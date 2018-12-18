Hunting lions can help the species: a vegetarian conservationist speaks

I was impressed to see CNN publish something as unpalatable to their core audience as this:
Ending trophy hunting could actually be worse for endangered species
Amy Dickman is the founder and director of Tanzania’s Ruaha Carnivore Project, part of Oxford University’s WildCRU. She has worked in African conservation for over 20 years. All views expressed belong to the author.
I am a lifelong animal lover and vegetarian for whom the idea of killing animals for fun is repellent, and have committed my career to African wildlife conservation.
You might, therefore, expect that I would have been thrilled with Donald Trump’s suggestion — influenced apparently by media and animal rights pressures — that he could decide against the US importation of trophy-hunted elephants (and possibly other species such as lions).
However, I am fearful that impulsive and emotional responses to trophy hunting — no matter how well-meaning — could in fact intensify the decline of species such as lions.
[…]
People may find it very strange that there can be any positive aspect to hunting threatened species — surely any additional mortality heaped on a declining species must unquestionably be a bad thing?
The reality is more complicated. Of course, if trophy hunting is the main reason for the decline in an area’s lion population, then stopping it is entirely justified and desirable.
However, in most places, this is not the case. And if trophy hunting diminishes those other threats — by protecting habitat, preventing poaching or acting as a buffer between parks and human populations — then overall the threatened species could be better off.
That’s a good article from someone who knows her stuff.
It’s only published because it is anti-Trump, pure TDS.
Meanwhile in Missouri, cruel and unusual punishment carries on:
Right now, lions are “the commons.”
They’re getting trashed, as do all “commons.”
Best bet – let people hold a property interest in lions. Let people profit from lions. Let people who have a pecuniary interest in lions manage them.
It works well for cattle.
What a lot of people don’t realize is that many animals are shot simply as population control.
In the forore when a rare Black Rhino was shot by a Texan who paid $350,000 for the privilege, was a case where the animal was due to be shot as it got too old and actually threatened the gene pool by attacking younger males.
The choice was either the animal is shot by a ranger already employed by the conversation authority at a net cost, or shot by some idiot willing to pay big money for the experience (aided by the ranger) that can be put towards conservation projects.
Full coverage of this from a RadioLab podcast.
Amy Dickson is another example of the truism that everyone is a conservative about what they themselves know.
I agree with Mr Ed (December 18, 2018 at 12:33 pm) that the sideswipe against Trump likely helped CNN endure publishing it – but I note it is also a sideswipe against the media and animal rights activists, so it cannot have helped that much, especially as the mention of the latter in the very same sentence makes selectively one-sided (mis)quotation difficult.