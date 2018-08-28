So, imagine this. We desire to move 500 lbs of food from the field to the town where the people want to eat it. It’s about 10 miles from field to town. We have two available technologies. Ten people carrying 50 lbs each in rucksacks, or one bloke with a handcart carrying 500 lbs. The handcart is a technology of course. Which should we use, the technology economising on human labour or not?
One answer is that ten people want and desire jobs so we should use the rucksacks. But that is to be an idiot. The other is use the handcart and leave nine people doing sod all. Which is the correct solution.
Then take 50% of the handcart owners gross, keep 40% of that for “overhead” and distribute the rest to the idle.
Then the overhead people can hire their relatives out of the idle to inspect the handcart, sell an inspection sticker for the hand cart, and then patrol the road to make sure that the handcart is operated in a safe manner.
Imagine the size of the economy!
You don’t have to make a decision: the market will decide. In Europe where it is difficult to hire/fire, companies invest in automation. In the UK where low-level labour is cheap and you can fire and hire when you want, they invest in human labour – and knock the bejasus out of overall productivity. Suddenly because of brexit, that supply of labour is about to be constricted – and lo and behold suddenly robotic fruit pickers make an appearance. It’s magic.
1. 500 lb. of anything sounds to me like a difficult load for most any one person to haul, except maybe for a female bodybuilder.
2. 10 miles? Does he, or she, get to stop for breaks now and then? Doing so might replenish muscle-power, but then extra power will be required to overcome inertia and restore the movement of the load. (Of course, if the path is less than flat and clear, that will make extra demands on the person-power required.)
3. A well-designed and properly lubricated handcart would help. I could not in good conscience recommend using a wheelbarrow here.
4. Going beyond the energy budget and economic efficiency of the system, does the hauler actually offer his services (whether or not for a price) of his own free will, or is he Designated by some Authority or Agency to be the one doing the work, regardless of his own wishes?
5. Think of the healthy exercise that, alternatively, the ten individuals powering the haulage of the freight will get. It will also rescue them from the evils of idleness or purposeless play, at least if you think that the latter are evil. Of course, left to themselves some might prefer to go work out at the gym.
6. Come to that, why does anybody have to lug the food to the town? Let them what wants to eat come get their own food to take home with them. This means that they rely on their own efforts (self-reliance being a great virtue as it puts no demands on others and independence being a safety measure in and of itself — as a rule at any rate), at no fiduciary cost to themselves*, plus getting the exercise benefits of 20-mile round-trip hike.
*Unless they have to take a day off work.
7. Of course excessive self-reliance might discourage the perception by others of the need to be helpful in general; and of course their efforts to help themselves may have a negative effect (not “impact”!!!) on the economy insofar as it lessens the number of jobs needed for the hauling of freight.
Clearly the whole issue needs deep examination and carefully considered discussion.
It is all a question of the Seen vs. the Unseen, and of the meanings and implications of the verbiage with which the debate is conducted.
Julie, what is needed is some Federal Resources Bureau to manage all such tricky affairs! Of course, the Bureau would need some cut of the food, but that is a minor issue- the recipients probably exaggerated how much they need, and we could all do with eating less food, anyway!
The correct solution is to find something productive for the other nine to do. If you can’t do that then you are left with makework or welfare unless seeing your fellow countrymen starving in shop doorways is the kind of society you want to live in.
The Soviets favoured makework, we favour welfare, but people are not robots that can be switched off and put into storage when not needed.
How can he even begin to answer without finding out what “We” have to pay for each of the two alternative shipping methods? You can’t determine the correct choice when you don’t know prices and consequences.
I can think of many situations where the best choice would be to pay the laborers.
I suppose it depends on who his “we” are, and the relationship of “we” to the laborers. What if “we” is me – the owner of foodstuffs – and the laborers are my needy relatives who I will have to support no matter what?
Or even test it on the larger societal analog of “we’re going to be stuck supporting these laborers with income or welfare no matter what.” We can’t always just pursue “the long run” solutions without dealing with now, because sometimes the short-term solution works better in an accounting sense, which is the only sense that ought to affect a free market.
(Libertarians always assume a fungible and monolithic “we” when sometimes we’re swayed by faction and by complex relationships. It’s the “tariffs are always bad and never good” argument, writ . . . again. )
The 9 people who are no longer employed in carrying sacks can perform OTHER interesting work. Like gathering firewood, or building a table, or harvesting other crops, or any of of a thousand other tasks that weren’t listed in the parameters of the problem. Or, those 9 can rest, and the next time, some OTHER person can use the hand cart.
“All human progress is the result of lazy men looking for easier ways to do things”
– Possibly Robert Heinlein ?
Reminds me of the boasts that renewable energy will create x number of jobs. Not mentioned is that it’s 70 people producing a unit of energy that can be produced by just one person in oil and gas.
The concept of productivity should be taught in schools.
Ken M has it. The next two paras are:
“Because of course they don’t go and do sod all, will they? Some will weed the field, or pick the spilt grain, so that we’ve more food to eat. Perhaps one will go off and play with and change the kiddies – we’ve happy and dry babbies which is a richness we humans enjoy. One might invent the horsecart so we can save even more people from jobs in the future. It’s even possible that some will just loaf. But leisure is also a wealth that humans enjoy, isn’t it?
Economising on the labour we’re using by employing technology makes us richer. By exactly the extra and different production by those no longer having to do the work now being done by the machine.”