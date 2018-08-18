It is a pity that the lifeblood of industry in this country is small businesses, and by small I don’t mean the UK definition of “SME”, I mean a handful of people, mostly one person, doing their trade.
The Conservative Party is transfixed on big business, that they can regulate, and the Labour Party wants more public services under government control, there is literally no-one standing up for the one-man bands of the country that keep us afloat.
Under many of the big enterprises are a collection of qualified individuals, major service companies frequently use freelancers. For them, there is no requirement to commit under the company banner, and subsequently the consequences of not having holiday, sickness, guaranteed work, etc, so it is not a great choice but one many people are willing to take nevertheless.
Every time there is some form of new regulation or taxation it is the one-man operations that suffer the most. The big business can suck up expenses or tax increases without a problem and the public sector is exempt, just ignores them, or gets someone else to pay for it.
The Tories and the Left hate the single operators – and it shows.
Recognising a problem may bring a little pleasure in the accomplishment.
The real issue is to discover what is to be done about it.
The great thing about being a freelancer/consultant is your utter freedom to work for whom you wish – to charge what the market will support – and not to put up with all the BS which comes with employment – to holiday when you wish for as long as you wish and not to pay PAYE. It is a very attractive option for the highly experienced and qualified.