The IEA’s prescription for Brexit

Some critics of Leavers from the EU like to claim that Leavers don’t spell out the details of what Leave would mean, although that always struck me as disingenuous. Even so, it is good that the Institute of Economic Affairs has issued a paper on what a pro-liberty, pro-free market Brexit will look like:
“We have looked at Brexit in the wrong way, and in so doing we have hampered our ability to get a good deal with the EU. We must execute an independent trade and regulatory policy in order to capture gains from this process, and also to ensure that we have a better framework for negotiations with the EU. This plan offers comprehensive approach which shouldn’t be considered a ‘Plan B’, but rather a ‘Plan A+’ for Brexit.”
So says Shanker Singham, the Director of the IEA’s International Trade and Competition Unit, and co-author of the new IEA paper.
There is a lot of detail to chew over, but this is pretty manageable and sensible from where I can see it. The proposals ought, surely, to be studied closely by government ministers and it would be indeed scandalous if they have not been before. And that, of course, is the worry: Theresa May has, perhaps only now, come to a realisation that a “Brexit in name only” fudge is electoral suicide and a no-go diplomatically.
As an aside, three separate people, all Remainers, told me over the weekend that they were so disgusted by the blank refusal of EU heads of state to even bother considering May’s Chequers plan that it has made them feel that, if a referendum were held again, they’d vote Leave. These views are those of Londoners who work closely with the City, and have been the sort giving the EU the benefit of the doubt in the past. They no longer do so. That’s important.
I haven’t been following this very very closely from the Caribbean part of ‘Merica (Florida) but what’s confused me from the beginning is how very weakly the UK has approached the bargaining part of the breakup.
The EU has a GDP of $13T (+/-) and the UK is about $3T so on the face of it, the UK has a lot more to lose, and that’s how they seem to be approaching it.
But the UK is a big enough chunk (I bet) of the EU’s trade that a “hard Brexit” would topple some of the weaker states, driving the EU into recession. Maybe the UK too, hard for me to even guess.
But my point is, both sides have a lot to lose so the pressure to negotiate the best outcome should be pretty great.
I get that you have to stir in ego and politics, but still.
-XC
Citizens of the various countries have a lot to lose. EU bureaucrats with jobs for life don’t have to worry.
disgusted by the blank refusal of EU heads of state
Quelle surprise!
Why don’t Remainers understand the reason most Leavers want to leave is due to this stubborn bullying attitude of the EU, every time something like this happens (as in when Cameron tried to “do a deal” before the referendum) it makes the leaver element even more ingrained.
Why should we trust the IEA? They don’t even have consonants!
But there remains (wrong word I know) the issue of the Irish border.
My (flippant, poorly researched) going in position is “Call their bluff” – make the EU stick up a hard border if it wants to: we’re happy to remain open for business. Make sure that’s it’s the EU side that has all the bureaucracy and delay and that people feel relieved to be through onto our side where they see nice welcoming people. Then sit back and watch Eire vote to leave…
What’s the IEA view?
How about sendIng the EU a bill for Britain’s expenses in saving their collective buttocks in the Second World War. Plus interest. Request a formal thank you. Otherwise close the border to Europe and declare that the EU and its laws/rules/regulations are null and void. Tell the Remainers to piss off, sod off, and die off. We could lend you our President for a week.
I have said it before — Britain should get into NAFTA. It isn’t too late. Expand it to include AusNZ. Britain is on its back from a negotiating point of view, and normally Trump would eat them for lunch, but he is SO pro Britain that he will give them a good deal. FFS, all you Brits need to do is to get Prince Andrew to play a round of golf with him in St Andrews and give him a tour of Buck house and he will bend over backwards to give you a great deal. I mean, just imagine, Prince Andrew actually being useful for once!
He has already said “zero tariffs/tariff like barriers” are his goal. Imagine the impact on the world if an expanded NAFTA could be transformed into a big super low tariff block? The world economy would explode with growth and the EU would come crawling on their knees to Britain to get a piece of the action.
The goal of the EU negotiations is to crush Britain so that no other uppity little state would dare leave again. This despite the fact that it is economically advantageous to the EU to get a decent deal with Britain. However, the negotiations are done by politicians not businessmen, and the goal is therefore political not economic. So crush Britain is the goal. Mrs. May seems utterly oblivious to this vital fact. However, if she did a deal with NAFTA and others it would be clear that Britian could not be crushed, at which time economic interests would prevail, and Britain would actually end up with a decent deal with the EU anyway.
However, May is negotiating based on completely wrong assumptions about her interlocutor, and is therefore going to get her, and Britain’s, ass handed to her.
However, because the British people think Trump is rude and boorish, and because Mrs. May can’t seem to think beyond the EU, what is probably going to happen is that Britain will leave like a scolded child, kicked out of the house, and crossed out of the will, instead of leaving the family nest to discover the magical and boundless opportunities the world presents to her.
And to compound it, not only will her gross incompetence (and frankly the hostility of the British people) leave you with a dreadful deal, the worst of being in the EU with the worst of being out, this will be followed up with the compounding blow of the Tories getting trounced by a bunch of utterly nutty socialists. I think you are going to long for the 1970s.
Long term it will be better for Britain, but my god, these factors are going to make it a REALLY long time.
What Fraser said!
The British still seem to think they can virtue-signal their way to nirvana by pointing at Trump and saying “He’s rude!He has no decorum! Isn’t he embarrassing?”
Why the hell can’t we recognise a positively-inclined ally and pounce on the opportunity that he, and the majority of Americans, offer us?
If you are out of the Single Market, if you have a Free Trade Association, you will have checks at the border to see if you respect the rules (quality, environment norms, no GMO s, etc …) and pay taxes (VAT, tariffs, ..)
It is very easy to understand. It costs a lot of money. It means delays, ..
Short term, it is a nightmare for businesses..
That you export to the EU or to the US or to India or whatever
Long term, with Jeremy Corbyn, you will eat grass
For the rest, long term, it could be the nirvana of a prosperous, free trade , low taxed U.K.
It is not difficult to imagine that in comparison with France or Italy ..
How many times, in ALL of history, has The Institute of Economic Affairs been correct in it’s long term forecasts? Even “secretly”, or by accident?
In the U.S., we have a lot of Federal, State, and other award winning economists with BRILLIANT CVs, and horrendous “resumes”, and yet, they STILL demand “respect” outside of their cloistered academic “theories”.
Stop it. Serious, ‘The British’ does not think anything and neither do ‘The Americans’ or ‘The Nigerians’.
Quite often actually. The IEA are good lads.
I think that is too generous, imagine Vidkun Quisling ‘negotiating’ with Berlin in late 1941, and add a bit of fawning.