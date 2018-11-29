A Lincoln Lark » An exodus “What’s wrong with UK financial markets? The global economy is recovering, but British stocks and shares are not keeping pace. The pound has failed to recover from the slide it experienced in the wake of the EU referendum. This is frequently blamed on investors being spooked by Brexit, even more so by the possibility of a no deal. But has anyone actually asked the markets what is spooking them? Look closer and it becomes clear that while Brexit is a problem for some investors, most are much more worried about a far bigger risk, even if they rarely speak about it in public. It is the possibility of a Corbyn government.” – Ross Clark, in the Spectator (£). As there is a paywall and it is annoying for those who cannot get through it, here are more paragraphs: Since last year’s election, when the Labour leader came within a stone’s throw of No. 10, it has been impossible to write off the idea of a Corbyn victory. And we’re about to enter a time when anything can happen. Theresa May looks doomed to lose the Commons vote on her Brexit deal on 11 December; the DUP has said it may well withdraw its support from the Tories, leaving the Prime Minister without a majority. Whatever the Commons result, turmoil is more or less guaranteed — and one possible outcome is a general election as early as January. A no-deal Brexit would unquestionably cause short-term ructions in the UK economy, as well as affect the pound and the FTSE — for what economic forecasts are worth (which is not very much, to judge by recent history). Oxford Economics recently claimed that GDP would be 2 per cent smaller than expected, pushing the UK into a mild recession. But even if that were to happen (and it has to be remembered just how far Treasury forecasts were out when they claimed the economy would shrink by 3.6 and 6 per cent in the event of a Brexit vote), growth would then rekindle, trade would continue, companies would re-route imports and exports, and an inflationary spike would die down. But if Corbyn were to be elected on a ‘radical socialist’ platform, investors can only guess as to what might happen. It is the threat of a wealth tax that is scaring wealthy individuals. It is a theme to which shadow chancellor John McDonnell has returned several times. In 2012 he gave his endorsement to a proposal by University of Glasgow academic Greg Philo (sometimes mistakenly called an ‘economist’ but actually a professor in sociology) to subject wealthy individuals to a one-off wealth tax of 20 per cent in the hope of using it to pay off the government’s debts. `The wealthiest 10 per cent own £4,000 billion,’ said McDonnell. ‘If you took 20 per cent of that you would then have £800 billion and we could tackle our deficit — we could tackle our debt — four-fifths of our debt would then be wiped out. So we’re saying just collect the money and make those who created the crisis pay for the crisis and that way you overcome it.’ The idea that wealthy individuals are as a group responsible for the 2008/09 crisis is absurd — what role, he might like to explain, did the Rolling Stones play in the crash? — as is the suggestion that such a tax would pay off the government’s debts: how McDonnell would manage to capture his £800 billion when, of course, highly mobile wealthy individuals have the option of fleeing the country. There is little appetite around the world for international socialist revolution, the only thing which could stop capital flight in its tracks. On the contrary, many governments are going in the opposite direction and making every effort to attract wealthy residents. Donald Trump’s tax cuts have set out a big welcome mat for the world’s rich (if not so much for those of liberal opinion). Israel has introduced a ten-year tax holiday on the global wealth of new residents — they will pay tax only on money they bring into the country. Emmanuel Macron has reversed François Hollande’s war on the rich and offered special inducements to attract wealthy residents. Monaco recently held a presentation in London in an effort to attract wealthy individuals. Argentina and Greece, countries from which the wealthy were fleeing in recent times, are now much more settled. The author is correct; in my own discussions with people in the financial markets, there is a real fear of what these reheated Marxists will do. Anyone who owns land, for example, unless they are politically connected to Labour, will be targeted. And as usual, it will not just be “the rich” who get it in the neck (not that isn’t bad in its own right), but the broad mass of the middle class who will not have the ease of being able to go abroad on a second passport. The tragedy of the current situation is that Prime Minister Theresa May uses the genuine fear of a Corbyn-led government to scare us into accepting her plans to turn the UK into a European Customs Union vassal state, indefinitely, hoping no doubt that we all become so bored by the Brexit process that we accept that as the least-worst, if still crap, outcome. This situation, however, cannot last and I predict that there will be a significant political party realignment in the next few years, a view that several folk I know share. This current choice menu of Marxist anti-semite Left vs managerialist and hopeless Tory Party is simply shameful for a country of the UK’s standing in the world. Share this...

email Google+ Reddit VK Pinterest Print A Lincoln Lark »

Who Are We? The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling. We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe. Categories Categories Select Category ~ Glossary Categories (114) A (2) B (28) C (7) D (3) E (4) F (5) G (2) H (1) I (3) J (1) K (4) L (6) M (12) N (1) O (1) P (9) R (5) S (6) T (7) V (1) W (5) X (1) ~ Meme Hacks Categories (11) Detournement (3) Evil Empire (4) Hippopotami (1) Propaganda (3) ~ Photos #1 Categories (8) ~ Photos #2 Categories (11) ~ Photos #3 Categories (2) ~ White Rose Categories (639) Activism (13) Administrative (7) Big Brother (39) Biometrics (40) Civil Liberties (102) Constitution (3) European Union (36) Events (5) Historical Perspective (18) Identity Cards (168) Liberty (14) Privacy (95) Security (17) Self-Defence (5) Self-Ownership (8) Slogans & Quotations (18) Surveillance (97) Technology (50) Abortion (13) Activism (235) Administrative (128) Aerospace (530) Afghanistan (80) African affairs (185) Anglosphere (127) Antics & Parties (148) Architecture (79) Arts & Entertainment (882) Asian affairs (258) Aus/NZ affairs (124) Balkans (44) Best of Samizdata.Net (81) Blogging & Bloggers (532) Book reviews (140) Children’s issues (113) Chinese affairs (5) Civil liberty & Regulation (1,014) Deleted by the PC Media (23) Eastern Europe (125) Economics, Business & Globalization (1,631) Education & Academia (307) Environment (195) European affairs (364) European Union (708) Events (114) French affairs (250) German affairs (73) Health & medical (344) Hippos (17) Historical views (640) How very odd! (553) Humour (492) Immigration (62) Indian Subcontinent (63) International affairs (208) Internet (71) Irish affairs (72) Japan (4) Korea (29) Languages (16) Latin American Affairs (108) Media & Journalism (603) Middle East & Islamic (1,109) Military affairs (400) Mindless “Inequality” Blather (3) Monarchy (37) North American affairs (1,447) Opinions on liberty (1,056) Personal views (295) Philosophical (248) Privacy & Panopticon (460) Religion (36) Russia (167) Science & Technology (891) Science Fiction & Fantasy (109) Self defence & Security (425) Self ownership (168) Sexuality (106) Slogans & Quotations (2,764) Space (1) Sports (377) Sui generis (291) Transport (256) UK affairs (3,312) Archives Archives Select Month November 2018 (29) October 2018 (39) September 2018 (36) August 2018 (39) July 2018 (42) June 2018 (44) May 2018 (44) April 2018 (42) March 2018 (47) February 2018 (35) January 2018 (40) December 2017 (40) November 2017 (37) October 2017 (33) September 2017 (41) August 2017 (41) July 2017 (41) June 2017 (45) May 2017 (37) April 2017 (31) March 2017 (38) February 2017 (35) January 2017 (48) December 2016 (45) November 2016 (64) October 2016 (49) September 2016 (48) August 2016 (42) July 2016 (59) June 2016 (68) May 2016 (46) April 2016 (48) March 2016 (38) February 2016 (46) January 2016 (41) December 2015 (35) November 2015 (29) October 2015 (42) September 2015 (47) August 2015 (45) July 2015 (44) June 2015 (39) May 2015 (64) April 2015 (64) March 2015 (64) February 2015 (42) January 2015 (51) December 2014 (28) November 2014 (51) October 2014 (52) September 2014 (46) August 2014 (55) July 2014 (43) June 2014 (42) May 2014 (43) April 2014 (48) March 2014 (33) February 2014 (39) January 2014 (52) December 2013 (40) November 2013 (46) October 2013 (48) September 2013 (46) August 2013 (59) July 2013 (57) June 2013 (49) May 2013 (53) April 2013 (63) March 2013 (59) February 2013 (40) January 2013 (60) December 2012 (46) November 2012 (65) October 2012 (66) September 2012 (62) August 2012 (49) July 2012 (58) June 2012 (67) May 2012 (59) April 2012 (53) March 2012 (70) February 2012 (72) January 2012 (88) December 2011 (96) November 2011 (75) October 2011 (58) September 2011 (69) August 2011 (80) July 2011 (70) June 2011 (54) May 2011 (54) April 2011 (54) March 2011 (44) February 2011 (44) January 2011 (48) December 2010 (47) November 2010 (65) October 2010 (72) September 2010 (65) August 2010 (60) July 2010 (62) June 2010 (60) May 2010 (60) April 2010 (49) March 2010 (53) February 2010 (64) January 2010 (60) December 2009 (73) November 2009 (100) October 2009 (79) September 2009 (62) August 2009 (71) July 2009 (67) June 2009 (66) May 2009 (61) April 2009 (92) March 2009 (85) February 2009 (66) January 2009 (81) December 2008 (57) November 2008 (84) October 2008 (84) September 2008 (80) August 2008 (67) July 2008 (100) June 2008 (90) May 2008 (79) April 2008 (85) March 2008 (113) February 2008 (126) January 2008 (127) December 2007 (97) November 2007 (89) October 2007 (76) September 2007 (61) August 2007 (78) July 2007 (84) June 2007 (75) May 2007 (89) April 2007 (97) March 2007 (121) February 2007 (100) January 2007 (115) December 2006 (96) November 2006 (111) October 2006 (117) September 2006 (129) August 2006 (147) July 2006 (123) June 2006 (92) May 2006 (106) April 2006 (93) March 2006 (113) February 2006 (119) January 2006 (105) December 2005 (117) November 2005 (94) October 2005 (95) September 2005 (114) August 2005 (109) July 2005 (129) June 2005 (100) May 2005 (100) April 2005 (87) March 2005 (101) February 2005 (77) January 2005 (88) December 2004 (104) November 2004 (126) October 2004 (118) September 2004 (125) August 2004 (120) July 2004 (159) June 2004 (139) May 2004 (142) April 2004 (173) March 2004 (164) February 2004 (174) January 2004 (164) December 2003 (155) November 2003 (201) October 2003 (219) September 2003 (257) August 2003 (255) July 2003 (296) June 2003 (194) May 2003 (152) April 2003 (175) March 2003 (157) February 2003 (152) January 2003 (141) December 2002 (158) November 2002 (214) October 2002 (194) September 2002 (248) August 2002 (189) July 2002 (179) June 2002 (155) May 2002 (172) April 2002 (152) March 2002 (204) February 2002 (194) January 2002 (266) December 2001 (204) November 2001 (132) Feed This Page RSS - This Page Link Icons