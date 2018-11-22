“The unwarranted gloom about the UK and the exaggerated respect for the EU are not new. Many of those who now say that Britain must stay as closely aligned to the EU as possible predicted disaster when the pound left the exchange rate mechanism in 1992; prophesied a decade later that Britain would rue the day that Gordon Brown gave the single currency a wide berth; and said with the utmost confidence in 2016 that a vote for Brexit would lead to an immediate and deep recession and a massive increase in unemployment. None of these things happened.”
Larry Elliott, writing in – yes – the Guardian. Even if you don’t share his left-leaning, Keynesian economics, much of what he says he about the EU debate is spot-on. He is right, for example, to remind folk of just how lousy the forecasts of various EU pushers down the years have been, and continue to be. The shamelessness is, well, shameful.
Except that Bruin (via Balls) was determined that the vision of Bliar using the credit & plaudits for signing up the UK to the single currency as a stepping stone towards the office of European President would never some to pass….
Very true, but no experience of the practical failure of EUrophile forecasts will ever shake the belief of some in their essential excellence, any more than the expiry of one “ten years to save the planet” deadline will prevent many warmenists from warning us about the urgency of the next one. In both cases, the creeds attract because they give their followers a rhetoric for claiming wisdom beyond (and so power over) the common herd. And the loud aggressive commitment against their foes that they encourage makes later apostasy very shaming to the apostate.
A few individuals will wise up individually, each in their own slow time, but the organised pushing of Project Fear will never die.
Having just watched May’s statement outside Downing Street Caligula’s horse Incitatus looks increasingly attractive.
Their gloom and doom predictions remind me of the apocalyptic messages of some religious cultists.
Irrational and unconditional beliefs can drive some people a bit mad.
We should not shame such people. We should pity them.