|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Imagine that we did have some arbiter of what was true, what was not. Then the definition of truth will be whatever the consensus is, wouldn’t it? Something which might well benefit those who agree with that status quo in beliefs but does rather militate against the basic ideas of either free speech or a free press.
Yes, of course, actual free speech and press is messy, chaotic and not as many would like. But that’s rather the point, so is liberty those three things. Trying to limit that press and speech will be a constraint upon that liberty too.
– Tim Worstall
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
The truth is not a matter of consensus.
It is what the powerful want it to be.
Ofcom wants power, not truth.
“Then the definition of truth will be whatever the consensus is agreed on, wouldn’t it?”
Yeah, sure! Let’s see how well that worked out with Encyclopedia Britannica, OED, and what “words” actually mean.
Meh, I can ALWAYS look it up on Wikipedia!
I’m thinking adherence to actual “Truth” may very well put self-described “philosophers”
into the same realm as Shipboard whale oil rendering fire keeper’s mates.
But let’s start HERE.
What do internal, relative to external, gonads mean?
Most news these days is hypothesis set up as fact thanks to the needs of the 24 hour news cycle. VPNs would become very popular very fast to avoid censorship….