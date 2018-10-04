China’s hardware hack: massive implications if true

Bloomberg is running an utterly astounding story about a massive Chinese hardware hack that if true will have considerable political impact but truly enormous economic implications.
This will have a long-term bearish effect on China’s hitherto unchallengeable position as the overwhelmingly dominant manufacturer of computers, phones and high tech IT component.
And yet… I hesitate to immediately take this entire story at face value, precisely because the geo-political/economic implications are so dramatic that I can hear the sound of a great many axes grinding.
Still, it is certainly something I can well believe the Chinese government would do, even with the associated risk to China’s IT marketability. But then the same is probably true of the US government, I would not put such a thing past them either.
Already, there is some serious pushback from one of the subjects of the article, Apple.
via Daring Fireball
Good stuff, Shawn. It is always wise to wait until such stories get subjected to the white heat of scrutiny before accepting them as the unalloyed truth. It will be very interesting to watch this story develop over the next few days!
The last time I checked the BBC and Sky News were still ignoring the story – if they can not blame President Trump or the vote for British independence (both of which they blame on Russian plots) they do not regard anything as news.
If it was found by Amazon, that lends it credence. The NSA faking Chinese responsibility is plausible, but Amazon has no love for the NSA.