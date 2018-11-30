|
Recommendations rarely come much higher
Public Eye was made from 1965 to 1975 and contains adult themes, outdated attitudes and language which some viewers may find offensive.
– Warning message put up by Talking Pictures TV prior to its re-runs of the series. For those unfamiliar with Public Eye, think Colombo meets The Rockford Files in the English suburbs.
“Outdated”: PC-speak for “unfashionable”.
Who are these people that are shocked and offended that a fifty year old TV show reflects the social norms of fifty years ago? Why do we have to give a damn about their ridiculous feelings?
Frank Marker ( the late Alfred Burke)was a fairly low -key PI–or “Private Enquiry Agent” as Marker called himself–largely sans the fights and car chases seen in US series. But the stories were solid drama. I remember bits from my childhood. I have watched several episodes recently and seen nothing “offensive” –not that I give a rat’s arse about CM vapouring.