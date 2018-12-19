Fake antiquity in Belgium

I encountered this photo, of a brand new building in Belgium, at the Twitter feed of something called Architectural Revival.
Right now this photo has pride of place there, but just to be sure, this is the Tweet in question. There are several more photos to be seen there of similarly brand-new-but-looking-old buildings, also in Belgium.
So, let all of us who are that way inclined have a comment bunfight about what architecture is the best, ancient, or modern, or fake-ancient.
Personally I favour all three styles, and like it when they are in close proximity to one another. Modernity, unrelieved by either genuine or fake antiquity can get very dreary. But genuine antiquity everywhere can feel rather dispiriting too, because it can feel like you are living or working in a gigantic museum rather than in a place with a future, as well as a mere past. Paris sometimes feels a bit like this to me, especially compared to London which absolutely does not.
To be a bit more precise, I like skyscrapers, whether fake-antique (as they originally were in Chicago and New York) or modern, as in the City of London and nearby spots now. But nearer to the ground I like antiquity to remain, and I would favour more fake-antiquity, especially for many smaller buildings that don’t reach for the sky, than is the case in London now.
Above and beyond my mere tastes, or yours, I favour freedom of choice, in architecture as in all such lifestyle decisions. If you want to build a pretend Scottish Baronial Castle on your plot of land, good luck to you. I think if that was the rule rather than merely something that used to happen if you were rich a hundred and fifty years ago, architecture would be much more fun to look at, and in general, much better.
For more concerning such arguments, see this recent piece by Roger Scruton.
Things that raise my hackles….
“Rounded” router inside corners on “distressed” furniture molding. (esp. mullions and muntins)
Stamped vinyl/aluminum window shutters, screwed flat onto buildings, with zero functioning hardware.
And the “slats” sloping the wrong way for “open” shutters!
When my ship comes in I shall build a house with an entire fake history covering centuries. It’ll have a Tudor core, a Georgian wing and some endearingly random Victorian bits and bobs. And pressure showers and fibre-optic internet thingies.
The house in the photograph looks good – and is very well suited to the climate of the area. A pitched roof for the rain, solid walls, and windows that are neither too small (so they would not let in light) or too big (so they would make the house cold.
People who say that the style of a building (or the style of anything) must fit with the “spirit of the age” are just parroting Hegel – and I do not hold with Hegel.
As for “modernist” and “post modernist” architects – some of them do indeed live in the sort of buildings they say they like (and I respect that). But must of them choose to live in the sort of building they do NOT build – and I have no respect for that at all.
“I will live in these sort of house – but you lot must live and work in the modernist (or post modernist) stuff I design”, no I do not like that.
By the way – there is nothing “fake” about this house.
The idea that a particular style must only be done in a particular century is nonsense. It would have, for example, forbidden architects in past centuries from Ancient Greece and Rome – “you are centuries after this period – so it is FAKE for you use this style” is silly.
The great architects of the past, such as Brunelleschi, or Palladio were not “fake” architects, what they built was not “fake” even though they were inspired by styles that were created many centuries before they were born.
The building that, for me, most represents the hypocrisy of the (whateverist) architects is the Weisman Art Museum on the University of Minnesota campus. The link function does not seem to work for me here, so I’ll paste the URL directly: https://wam.umn.edu/visit/tours/ . If you go there you will see on the left the outside of the building, a stainless-steel Cubist nightmare. On the right is the basic rectilinear internal space.
If they wanna shove the Cubism in our face, they should have the honesty for the internal walls to match the external walls in form. but as you say, Paul …
All I can say is, that a University worthy of the name must be built in the great Gothic Revival style of the Quad at The University of Chicago.
Scroll down to the photo of Harper Library, Photo # 09 (taken from the interior of the Quad), for one example. After that, we get into UC’s idea of good modern architecture (I suppose, else why would they commission all these buildings in styles that I can only think of as UC Modern Perverse?).
https://www.thoughtco.com/university-of-chicago-photo-tour-788526
Good photo of the south side of the Quad, including Harper Library, from Wikipedia. The Quad is the core of the original University, and is, as one might suppose, a square. This is a shot of the south outer face of the Quad, taken from the Midway Plaisance running E-W south of the Quad, and slightly east of it. Harper Library is the building with towers, more-or-less in the center. The building in the corner is (IIRC) Business East, in whose library my Honey and I spent many an evening studying together.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Chicago#/media/File:Harper_Midway_Chicago.jpg
The Midway Plaisance, looking northwest from slightly west of the south side of the Quad:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Midway_Plaisance#University_of_Chicago
UPDATE: Oh, Wow! Terrific photo of Harper Library (though I have to say it’s a bit blurry):
https://architecture.uchicago.edu/locations/william_rainey_harper_memorial_library/
Oh, amen to that! And it’s worse when you’re blinded by the reflected sun off of the stainless steel surface no matter what your approach angle as you drive to and from work each day. You quickly learn to hate it with a passion.
And just so people don’t think you chose the worst angle to display, here’s a wider shot.
Wooo! My tummy lurched. Now that is definitely Modern Perverse.