Samizdata quote of the day
For instance, antifa groups have objected strongly to being lumped in with the Tommy Robinsons and Proud Boys of this world, whom they vehemently oppose. But they have no grounds to complain. The Guardian reports that these same activists welcomed PayPal’s ban on McInnes. They are all too comfortable with big corporates policing political activity, they just want other people to be policed.
Regardless of one’s political views, we should be as worried by PayPal’s decision to bar Tommy Robinson as its decision to bar antifa groups. We need to push back against PayPal’s attempts to clamp down on groups it considers to be hateful or intolerant, and we need to challenge those who want to outsource censorship to the tech giants.
– Fraser Myers
One difference: “antifa” is not merely loud and malevolent, it is violent.
Robinson has never (AFAIK) been accused of, much less shown guilty of, political violence. At most, it may be possible to find that some act of political violence against Moslems or immigrants or non-whites was incited by something Robinson said.
But “antifa” has an extensive documented record of political violence which they brag on. They carry weapons and hit people with them.
Very true, Rich.
And I’d like to know just what is meant by “push back.” Some people merely mean offering a counter-argument, but some people mean bashing them over the head with a baseball bat.
Perhaps we need a state backed internet payment system open for all lawful payments. This would be a modern addition to the state endorsed cash system which has been used for centuries.
After the Belfast bakers decision it is difficult to see how a private company can be forced to offer a service to people with values and beliefs it doesn’t like.
Rich Rostrom writes:
Now, I have no special knowledge of such things and have to rely on what I read, from sources that IMHO are not discredited.
And I find this on Infogalactic about Tommy Robinson under the heading Criminal Record During Leadership [of the EDF]. It includes:
a. [WRT an occurrence on 24 August 2010] “Eleven months later, in July 2011, he was convicted of having used “threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour” on the night of the incident. He was given a 12-month community rehabilitation order and …”
b. “On 29 September 2011, he was convicted of common assault after headbutting a fellow EDL member at a rally in Blackburn in April that year. He was given a 12-week jail term, suspended for 12 months.”
In addition (not violence) “In October 2012, Robinson was arrested and held on the charge of having entered the U.S. illegally. Robinson pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court to using someone else’s passport—”possession of a false identity document with improper intention”—to travel to the United States in September 2012, and was sentenced in January to 10 months imprisonment.” Outside of his time with the EDL, there is the mortgage fraud issue, mentioned in the above-linked article.
Now, I agree there are some aspects of Tommy Robinson’s political campaigning that are understandable, even possibly creditable. However it goes to far to claim, for him, no accusations of and no guilt of political violence. This when a few minutes ‘research’ on the WWW shows otherwise.
Best regards
Is football hooliganism the same thing as political violence?
Eric writes:
Maybe it is, if you are (i) at the time the leader of a political organisation (EDL); (ii) Shouting “EDL till I die” (as is reported in the Infogalactica article I linked, and in the same paragraph from which I quoted above).
Best regards
Before the “secret barrister” turns up I know that “Tommy Robinson” is not his real name – the fact remains that the man has done nothing to merit a PayPal ban. He was punished for his “mortgage fraud” (why are other people who exaggerate their income for a mortgage not arrested – this was a POLITICAL MOVE by the British authorities and everyone knows it), and reporting on the Islamic doctrine and practice of raping infidel girls is not a crime – at least not in a free country it is not a crime. “Tommy Robinson’s” view of Islam is the same as that of Prime Minister Gladstone and Winston Churchill – would they be subjects of persecution in the modern P.C. world?
As for Gavin McInnis and “Proud Boys” – again how is DEFENDING yourself against attack a crime? Can “PayPal” produce one case (just one) where Mr McInnis has started the trouble with the Marxists? If one does not defend one’s self (and others) against attacks then the Marxists-own-the-streets (the control the public square and only pro Marxists can operate) is that what the shareholders of “PayPal” want? I suggest that they should NOT want this.
Banning Antifa from PayPal achieves nothing – the Marxists have unlimited funding (they do not need PayPal), but banning people who oppose the Marxists (and oppose the Islamists) does great harm.