|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
As originally reported by Janet Burns of Forbes, the New York City Council has denied city residents access to additional ride-sharing services. In a 39-6 vote, the bill caps the current supply of New York City Uber and Lyft drivers for the next 12 months and implements a minimum wage of 17 dollars per hour. In what City Council Speaker Corey Johnson referred to as reforming an industry “without any appropriate check or [government] regulation,” Councilman Eric Ulrich argued, “This is like putting a cap on Netflix subscriptions because Blockbusters are closing.”
– Nicolas Anthony
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Couldn’t be any clearer. The desire of free people to engage in a legal transaction with other free people must be checked and regulated.
Because power and control.
Amazing, in days past the man proffered some excuse in order to “reform” (read: regulate) an industry, but today they don’t even bother, if it exists, just demand a license for it. The shocking thing is most people take this as a given. The war against big government has a long way to go.
I’ll be damned, somehow a man with a connection to reality got elected in The Rotten Apple.
It’s a tenuous connection at best. Here’s a line from his Wikipedia entry:
This may be a somewhat surprising conservative bent, seeing as he serves as one of only three Republican council members (out of 45) in NYC. But I still wouldn’t call him reality-based. Perhaps “less addled.”
This is good. People who vote left should be made to suffer every possible inconvenience that their government can manage to inflict on them, the more expensive, the better.
As New York City Council is elected by the people of the city I can’t really see a problem with this.
By their choice of councillors the people of New York are denying themselves cheaper taxis.
Because not everyone votes for them, pete