comments here seem to disagree with Brendan O’Neill. I do too, but hope to make it interesting by presenting a slightly different argument: i claim that O’Neill is utterly wrong in this:
There is nothing inconsistent in making your enemy live up to their own rules — at least, as long as you also make your friends live up to their own rules.
Call it the Iron Rule (as opposed to the Golden Rule):
Make everybody live up to their own rules.
Like it or not, it is impossible to deny that the Iron Rule is a logically consistent rule, which means that O’Neill was bullshitting in the above quote.
Having said that, i too endorse the last paragraph, with 2 important qualifications:
1. Nobody should be censored or punished BY THE STATE for speech: the State is too powerful vis-a-vis private citizens for us to allow it to follow the Iron Rule. But we, private citizens, are not too powerful to follow the Iron Rule.
2. When the State nonetheless does punish people for speech crimes, then it is fair for 2 or more factions to use the police to punish the speech of other factions.
“In theory that’s all fine. But how’s it working in real life? Not so well, huh?”
Has it been seriously tried? We’ve been doing the ‘ignoring it’ tactic, and the ‘kick them back’ tactic, but I don’t think we’ve ever really tried explaining.
“Leftists say what they want and lord it over us, while anyone right-wing, or even not sufficiently left-wing (like Danny Baker) get fed to the lions.”
It’s not specific to the left. Every authoritarian – left or right – does that. Everyone wants free speech for themselves, but not their enemies. Whenever they get the power, they enforce their own rules on speech. (I remember Mary Whitehouse…) But they always make the implicit assumption that they get to set the rules, and design the machinery accordingly. Nobody seems to understand that there is always a majority of society that, on some topics, see them as the enemy in the same way, and if you establish the principle that speech society doesn’t like can be suppressed, that necessarily includes their speech too.
“As for Jo Brand, she doesn’t even strike me as someone who would be appalled and repelled when the killing starts.”
You know, I think if anyone ever started taking leftists out into the woods and shooting them, there would be a lot of cackling about it over here on the right, too. That’s human nature. We split the world into “us” and “them”, and we don’t consider “them” to even be human.
Would you be appalled and repelled if we took away Jo Brand’s free speech rights? If she got prosecuted and jailed for making a joke?! I’m not seeing any signs that you would.
The problem is that when someone is locked into a “us” and “them” mindset, they don’t see the world the way you think they do, and they don’t take the lessons from it that you expect them to. It’s common to think that if you give someone a good kicking when they do something wrong, they’ll learn that it’s wrong and not to do it. But from their point of view, they were acting rightly, and you launched an unprovoked and unjustified violent attack on them! What they learn from that is that you’re evil, and a threat to society, and they urgently need to gather the strength to fight and defeat you, so ‘good triumphs over evil’. Thinking in “us” and “them” terms, you assume they know they’re one of “them” as well, and will act accordingly. But they don’t. They think they’re an “us”, and you’re the “them”.
If you give someone a good kicking, they don’t learn that kicking people is bad. They learn that the ones who can kick the hardest get all the power. If you kick someone to make them behave a certain way, they don’t learn it’s right to behave the way you want them to, they instead learn that the way to get others to act as they want them to is to kick them.
It has been noted that school bullies were often kids who were bullied themselves at home. They learnt how the world works from watching the people around them. If they see people being routinely forced to comply by threat of violence, that’s how they see the world. They don’t think “Wouldn’t it be better if people stopped doing that?” because such a world is unthinkable to them. They think peace is impractical – in this world there are only slaves and masters, and if you can’t or won’t be a master, you’ll end up a slave. Instead they think “Wouldn’t it be better if I was the one giving the orders?”
The leftists have been giving you a legal kicking to try to get you to stop saying things they don’t like. Has that made you see the wisdom of bowing down and submitting? Or has it made you even more determined to fight? Because you believe you’re in the right? So why don’t you believe they’ll feel the same way?
“Good lord. I liken that to saying one side in a war must abide by the Geneva convention while the other side does not*.”
I liken it to trying to stop a blood vendetta, in which two clans have been launching raids and atrocities and reprisals against each other for generations, each one in revenge for all the previous ones received, and each launched in the firm belief that if we do something sufficiently bloodily horrific to the other side that they’ll finally see sense and submit.
How do you explain to someone engaged in a blood vendetta that they need to stop fighting, or they’re going to suffer periodic atrocities forever? As far as they’re concerned “stop fighting” is synonymous with “submit”, which is exactly what those bastards want us to do!
But there are two ways to end a war. One is to lose and surrender. The other is to negotiate a truce. Do you want peace, or do you want to ‘win’?
They believe that in a war there are only victors and victims, and you’re either one or the other. But in an endless war, you can never ‘win’, and you’ll always eventually end up being a victim.
“If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face – forever.” Currently we’re just endlessly squabbling over whose turn it is to wear the boot. What we need is to figure out some way to throw away the boot and live without it.
@Snorri,
A perfectly sensible First Amendment position in the first sentence. However, I don’t think you go far enough in the second. I’d posit that it’s in fact necessary for private individuals in a functioning society to censure others in order to establish societal norms (e.g., that we don’t want people to throw acid at politicians) and to espouse political causes. More than that, even, it’s completely unavoidable.
Unless one of the factions fundamentally believes that the State shouldn’t punish speech. If we are to go down the Alinsky route, we help establish that as a norm, which in this case is precisely antithetical to the principle of free speech. This is why I’m critical of people like Kurt Schlichter. Yes, it’s tough to turn the other cheek, but even if it’s made by our enemies with thorns, we do have a crown.
I was bullied at school. I stopped it by hitting them harder than they hit me. Sometimes, it’s the only language you can use. Talking to them about why it was wrong wasn’t going to work. You are trying to reason with the unreasonable. Doesn’t work.
So, yes, sometimes you have to defeat the other side and force them to surrender before you can negotiate that peace. Like I said above, I don’t like it, but I recognise the reality.
“So, yes, sometimes you have to defeat the other side and force them to surrender before you can negotiate that peace.”
Quite so. And the leftists think exactly this, too. They’ll only negotiate ‘rights’ and ‘free speech’ and stuff for you after you surrender to them. Hence the never-ending blood feud.
I think Alinsky’s Rule 4 and the US 14th Amendment suggest two very different versions of what we are talking about.
Written out in its full Alinskian meaning, Rule 4 is as follows.
The 14th amendment* (‘all citizens to have the equal protection of the laws’) demands that laws be enforced as written. If a law does not exempt a category, members of that category shall not be exempted by the enforcers of that law. If a law does not stipulate especial penalties for a category, members of that category will not be more often or more severely punished under that law because they are members.
There’s nothing Alinskyian in assessing the legal position of Jo Brand according to the phrasing of some current and regrettable UK ‘hate speech’ law.
– It is a merely empirical question to say whether the hate speech laws, as written, do or do not exempt BBC personalities, reliably left-wing commentators or any similar category to which Jo Brand could claim to belong.
– It is a merely empirical question whether the enforcement statistics show clearly that if comedian (‘comedian’?) Jo Brand were as right-wing as she is left-wing then she would have needed a lawyer.
There is nothing double-standard-ish about simultaneously saying:
– all laws (so including the ‘hate speech’ laws) should have 14th-amendment-style impartial standards of enforcement
and
– we need fewer laws (with the hate speech laws being the very first to get rid of).
Obviously, in the world of practical politics, these two are intimately related. The left like the hate speech laws because they are unequally enforced. Conversely, equal enforcement, were it achievable, would cool their ardour for oppression.
However that is a secondary point. I think Brendan is lost in space here. If Brendan knows someone who simultaneously wants Jo Brand locked up and some ‘throw acid at left-wingers’ joker left free then Brendan might have as good a ‘hypocrite!’ case against that person as we have against Jo Brand. But there is nothing even remotely wrong in denouncing a culture of unequal enforcement of law, while at the same time denouncing a culture of excessive law.
*(Obviously, one could discuss the 14th amendment far beyond the aspect I use here for my argument, but I suggest we stay on topic.)
“The left only like the hate speech laws because they felt confident from the beginning they would be unequally enforced.”
It’s not that they thought they would be unequally enforced, but that they thought they were unequally applicable. They believe they were designed to protect groups that only the right hated/persecuted. (Even many people on the right don’t realise how impartial the laws as written actually are.)
It’s the same sort of contradiction that you get when a policeman first lectures you on how wrong it is to use force and violence to get your way, and then when you keep on arguing, arrests you by force and drags you away to jail by violence. Enforcing a law against violence by violent means means making an exception for the enforcers. And the left think of themselves as the enforcers of moral behaviour. So did the right, once upon a time.
They think the rules to stop bad guys misbehaving don’t apply to them because they’re the good guys! Of course, everyone else thinks the same.
“But there is nothing even remotely wrong in simultaneously denouncing a culture of unequal enforcement of law, while at the same time denouncing a culture of excessive law.”
Agreed. But are those two points consistent with demanding that the culture of excessive law be applied equally to all parties, as a means of persuading them that it’s excessive? If you don’t explain to them why you’re doing it, don’t they just conclude they need to write better exceptions into the law as written?
I think you are wrong on both points.
When left-wingers, even those yet more muddle-headed than Jo Brand, talk about ‘toxic whiteness’ and the like, they know (when, rarely, obliged to think of it) the law does not as phrased say something like, “Racially-defined expressions of hatred shall be illegal unless directed against whites“. Their very conviction of how racist a society they live in, how inadequate and compromising Blair’s Labour party was, how surely the evil Tories would have repealed a ‘better’ law, ‘helps’ them to know this.
Conversely, the right, even those far less well-informed than samizdata’s wonderful contributors ( 🙂 ) are well aware that the laws did not openly declare open season on whites, males, etc. Again, their very conviction of the left’s dishonesty helped them understand this. (Their better understanding of the society they live in also helped.)
(Doubtless there are exceptions to the above. Never say “no-one is that stupid”; someone somewhere is!)
Of course, the left do not express it as ‘unequal’ enforcement, still less ‘unfair’. Rather, when (rarely) obliged to polemicise, they (in line with general left philosophy) fall naturally into focussing on the intent of the law.
BTW, I note (for the information of readers) that your quote of my earlier comment was correct when you copied it, though I used (abused?) the 5-minutes-to-correct-typos window to rewrite it more briefly. I am sometimes guilty of exploiting the 5-minutes-to-correct-mistakes rule for the probably-not-so-intended task of improving my clarity or (often desirable) my brevity. 🙂
NIV: “Enforcing a law against violence by violent means means making an exception for the enforcers.”
All law, and all law enforcement, is based ultimately on Violence — or at least the credible threat that Violence will be employed in the last resort. Think Bill Clinton and the innocent children he caused to be burned to death at Waco because of some trivial offences by their parents.
Because Law is ultimately based on state-sponsored Violence, “We the People” should make it very difficult for politicians to pass Laws — any Laws.
“When left-wingers, even those yet more muddle-headed than Jo Brand, talk about ‘toxic whiteness’ and the like, they know (when, rarely, obliged to think of it) the law does not as phrased say something like, “Racially-defined expressions of hatred shall be illegal unless directed against whites“.”
Agreed. But that’s because they didn’t think it had to. The law was introduced because of pervasive anti-black discrimination/persecution. The true purpose of the law was to fight white racism against blacks. There was no doubt when the law was introduced which race had all the power. There was no all-pervasive black persecution of whites to prevent.
White racists applied one-sided rules selectively, depending on skin colour. Well maybe we should do the same to them, until they see the virtues of equal enforcement of the rules? We’ve tried explaining why racism is wrong, and it hasn’t worked, so maybe if we hit them harder with racism than they hit the blacks, they’ll finally realise and stop being racists?
They’re fighting for a racism-free world by applying racism against whites like whites did against blacks. You’re fighting for a hate-speech-law-free world by applying hate speech laws against leftists like they do against the right. Maybe if we hit them hard enough, they’ll finally realise and stop believing in hate speech laws? And maybe when they do, we’ll think to ourselves “Hey! This is working! Why stop here?”
The problem is that the weapon takes on a life of its own. It corrupts the user, until they become the thing they were originally fighting. It’s like giving firemen flame-throwers as they head into a burning building and telling them to “fight fire with fire”. You can’t pick up the One Ring to fight Sauron with. You might win the battle, but in the process you just created a bigger and more powerful monster.
I’m not sure how else to say it. Using their methods and thus becoming just like them is no victory.
“And the leftists think exactly this, too. They’ll only negotiate ‘rights’ and ‘free speech’ and stuff for you after you surrender to them.”
No they don’t. They’ve made it quite clear the Right should have no rights now, and will definitely have no rights if they win. Whereas the Right, if they won would impose equal rights for all.
So your analogy of two morally equal sides who would do the same to each other given the chance is totally wrong. A better analogy is the Second World War, and consider what sort of world would have been imposed if the Allies had lost, vs what was imposed when they won (I am talking about the Western Allies here, not Stalin of course, who was a mirror of Hitler, just under a different flag).
When your opponent refuses to accept to have any rights at all, then its not a question of ‘after you Claude’ its a fight to the death, one of survival or extinction. And in such scenarios, all gloves are off.