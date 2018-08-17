Cosplayers and gamers

Some Guido commenters were wondering why socialists in the UK are so far removed from “working class” people. One pointed out that the left is mainly “wealthy people cosplaying socialism”. Another replied: “The Marxists gave up on the working class when they realized they were too comfortable under capitalism to lead the revolution.”
I wondered if the idea of cosplaying socialists was new, and Google instead led me to an article about what computer games might be like under socialism, written by a socialist. It contains this somewhat honest rephrasing of the mantra that real socialism has not yet been tried:
the lack of images of a socialist future is a huge challenge to the Left because it leaves us only with the failed examples of “actually existing socialism” from the 20th century.
And the naive idea that problems can be solved by people Just Getting Along and Working Together:
the institution of horizontal structures and regular assemblies on the workplace would create a culture of cooperation and participation
I wonder why, if workplace democracy produces a better product, there are not successful companies that practice it. Perhaps the idea is that capitalists want more profits, not better products, and the two are unrelated. In any case it does all sound rather wonderful: this vision of workers under no pressure to perform yet performing to their full ability, all sharing resources and maintaining creative control, funded by government art funding when there is work to be done and supported by universal basic income and Flexicurity schemes when there is not.
Except that there will always be work to do because cyclical layoffs are “due to poor planning or to the inconsistency of game development cycles”, and in Socialist Game Development we will have instead “a low level of competition between companies and a high level of coordination between projects”.
The article goes on to explain how by “letting citizens democratically decide what to produce, how to produce it, and what to do with the surplus” we can avoid planned obsolescence while still enjoying “fast developments in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics” which will give us more time to play games in the first place. We can all stay at home and claim our UBI while contributing unpaid labour in the form of “user generated content and modding”. And if the bosses refuse to pay the UBI, “it’s the socialists’ duty to constantly remind them of the possibility of their heads ending up on a spike”. See? Socialism not only works, it is also nice.
It does all sound a bit risky, though, what with those failed examples, and I am comfortable. I think we should stick with letting people discover greater efficiency in the search for increased profit, and then we can all enjoy creating new games in our spare time when capitalism makes everything cheap enough.
I don’t play computer games so I can’t comment on that matter, but I do want to comment on –
‘capitalists want more profits, not better products, and the two are unrelated’
What is ‘better’ is subjective as well as objective. A Rolls Royce is better than a Skoda, but for my circumstances right now the Skoda is better for me.
Capitalism can provide both.
The quest for profit is good, because profit only comes from providing goods or services that people are willing to pay for. The voluntary aspect of this exchange is also morally superior.
I expect I’m preaching to the choir, but the Skoda analogy goes further. As a state-owned manufacturer, the cars were complete and utter carp. Let’s not forget the old joke: “Why do Skodas have a heated rear window? To keep your hands warm while you’re pushing it.”
A bit like Jaguar in the deeply sorry days when it was part of British Leyland.
Skoda (and Jaguar) now produces very good cars that people willingly buy, not because it’s the cheapest rubbish. By being part of a capitalist group (VAG) that produces much better products. And contributes more to the state by way of taxes (and fines) 🙂
I am intrigued by the ability to dismiss the real life examples of how socialism actually works in practice and instead focus on some kind of imaginary world in which it is a huge success. Ground breaking and innovative products pour onto the market, rather than poorly made copies of obsolete capitalist designs. Presumably reality is all Thatcher’s fault.
Why do we need to move beyond Tetris and Q-bert, anyway? Nobody needs 23 kinds of video games.
Although the common trope is saying, “socialism sounds wonderful, but…”, I can’t be the only one who thinks it sounds awful even in theory. Like when your school teacher announces a group project. I suppose in both instances it is appealing to those who know they will mooch off the productive, and terrifying to people with honor and a sense of fairness.
Ah, Ted S., the Bernie Sanders National Video Game Lab will produce for you the very latest version of Pong.
Much like how government directives on equality have cured mankind of racial animus.
Socialism would likely work if everyone were kind, selfless, and charitable.
Capitalism works because it acknowledges that we’re not.
@Sam — I agree with the first part of your statement, but I was never especially “terrified” by school group projects that were within my areas of expertise — That others were free-riding in that limited context merely gave me a chance to show off a bit. Such projects didn’t mean any more work for me than working separately would have, and amounted to a sort of charitable act, of which I generally found the beneficiaries appreciative.
But school “group projects” that I experienced were collaborative rather than compartmentalized. The hazard lies in situations where the work truly has to be divided (as is typically the case in the working world), and there are incompetent or lazy “weak links”. That’s actually closer to the “choosing teams in gym” situation. I never took being picked near-last especially personally in those cases, because I recognized the predicament of the choosers having to allocate us “dead weight”. And, of course, while such dead weight could mean the loss of a fairly meaningless game, it didn’t effect the actual grades of the more competent.
The linked article is hilarious, but also (alas) perhaps worth studying because this kind of ‘argument’ is what today’s young (and very ignorant) socialists will offer. This unwitting comic thinks socialism will apply
(but never if the correction would be to restore capitalism, of course).
Oh come on! Silicon Valley’s ruling class thinks UBI would be worth paying in exchange for the recipients not voting for Trump. Indeed, they might think so even if they were not confident of arranging that the payers would be other Trump voters, not themselves. It is so supererogatory to threaten them with impaling – but revealing that he nevertheless does.
Since their followers managed to get over the inefficiencies of the socialist systems they created, I don’t thing it was inefficiency they hated in capitalism. And while inequalities of wealth were (they said) offensive to them, inequalities of power were very much their thing.
Revived as an act of faith, in the extreme absence of any reason for holding such a view.
That shoe is on the other foot. It’s their belief in zero-sum that tells socialists that whatever one has, another has not. And vice versa: anyone who thinks conservatives believe in zero-sum shouts loudly they know quite literally nothing of the ideology they oppose.
but not, of course, rewards for centuries of effort to make these things rare in the world, nor reparations from others for having done more in the oppressing line and less (often less than nothing) in the making-rare line.
But I have left the best till last.
Open the jails; release every criminal. What, other than “material and spiritual wealth”, could come from this. After all, it’s not as if socialism ever imprisoned those who could have worked. To be fair, socialists usually make their prisoners work, though, as physicist Weissberg told his interrogators after they’d sent all the other competent professors at his institute to dig the White Sea canal, “Can’t you imagine what expensive navvies men like Shubnikov and Obremov are?” This socialist gamer evidently can’t – though he can imagine how wonderful the world of socialism will be.
Collectivism has always been a thing of upper class intellectuals.
Plato was not known for his manual labour, and the Abbe De Mably (the inspiration of Rousseau) was an “Abbe” a high ranking member of the French Roman Catholic Church (in France the Church was really under the King and rejected the discipline the Council of Trent tried to impose – so there were, for example, some atheist Bishops).
As for Karl Marx and Frederick Engels – well I do not thing either of them would be exactly Wicksteed Park litter picking or car park material.
To be fair I do not think “costume play” is quite right – as socialist intellectuals do not (generally) even pretend to be workers. People such as Professor Laski were full of ideas of how “the workers” should live – but he did not pretend to be one, and I do not think Jeremy Corbyn does either.
Remember the “General Will” of Rousseau is not the opinions of ordinary people – that is the despised “will of all”. The “General Will” is what people SHOULD think, and is to be laid down by the “Law Giver”. It is all quite consistent – evil (horribly evil), but consistent.
Venezwailer is a paragon of Socialism so much so that’s its importing oil from the Great Satan on using some to prop up thriving Socialist Cuba. But at least their supermarkets are empty and not propping up capitalism.