|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
What do you think will happen after May loses her vote tomorrow?
As lose it she will, the only question is by how much. The Guardian reports,
May faces crushing Brexit defeat despite last-minute plea to MPs
Theresa May appears to be on course for a crushing defeat in the House of Commons as Britain’s bitterly divided MPs prepare to give their verdict on her Brexit deal in the “meaningful vote” on Tuesday.
With Downing Street all but resigned to losing by a significant margin, Guardian analysis pointed to a majority of more than 200 MPs against the prime minister.
Labour sources said that unless May made major unexpected concessions, any substantial margin against her would lead Jeremy Corbyn to call for a vote of no confidence in the government – perhaps as soon as Tuesday night. But since Conservative MPs are unlikely to offer Corbyn the backing he would need to win a no-confidence vote, he would then come under intense pressure to swing Labour’s weight behind a second referendum.
As usual in these prediction threads, I am not asking what you think should happen, I am asking what you think will happen.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Corbyn has shown no sign in two years that he has any interest in a second referendum, and as he’s never been much of an EU fan — in fact, he used to be very anti-EU, although I think he’s more neutral these days — I don’t think he’d see the attraction. How would it help him gain power? He’s more likely to sit quietly and watch the whole thing destroy the Tories.
The threat for a second referendum comes from the Remainer MPs of all parties (in Labour’s caes that’s mostly the Blairites), working in conjunction with Bercow.
Should Mrs May lose the vote, be it by 1 or 300 (‘μολὼν λαβέ’ – as if), I suspsect that she will not even blink and will carry on, like the Godwinned one waiting for Angriff Steiner.
If she resigns, there isn’t time for a Conservative leadership contest before a decision has to be taken on what to do.
If she remains, the Conservatives cannot remove her.
If there is a confidence vote in the government, she may lose it first time, then will rush out a plan the Commons can accept, and hope for some Labour centrists to support her on the second confidence vote, positioning it so that the Deal vote comes after the confidence motion. With two lost confidence motions, Parliament is dissolved and there would be a General Election, and no time to pass necessary legislation to carry on destroying the Conservative vote snd country.
Uninformed question: I thought that, when May won the no-confidence vote in December, she was free and clear for a year. Not so?
There isn’t going to be any Brexit.