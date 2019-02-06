|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
The wrongness because of explained rightness argument
It’s a little thing, but I always enjoy it when someone argues back, against what someone else has said, by replying: You’re wrong, because the reason why you’re right is …:
FACT CHECK: President Trump praised the record number of women in Congress, but that’s almost entirely because of Democrats, not Trump’s party.
Once you notice this, you notice it all the time.
“No Brian, you’re wrong, that doesn’t happen, because the reason that it keeps happening is because …”
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
President Trump praised the record number of women in work – and that 56% of the new jobs had gone to women.
The growth of jobs is due to the deregulation and tax cuts – which the Democrats OPPOSED.
I’m not sure I entirely agree with your thoughts on this. Any argument comes with a load of baggage and an acceptance of the argument is to tacitly accept the baggage. It is a bit like a “have you stopped beating your wife?” something that seems to demand a yes/no answer but the baggage means that a more nuanced response is deserved. For example, someone might say “All the big banks that the government bailed out are now profitable.” That is probably true, but to say “yes that is true” is to say “yes that is true and evidently bailing them out was a good thing.” There is baggage, and to simply accept the fact tacitly accepts the baggage. So you have to offer an answer with caveats and facts that broaden the context.
Trump saying “there are more women in congress” has an implication that “we all helped make that happen”. It seems perfectly legitimate to challenge that baggage. Me? I’d challenge the assumption that “more women in congress is necessarily a good thing”. Not because I am in any way opposed to women taking up government office (any more than I am opposed to men doing so), simply it is not obvious to me why their genitals or chromosomes make a blessed bit of difference.
To give a more extreme example: it is a fact that under Hitler’s government the rate of deadly cancer among the Jewish population drastically decreased. Now that is a fact beyond dispute. But to simply say “yes that is true” ignores the horrific baggage attached to that statement, namely that the reason why is that they were all massacred in alternative ways before they got old enough to contract cancers. To say “yes that is true” is an extremely misleading and disingenuous response.
For NPR to call that a “Fact Check” is also extremely misleading and disingenuous. It’s political argument.
But Bobby, just fact checking and choosing what to fact check is a political argument in a sense too. For example:
Fraser says: “The Bible says there is no God”.
Fact Check, “Correct! The Bible does say that!”
If we stop there with that fact check we are deeply mislead:
Psalm 14:1 – “The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God…”
So just by selecting what to fact check about me has an agenda in itself. The idea that a “fact check” is some context free determination of universal truth flies in the face of reality.