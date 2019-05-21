In the internet age, for a political party to get their message out, talking to the Old Media is an option, not a necessity.
– Perry de Havilland
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Geeks
Politics
Specialist
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Samizdata Illuminatus (Arkham, Massachusetts) · Internet · Media & Journalism · Slogans & Quotations
In the internet age, for a political party to get their message out, talking to the Old Media is an option, not a necessity.
– Perry de Havilland
May 21st, 2019 |
3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Recent Comments
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Good headline / executive summary 🙂
For those interested in the nitty-gritty detail of how exactly that is achieved, I recommend Dominic Cummings’s Blog and the many articles there.
https://dominiccummings.com/on-the-eu-referendum/
e.g.
On the referendum #20: the campaign, physics and data science – Vote Leave’s ‘Voter Intention Collection System’ (VICS) now available for all
https://dominiccummings.com/2016/10/29/on-the-referendum-20-the-campaign-physics-and-data-science-vote-leaves-voter-intention-collection-system-vics-now-available-for-all/
If they are not a progressive-left party, it’s a bad option. The Old Media no longer act in good faith.
I think you hit the nail on the head, Ferox. It’s not just that Old Media consumption is falling off, because it’s not falling off as much as New Media types would like to think. It’s that if you don’t subscribe to the approved opinions, you’re simply wasting your time at best, and at worst colluding in the assassination of your own character.