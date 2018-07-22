As Mr O’Toole says it doesn’t need a majority just enough people that are prepared to use intimidation, at which point I look at Antifa and their habit of turning up to peaceful events masked and almost in uniform to make sure that those events aren’t peaceful. To see who’s using intimidation to suppress opinion and freedom of association we need to point the camera in the opposite direction to where Mr O’Toole would have us look. We’re seeing that tricky step of people getting used to extreme cruelty and violence with the readiness that people took to “punch a Nazi”. Which rapidly became “punch anyone that looks a bit like a Nazi” and then “punch anyone we disagree with”. Which groups are being dehumanised and widely portrayed as a threat, depends on which reel you’re watchdog from the one side it’s numerous protected minorities particularly those of certain faith which cannot be criticised, from the other side the threat is the racist proles that votes for Brexit, like the football and are starting to become interested in politics.
There is one additional factor here in the US. The deplorables and other Trump voters who are being dehumanized and targeted in everyday life are the gun owners. Thus the never ending drum beat from the Left to disarm their intended serfs. It’s not to protect the children.
The lack of pushback from local authorities and the Media against Antifa and those advocating public harassment of political enemies, only emboldens their actions. It guarantees more extreme behavior, which is the goal. “By any means necessary” has been resurrected from the 60’s as a philosophy. Things will get ‘kinetic’. All the proper people will be horrified and demand civility. They will be even more horrified when they don’t get it.
There is also the crucial additional step of “punch anyone who disagrees with me about who is a Nazi.” That’s the point at which ordinary authoritarianism is supercharged into self-devouring totalitarianism.
The left’s outrage over my speech has become accepted by many as proof of the outrageousness of my speech. Everyone on the left accepts that the fascism used to repress me is proof of my own fascism.
They ought to pray that I do not begin to adopt their reasoning.
The linked article has a paragraph that interests me even more than the one quoted.
The very people who call anyone who disagrees with them a nazi really do make very little effort not to look much more like nazis than those they accuse. They do seem to be very confident that no-one will point the camera the other way.
The sort of people that agree with Fintan in Ireland is remarkably small: they don’t call him Fintan O’Foole for nothing.
Niall,
The Progressives own the cameras, the camera operators, the video editors, and the broadcast companies. Plus the social media to amplify the Narrative and shout down conflicting views. Any effective counter views are shut down by the authorities for “hate speech”, as defined by those proclaiming the Narrative. They know full well that the cameras will only be pointed one way.
If the prog-Lefties are intent on fomenting a civil war against the so called Nazi-Fascist Right/Conservatives/Libertarians, then the main-stream media will pre-program the coverage… one thing they will fail to notice – if they want blood in the streets, there are more 2nd amendment supporters who have firearms and are knowldgeable and keen in their use… assuming the state does not impose martial law… Fuck with us, our families and the Constitution and you will get a bullet to the head… just sayin… here in parts of the US , you bring on the BS, expect to pay for it.