Samizdata quote of the day

· Economics, Business & Globalization · North American affairs · Slogans & Quotations

As originally reported by Janet Burns of Forbes, the New York City Council has denied city residents access to additional ride-sharing services. In a 39-6 vote, the bill caps the current supply of New York City Uber and Lyft drivers for the next 12 months and implements a minimum wage of 17 dollars per hour. In what City Council Speaker Corey Johnson referred to as reforming an industry “without any appropriate check or [government] regulation,” Councilman Eric Ulrich argued, “This is like putting a cap on Netflix subscriptions because Blockbusters are closing.”

Nicolas Anthony

August 25th, 2018 |

7 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Chip
    August 25, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Couldn’t be any clearer. The desire of free people to engage in a legal transaction with other free people must be checked and regulated.

    Because power and control.

  • Runcie Balspune
    August 25, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Amazing, in days past the man proffered some excuse in order to “reform” (read: regulate) an industry, but today they don’t even bother, if it exists, just demand a license for it. The shocking thing is most people take this as a given. The war against big government has a long way to go.

  • Eric Tavenner
    August 25, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    I’ll be damned, somehow a man with a connection to reality got elected in The Rotten Apple.

  • bobby b
    August 26, 2018 at 2:59 am

    “I’ll be damned, somehow a man with a connection to reality got elected in The Rotten Apple.”

    It’s a tenuous connection at best. Here’s a line from his Wikipedia entry:

    “Ulrich is a moderate Republican, breaking from conservatives on minimum wage legislation, his vocal opposition to President Donald Trump, and his support for rent stabilization.”

    This may be a somewhat surprising conservative bent, seeing as he serves as one of only three Republican council members (out of 45) in NYC. But I still wouldn’t call him reality-based. Perhaps “less addled.”

  • Mr Black
    August 26, 2018 at 4:23 am

    This is good. People who vote left should be made to suffer every possible inconvenience that their government can manage to inflict on them, the more expensive, the better.

  • pete
    August 26, 2018 at 11:46 am

    As New York City Council is elected by the people of the city I can’t really see a problem with this.

    By their choice of councillors the people of New York are denying themselves cheaper taxis.

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    August 26, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Because not everyone votes for them, pete

