We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
“Socialism always begins with a universal vision for the brotherhood of man and ends with people having to eat their own pets.”
– Toby Young, found via Guido Fawkes, who has video.
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
It also needs to be said that the people eating their own pets are the *survivors*. The ones who haven’t had their wrists tied to their ankles for weeks on end. The ones who haven’t frozen to death on a 43 day trip in a cattle train to Siberia where the guards have refused to give them water for weeks. The ones who haven’t killed themselves through fear.
So, cat ladies are really the ultimate preppers.
Socialism always begins with a universal vision for the brotherhood of man
That’s the mask the sociopaths wear. The real driver is power.
Agreed, but you missed out something in the middle. After the brotherhood of man and before the eating of pets, you get to watch socialist leaders actively destroying each other over tiny variations in ‘policy.’
I also liked Richard John Neuhaus’ formulation: “Socialism is the religion people get when they lose their religion.”
I’ve been an atheist since my teens. After I ditched my religion I never felt the need to replace it with another one.
On the brotherhood of man thing, I think that the useful idiots start off believing in it and carry on believing in it long after it has become obvious that it’s never going to happen.
“I’ve been an atheist since my teens. After I ditched my religion I never felt the need to replace it with another one.”
Thats the point, none of the others think they have replaced it either (not saying you have of course!). They think they are being totally rational. And are utterly oblivious to the fact that they’ve just replaced one set of arbitrary rules and dogma for another. Instead of seeking paradise in the eternal hereafter, they’re looking for it in the here and now. But because no sky fairy is involved its not ‘religion’ at all, no not one jot…………..
You can relate the two by noting that socialism is a vision of the power of man – a claim that ‘we’ can ‘of course’ achieve socialism’s goals if we have only the will.
I am not the first to note that ‘the power of man’ begins – and ends – as the power of some men over others.
They typically murder the Jews, somewhere along the line. Every fucking time.