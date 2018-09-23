|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Hatred is a transformative power. It can make the innocuous into the menacing. So it has become a weapon of choice. The left has used hate to transform President Trump into a symbol of the new racism, not a flawed president but a systemic evil. And he must be opposed as one opposes racism, with a scorched-earth absolutism.
– Shelby Steele, writing ‘Why the Left is consumed with hate’.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Two_Minutes_Hate
This is nothing new. Conservatives think liberals are dumb and misled, liberals think conservatives are evil. We try to educate them, they try to pound stakes through our hearts. Every Republican president forever has been “evil” to them.
What has changed is that many of us no longer give them the traditional pass that they are simply wrong, but instead consider them to be evil themselves for remaining happily wrong and causing humanity so much misery.
I was literally sickened by the incivility and downright indecency of the DamDem senators in the first two days of the so-called “hearings” — all we got to hear was their browbeating of Judge Kavanaugh. Whatever he managed to say, they sneered at and twisted.
(I have to say that later last night I watched Justice Clarence Thomas’s forthright and indignant response to some of the questioning at his own hearing. Don’t have the link, but it’s on UT. Magnificent.)
This cannot be allowed to go on without direct, very public rebuke of every one of them.
So: Excerpted, lightly edited, from a comment that Yrs Trly just left at https://www.thenewneo.com/2018/09/23/the-anti-kavanaugh-plan-of-attack/#comment-2400771 :
I plan to call the office of every Pub on the Judiciary Committee tomorrow, to tell each of them just exactly that.
If any other Stateside Americans here agree, I would request that you do the same.
Cheers. 😡
The attitudes described in Shelby’s article are much older than he seems to think. Thomas Sowell’s ‘A Conflict of Visions’ is one of many sources tracing them from the 18th century at least. Shelby wrongly imagines them as formed in the 1950s and 1960s in the movement against southern anti-black racism.
It would be far more accurate to note that a stopped clock is right twice a day, and the left will from time to time stumble across an issue where their enemies are actually the baddies and so their love of hating their enemies is not an actual perversion.
It is not at all likely that a group so infatuated with symbols as the PC would so eagerly use the very party name (Democrats) under which all this was done from the 1860s through the 1960s if that had truly been their formative experience.