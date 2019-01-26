|
Samizdata quote of the day
“This modern society seems to be threatened by a number of serious threats, and the one that I would like to concentrate on which will in fact be the central theme, although there will be a lot of subsidiary little items, the central theme of my discussion, is that I believe that one of the greatest threats to modern society is the possible resurgence and expansion of the ideas of thought control; such ideas as Hitler had, or Stalin in his time, or the Catholic religion in the Middle Ages, or the Chinese today. I think that one of the greatest dangers is that this shall increase until it encompasses the whole world.”
Richard Feynman. The Pleasure of Finding Things Out, page 98. The comment comes from a talk he gave in Italy in 1964. I don’t doubt that he’d be alarmed and saddened at the censorious crap going on some Western universities today.
|
Just for the record (or perhaps I could say, just for the pedantry 🙂 ) I remark that one of the above is not quite like the other three.
Stalin, and then Hitler, reintroduced slavery to a region of the world where it had been long gone, and to a world overall in which that once common institution had been made very much rarer. The same is true of free speech and their destruction of it. The contrast with pre-communist Chinese society is a good deal less, but in several ways Mao was a huge regression, and the current regime is regressing from the relative gains after Mao.
The catholic church of the middle ages was less of a contrast, let alone of a regression, compared to the remainder of the world at that time.
(Obviously) I agree very much with Feynman’s concern, alas more relevant to the west now than when he made it.