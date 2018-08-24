To avoid confrontation

The Daily Mail reports,
Ex-wife of top chef Albert Roux is forced out of her £5m Chelsea home after scammers change the locks and start renting it out for £835-a-night online
The former wife of Michellin star chef Albert Roux has been advised to move out of her house after being tricked into renting out part of her £5million home.
A fake letting agency managed to convince Cheryl Roux, 61, to rent out the top two storeys of her mews house to a bogus tenant.
Since June, the three-bedroom property in Knightsbridge, west London, has been sub-let to as many as eight tenants at a time for a cost of £835 a night – with Ms Roux not getting a penny.
The locks have been changed on her £5million home and the rental scheme, which has been advertised on Airbnb and Zoopla, has forced Ms Roux to move out of the ground floor of her property.
Ms Roux said: ‘I’m clearly a victim of crime but the police do nothing and these crooks are still renting out my home.
‘They changed the locks so I couldn’t get in and nailed shut the garage doors. I’m at my wits’ end.’
Police told The Sun: ‘Once a property is let and there is a contract between two parties it is a matter for the civil court not the police if a dispute arises.’
And
I can envisage a libertarian legal system in which all disputes were civil disputes between the parties and the state had little or no role. That might be a fine thing, in Libertopia. But in the real UK of 2018 it looks to me like the police have failed once again to live up to their side of the bargain in which the people grant the police the right to to take the lead in enforcing the law and then don’t enforce the law.
Meanwhile, at the other end of the social scale, I cannot put it better than this post by Instapundit quoting another Daily Mail story:
YOU’LL SEE MORE OF THIS SORT OF THING IN LONDON, WHERE THE DULY CONSTITUTED AUTHORITIES ARE TOO BUSY POLICING MEMES ON TWITTERS TO DO THEIR ACTUAL JOBS: ‘That’s what happens when you bring ACID!’: Shocking moment ‘vigilantes’ beat man with a bat then pour milk on him while he cowers on London street after ‘spotting he had corrosive liquid.’
I’m not sure what crime is alleged to have taken place. Admittedly Landlord & Tenant law is very far over on the side of the tenant, so if one rents out a place you can’t necessarily regain access till the end of the tenancy, which can result in weird situations where landlords get in trouble rather than their dodgy tenants (who sometimes don’t pay rent), but what are the police meant to do here? It’s admitted there is a rental contract…
A friend of mine was on a course with the National Landlords Association the other day and was told a story about a landlord who rented out a property to someone who never paid rent and then just disappeared. She re-entered the property without serving the proper s.8 notice, and ended up having to sign over the property to the tenant (who later returned) because the tenant was awarded £15,000 by the court for this breach.
I personally had a tenant recently who was on housing benefit but didn’t pay several months’ rent to me.
We need to take another look at Landlord & Tenant, but everyone in mainstream politics thinks it’s fashionable to despise landlords, so I guess that won’t happen.
Whilst I am sympathetic to the woman’s plight, which law that Ms Roux is alleging she is a victim of is unclear and not mentioned in the article. Possibly something covered by the Fraud Act 2006 perhaps, but it is not stated whether a crime has been recorded and is being investigated or not. I am no solicitor or judge and the article is clearly light on detail (presumably to sell papers by generating outrage because law is boring as all hell), so feel free to shoot my legal and situational understanding of the situation down.
The Law on kicking out tenants is deliberately restrictive of action without a court order unless she is the displaced residential occupier. The Criminal Law Act 1977 covers it all, but the short version is the Police are not legally allowed to just go an evicting tenants for landlords. A bogus letting agency may well be guilty of Fraud by Misrepresentation, but that does not change the need for a repossession order from a court.
Why are you expecting the Police to ignore the law passed by democratic statute? How would the Police breaking (or ignoring for public relations) the law passed by duly elected representatives of the people be anything other than a bad thing ushering in a “Police State”. I appreciate the Police chime in on twitter or with press releases on areas of life that are not their concern or are beyond their purview and it’s stupid, but that is not the same as breaking or ignoring the law.
A lot of the time, when people complain the Police won’t act or act in a way they don’t like, it’s because the Police are acting in line with either Common law (judges decisions by precedent), a statute passed by Parliament (Your MP), ECHR decision (Judges again), statutory instruments (A Minister of state given power by Statue (Your MP)).
If you think the law is unjust and should be changed, then I am all for that argument. But I already don’t like the Police breaking or ignoring the law, so I don’t why they are getting critised now when they aren’t breaking the law.
Could it just be the law as passed in 1977, is no longer appropriate now, or was rubbish to start with? If so, address the complaint to the houses of Parliament, and possibly via Queenie, given she gave it Royal assent.
@Itellyounothing,
Re: possible fraud, although as you point out the article is light in detail, since letting agencies act on behalf of prospective tenants as well as landlords, it’s not clear to me there would be any need to disclose the relationship with these people now renting the property, unless they were one and the same and it was therefore a sham. But to prove that? It sounds like these people know the law better than Ms Roux.
As a lawyer, nothing is so aggravating as the client who calls you to “please examine this contract I’ve just signed.”
I imagine Ms. Roux’s lawyer had one of those moments recently.
@Bobby B
The Tell-me-I’m-OK-because-I-pay-you moment”. To which the answer is “No matter how much you pay me, you aren’t ok and your legal options are zero”.
Followed by, if I can’t win in court, I shall win in the court of public opinion……