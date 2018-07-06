|
Samizdata quote of the day
Every decent person who understands why America has a constitutionally protected press wants to see the press succeed. As the only unregulated private sector industry in America, the free press’s entire existence is based on afflicting the single most comforted institution throughout human history: centralized authority. Afflicting and comforting anyone else is secondary. The truth—and a genuine commitment to its pursuit—must take precedence, even when it runs contrary to the interests of whoever is deemed afflicted or comforted. Journalism humbles itself in finding truth in a complex world. Activism pursues its ends with righteous certainty. Journalism is the work of describing and understanding reality; activism is the work of refashioning it. Journalists act as impediments to the acquisition of power; activists pursue power.
– Robert Showah
|
Someone show this quote to the girls of Rochdale and Rotherham, or to Savile’s victims art the BBC.
Most journalists keep quiet when those in power want them to.
Did you actually read the linked article? That’s because too many journalists are actually doing activism rather than journalism.
This is not actually true. Freedom of the press refers to the people’s freedom to publish. We do not want to see ‘the press’ succeed. The press is a machine it has already succeeded and has been superseded by better technologies.
But more and more, we are seeing the perverse incentives of a media industry, which thrives on chaos and thus, if it can cause more anxiety amongst the people, it will, because that means more people will tune in. It isn’t just activism. There are perverse incentives at play here, likely at least as bad as being ‘too big to fail’.
I am personally quite happy to see the ‘news’ no longer controled by a cabal and coalition of ‘journos’ with political connections.
Who remembers D Notices now?
But the Guvmint n Press will still always try to suppress stuff that makes them look bad. By fair means or foul. Both will go to the Utmost to spin news and events in their favour.