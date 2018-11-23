|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Could it really be that the Maginot Line was a good idea?
I was always taught that the Maginot Line was a military white elephant – colossally expensive and easily by-passed. But this guy begs to differ – kinda sorta. Short version: it would have worked if it hadn’t been for those flibbertygibbet Belgians! Even so he doesn’t address the question of how Germany would have been brought to heel by means of an entirely defensive strategy.
I love this sort of challenge to the narrative and I understand that Samizdata’s own Bertrand Maginot will be joining me. For once.
|
No, the Maginot Line wouldn’t have worked even if it had been extended to the sea. German commandos attacked one part of the line as a feint and made mincemeat out of it.
What they needed was a nice, broad, deep Channel…
Having a system of defences – perhaps not quite as costly – on France’s border with Germany was always a sensible idea in itself. The first thing Hitler did after remilitarising the Rhineland was build his westwall – at much lesser cost, but it helped deter French attack while he was crushing Poland. The defensive attitude that the maginot line both reflected and encouraged was not good, but you have only to read the first volume of Churchill’s memoirs to realise how reluctant many at the highest levels were to act aggressively anyway in those early days; a less elaborate line might have led to similar phony-war behaviour, and it would have been crazy to have none.
The Belgian refusal to let the Allies deploy forward during the fall of Poland – nor at any time thereafter until they were attacked – made it inevitable that the Allies would have to commit a very high proportion of their mobile forces to that move forward when it occurred. This had a lot to do with the famous dialog when Churchill first went to France as prime minister:
because even if Gamelin had tried harder to retain a reserve, it would still have had to have been a large “masse de maneuvre” that had rushed forward into Belgium and Holland a few days earlier.
In the early years of WWII, there were many occasions when a country rashly tried to curry favour with the Germans by staying neutral (or, in the case of Greece, by hoping that the Germans would not join their Italian foes if they in turn kept out the British), and then begged Britain for help when it was rather too late. Invariably, the outcome led to much criticism of Britain rather than of the poor judgement of Hitler’s latest victim, though after Norway, the first of these events, it never actually brought down the British government.
Given France’s poor military position(something like half the manpower and economy of Germany), and the general unwillingness to actually enforce Versailles, the Maginot line was a good plan. But they didn’t make use of the fortifications very well – the point of fixed defences is to free up men, not to force yourself to sit besieged. They had an awful, defeatist mindset, and the result was disaster. Maginot helped a bit, but didn’t change it in the end.
For an interesting take on the question of a reserve, there’s an alt-hist story about it called A Blunted Sickle. The forum-based nature means you read a mountain of side discussions as well(albeit pretty good ones – there’s a lot of tech, and a fascinating discussion of the Japanese “assassin-ocracy”, in the ~300 pages I’ve read thus far), but the core story of what happens if France has a real reserve is clear enough in the first few dozen pages of forum posts. I thought it was very good.
Maginot was good idea but also a sign of a bad culture. Was also not heavily expensive and can be said it worked as what the creators expected it to.
What did not worked was the rest of French army. At strategic level first mistake was sending the armies to Belgium. That should have been the maneuver element.
At operational level French units were badly commanded with communication systems completely inappropriate for war. Often they reacted to information that was already too old. There were also big problems with supply starting with tanks. If there is no concept of keeping motorized units on the move, then the effective range of those units is just the fuel they have.
We should also not forget Communist sabotage a various levels. Second World War up to 22 June 1941 was an Imperialist War for Capitalists profit…
It is not surprising that the Media censor or “forget” to tell us that French Communist party was forbidden in 1939 do to not protest the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact.
Or that the L’Humanité , the communist newspaper tried to get published in occupied France with the argument that a Jewish French minister had sent workers to be punished by death – which was false – so they will never defend Jews…
That was probably more of a political decision than military. The smart thing to do would have been to fight in France, but that’s not something the public would have been thrilled to hear.
Mr Ed – What they needed was a nice, broad, deep Channel…
The Germans had one, didn’t they?
“For an interesting take on the question of a reserve, there’s an alt-hist story about it called A Blunted Sickle. The forum-based nature means you read a mountain of side discussions as well(albeit pretty good ones – there’s a lot of tech, and a fascinating discussion of the Japanese “assassin-ocracy”, in the ~300 pages I’ve read thus far), but the core story of what happens if France has a real reserve is clear enough in the first few dozen pages of forum posts. I thought it was very good.”
+1 to this, it’s a great story.
I can’t see a reserve making any difference to the outcome. The French command and communication infrastructure was so bad that a reserve would have been committed too late and in the wrong place, having taken a week to plan the operation before anyone had orders to move.
The Maginot Line was part of a very sophisticated and well thought out military strategy. The problem was the French governments never built or financed the second part. A very large, very mobile force to deal with the inevitable break through of the primary defense line. The mobile force was the key part of the whole strategy. In the discussion papers of the early / mid 1920’s in France the opinion of the younger officers was there was no point building the Maginot Line if the mobile force was not created. Which it never was.
So in some ways the French version of what the British did in Singapore. Build the impressive infrastructure but not the forces needed to implement the military strategy the infrastructure was built for in the first place.
The British Empire ended on February 15’th 1942 with the Fall of Singapore. The independence of India in ’47 and the Suez Crisis in ’56 were just the last nails in the coffin, But Singapore is where it actually died.
In France in June 1940 the real trauma was not so much the defeat, a rerun of Sedan in 1870, but L’Exode. When about 25% of the population became refugees. More traumatic than the Trek of the 12 million Germans in ’44/’45 which was much more of a slow motion catastrophe.