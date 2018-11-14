Jacob Rees-Mogg crosses the Rubicon

Things are lively in Westminster tonight. According to the Guardian Theresa May has secured the backing of the Cabinet for a Brexit deal. And according to Guido Fawkes, Jacob Rees-Mogg has finally made his move against Theresa May. After saying that he had initially supported Mrs May’s efforts to negotiate Brexit, the Mogster now takes a different view:
Unfortunately the proposals for a UK/EU agreement released today do not match up to those early expectations. For four key reasons.
1. The proposed agreement will see the UK hand over £39 billion to the EU for little or nothing in return. The prospect of an agreed free trade agreement is as far away today as it always has been. The 15 page political declaration is neither binding nor clear in its intentions. If it aims to put in place the Chequers proposal it is neither workable nor respectful of the referendum result.
Next comes some side-of-the-bus stuff about nurses, just to remind us that JRM is only the “Member for the Eighteenth Century” in his manners. He is thoroughly twentieth century when it comes to Our NHS. The letter continues,
2. The proposed agreement would treat Northern Ireland differently than the rest of the UK. This is unacceptable to Unionists particularly in Northern Ireland, and Scotland where the SNP will seek to demand similar internal UK borders to weaken the Union.
A funny way of putting it, but presumably he means that Scotland would seek to be more deeply in the EU.
3. This agreement will lock us into an EU customs union and EU laws. This will prevent us pursuing a UK trade policy based around our priorities and economy. Without the ability to regulate
That word again
our own economy and form our own trade agreements we will lose out on the opportunities that Brexit affords us.
That was a key point.
4. Agreeing to be subject to the rules of an EU Customs Union, in contravention of the 2017 Conservative manifesto, without any votes or influence is profoundly undemocratic. This is compounded by the lack of any ability for the UK to unilaterally escape, making the UK a permanent rule taker.
Personally, though I do object to being subject to the rules of an EU Customs Union, I do not object because of a lack of democracy. However he has a good point about being locked in.
Cutting to the chase,
For these reasons I can not support the proposed agreement in Parliament and would hope that Conservative MPs would do likewise.
Yours
Jacob Rees-Mogg MP.
Whaddya think?
Sounds pretty tame. No leadership challenge?
Regarding your comment re: “that word again” – Just a small quibble in defense of JRM:
He could have just as easily and accurately said ” . . . without the ability to cast off outside, foreign regulation . . . “. To me, he isn’t advancing the idea that y’all need to be regulating your economy, but instead that y’all need to be removing the EU’s regulatory power over your economy.
After all, regulatory sovereignty can also involve choosing freedom from regulation. But you can’t do that if you are subject to foreign law. You can only plead.
Reminds me of Keith Joseph. Not necessarily a leader but a fine and rare mind in the Westminster Village of idiots…
It’s one thing to vote against the government, another to defy a three-line whip and quite another to defy a three-line whip on a vote of confidence. Has he the guts to do it? If so, who will join him?
“But you can’t do that if you are subject to foreign law. You can only plead.”
‘bobby b’ is spot on. If you have to beg permission to be free, you aren’t free. End of story.
On the basis of what has been publicised so far, this deal, or more accurately this totally one-sided stitch-up, is not worth paying £39billion for.
It is not worth having for free.
Heck, it wouldn’t be worth having if the EU was paying us £39billion to sign up to it.
Germany, which dominates the EU (as the late Leopold Kohr predicted would be inevitable in any unified Europe, way back in 1957), has clearly forgotten the similar vassal-state status the Treaty of Versailles imposed on it a century ago, and what it led to. Either that, or they remember it too well, and this is their way of serving revenge very cold indeed, regardless of any similar consequences it may have.
One further observation: Mrs May has rarely missed an opportunity to deploy the phrase ‘our precious Union’ when referring to the United Kingdom. The 15,188,406 Leave voters in England who have seen their votes effectively thwarted by the Northern Ireland issue may decide that, actually, the Union isn’t that precious to them. There is already a minor political party – the English Democrats – campaigning for English independence, and I would expect them to benefit from the BRINO debacle, particularly given the widespread disgust felt towards the Establishment parties. It just might be the case that it will be England, not Scotland, that will be the second country (after Eire) to withdraw from the United Kingdom.
And one key player is conspicuous by her absence; what role has the Queen played in all of this because notionally Mrs May is giving away her sovereignty. Has she agreed to it? Is she supporting this betrayal of our country? Is this what she’s wanted all along? Why hasn’t she stopped Mrs May and her commie Civil Servants?
I suspect if you guys just leave, the EU bureaucracy will pretty much fall apart, with other members threatening to do the same unless they lighten up on their overreaching regulation of just about everything. And I think they know it and are playing the “Know your place, peasant!” card to foment fear and uncertainty.
“When in the course of human events” worked for us, though finally we seem to be drifting toward serfdom.
I do have a dog in this fight, albeit at some distance.
So in a nutshell, the UK will pay 39 billion pounds to hitch their economy to the slowest-growing continent on earth thus relinquishing their ability to deal independently with the rest of the world, while becoming inexorably less democratic and free.
What more can you ask for.
I imagine that there is some EU apparatchik somewhere living in EU hell, afraid to come out and face his co-apparatchiks because he is the now-shamed person who proposed that the EU Articles should contain a unilateral opt-out Article 50 section.
He never thought it would be used. Those words were supposed to be pretty, but meaningless. Indeed, working for an organization that convinced working democracies that their first no-join votes were simply errors that needed to be done over, he was convinced that this was simply excess verbiage that would pacify those too stupid to see that the EU was inevitable.
They will never make that same mistake again. From now on, every EU agreement will contain a clause that says “you can check in, but you can never leave, unless we want you to leave.”
Funny, bobby b, that is the same clause which exists sub silentio in the US Constitution.
Laird: *sour expression*
.
Still, maybe in wobbling back & forth between Federalism and Nationalism, there is some sort of stability.
On the other hand (maybe it’s the 3rd hand), conditions in A certainly can create conditions in B that are just not acceptable.
As when fouling the river in one community or state ends up fouling the river for all the communities or states (or private waterfront owners too) downstream.
As when the mess of Sanctuary City of San Fran slops over into the surrounding communities and then the adjoining states and then ….
But that’s all old news, so I’m just sayin’. Lots of cases where life goes smoother for everyone when the laws are the same across the nation. Lots of cases where life is a mess if you let the FedGov dictate everything to the States. So now we’re all stuck with Medicare, with FedGov deciding what is or isn’t legally “marriage,” with what individual bakers must make or cannot make, etc.
I am toying with the notion that Pres. Lincoln wanted to destroy slavery as much, or almost as much, as he wanted to preserve the Union. Had he left the Confederate states alone to secede, slavery there would not have been within his power to end; the Civil War ended up serving both ends.
I certainly can’t prove that and I don’t know whether even Mary Todd knew, but I think it’s worth considering.