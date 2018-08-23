We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Venezuela is a mess due to terrible policies

· Latin American Affairs · Media & Journalism

“Why is Venezuela a country in turmoil?” asks Adam Parsons, writing for Sky, whereupon he talks about monetary policy, the price of oil, hyperinflation, increases in the minimum wage.

I suppose this all came about due to rip tides or adverse alignment of stars or maybe even ‘bad luck‘.

For an article that asks the question ‘why’, for some reason Mr. Parsons makes no attempt to suggest what could be motiving and informing President Maduro’s actions, a man whose day job is running Venezuela, but who also happens to be president of something else too.

‘Strangely’ nowhere in this article does the word ‘socialist’ or ‘socialism’ appear. Go figure.

August 23rd, 2018 |

5 comments to Venezuela is a mess due to terrible policies

  • madrocketsci
    August 23, 2018 at 2:04 am

    “Who is John Galt?”

    Nice Heinlein quote.

  • bobby b
    August 23, 2018 at 2:19 am

    “‘Strangely’ nowhere in this article does the word ‘socialist’ or ‘socialism’ appear. Go figure.”

    It’s only fair, as this wasn’t “true” socialism. After all, if it was, it would have worked.

    😛

  • Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    August 23, 2018 at 3:03 am

    It’s even worse than that. The government was hoping to profit by capitalizing on the vast oil wealth, but the price went down! It’s not Socialism- it’s those darned Capitalizers seeking profit$!

  • lucklucky
    August 23, 2018 at 3:35 am

    Strange? it is Marxist journalism, don’t expect them to put Socialism in bad light. It was journalism like this that helped make the second major party in Britain a Social Supremacist and Anti-Semite party.

    Below is the farse repeating itself, the Marxists wanting to control the BBC an already leftist organization using violence of state to live from others people money.
    It fits that the BBC goes to guillotine, they helped create Corbyn.

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/08/22/jeremy-corbyn-call-bbc-declare-social-class-presenters-journalists/

  • Eric
    August 23, 2018 at 4:40 am

    Bah. Who puts a bus driver in charge of a country?

