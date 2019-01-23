Going “woke” is bad for business – hopefully

There has been something of a trend, it seems, of big firms adopting “woke” or politically correct agendas (here is a definition of “woke” for the befuddled) in recent months and years. The latest example is that of razor and men’s grooming products business Gillette, part of consumer giant Proctor & Gamble. Here is the advert and a discussion around it by the Wall Street Journal. Here is another version of the advertisement.
So what’s going on here? In my view, this is an attempt by a firm that is keen to stem outflow of market share to rivals, and which also fears a reduced demand for its products at a time when a lot of men seem to want to grow beards these days (although they still will want to trim them and keep them neat, etc). The firm’s top brass have concluded that in the current culture, where masculinity is considered to be “toxic”, and probably a contributor of right wing views, global warming and competitive team sports, that a change of tack is required. Make men buy something by worrying about their primal urges! Get into the good books of the chattering classes and the distributors of ad. industry campaign awards!
The problem here is that this illustrates the disconnect that there now is between the chattering classes, particularly that section of it influenced by leftist ideas, and the rest of the population. The CEOs of modern firms may not all tack in this direction, but they have become convinced, or been convinced, that going “woke” is smart for business. We see this in the wealth management industry, where firms are keen to stress how much of what they do is to promote environmental, social and governance-linked investment, never mind actually making money for clients and owners. Entrepreneurs are as celebrated as much for giving their wealth away as for the grubby process of, you know, making it in the first place. (One of my least-favourite expressions used by business folk of a certain type is how they want to “give back” to the “community” – this implies that they “took” something initially that wasn’t fully theirs.)
Clearly, a lot of this may be incubated in Western universities, and you have to wonder what sort of business decisions will be made by the kind of “coddled” youngsters now going through universities. I have been reading the Coddling of the American Mind by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt, and what alarms me, as it should anyone, is what sort of future businessmen and women we will get if they are drawn from the sort of ranks these academics describe. What will be their desire to take risk, to invest wisely, to cater to genuine client needs? How susceptible will they be to political fads entering the boardroom and factory floor?
In the end, as some classical liberals say, the ultimate arbiter of all this is profit/loss. If Gillette’s market share rises after these ads, maybe the management will say “there, I told you so” and move on. I have made my own tiny vote on this by ensuring I buy from rivals such as Wilkinson’s Sword instead. Possibly, so will others of us “toxic males”.
This is just a symptom of Gillette pricing themselves out of the market – there are now a number of 3 and 6 blade razors available as good as Gillette’s models at a fraction of the cost of Gillette.
I’m using up my remaining Gilette’s, then switching. It’s a trifling response, but then they’re trifling with us.
I have money and need to shave. They have razors and like money.
At no time does a faceless moral free multinational get a free opportunity to offer judgement on me.
Fuck em, I’ll happily buy from a competitor.
Can you imagine the complaints if you gender flipped this advert.
A woman is smugly contrasted with different woman moaning about her period and go to work because she bought a Cherokee hair tampon……
Hope they go bust.
“Can you imagine the complaints if you gender flipped this advert.”
Yes, I can. And the bad apart about this is that if you are a male, you are supposed just to “take it” from people who think that males, certainly who are “manly” in various ways, have had it coming.
Of course some will just roll their eyes and say life’s too short to worry about some supercilious advert, but this is how political ideas spread: from the culture. Ask yourselves who gains from a culture that regards male aggression and competitiveness, even when channeled constructively, as potentially harmful? Who benefits if men are less stoical, disciplined and physically/mentally robust? Answer: totalitarian-minded folk who want a docile, passive population.
JP
Strongly agree with you about that “give back” stuff.
Also, I agree that this is a business decision, based on a (probably mistaken) guess at the state of public opinion and about where public opinion is going, rather than pure, so to speak, politics overriding all business considerations.
I think it’s overblown.
Gillette’s marketing campaign hasn’t changed. Same ads, same packaging, same themes. I’m guessing someone decided to impress a specific slice of the market by funding/sponsoring/hiring a very targeted message, took in submissions from independents, and chose this one. They put it out as an outlier special ad investment.
If their share rises in response, we’ll see more of these from all over. If their share takes a hit, then not so much.
It’s just as likely that these decisions were made by a conservative as a progressive. If it’ll bring in more customers . . .
Yeah. Tossed all my Gillette and Proctor & Gamble products. There are alternatives. They don’t want my business. Done.
Presumably sales of Gillette products are now going to be a useful barometer of how screwed we are. If their sales take a hit there is still hope. If their sales go up due to all the publicity that would suggest that lots of men are suitably chastened and will buy from Gillette to make amends.
In order to do my bit I’ve just bought a new razor from Harry’s. I ordered it on Sunday evening and it arrived on Tuesday. I’ve tried it and it is very good.