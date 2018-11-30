We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
«  
  »

Recommendations rarely come much higher

· Arts & Entertainment · Historical views

Public Eye was made from 1965 to 1975 and contains adult themes, outdated attitudes and language which some viewers may find offensive.

– Warning message put up by Talking Pictures TV prior to its re-runs of the series. For those unfamiliar with Public Eye, think Colombo meets The Rockford Files in the English suburbs.

November 30th, 2018 |

3 comments to Recommendations rarely come much higher

  • Sam Duncan
    November 30, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    “Outdated”: PC-speak for “unfashionable”.

  • Jay Thomas
    November 30, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Who are these people that are shocked and offended that a fifty year old TV show reflects the social norms of fifty years ago? Why do we have to give a damn about their ridiculous feelings?

  • Mr Ecks
    November 30, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Frank Marker ( the late Alfred Burke)was a fairly low -key PI–or “Private Enquiry Agent” as Marker called himself–largely sans the fights and car chases seen in US series. But the stories were solid drama. I remember bits from my childhood. I have watched several episodes recently and seen nothing “offensive” –not that I give a rat’s arse about CM vapouring.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

«  
  »