What Neema Parvini thinks and what Neema Parvini does

Instapundit’s Charles Glasser calls this Quillette article “nail on the head stuff”, which it is. It’s very good. But, you know: very good in a way I am now fairly used to. If, like me, you are one of the many and extremely varied persons whom the left calls “extreme right”, and if you have been reading both inside and beyond your various internet bubbles for quite a few years now, this article will probably tell you little that you don’t already know.
Sample quote:
One side effect of dealing with political opponents in this manner is that the left has become increasingly accepting of straw man fallacies created out of their own righteous bigotry and refusal to respectfully address counterpoints. They have no concept of Jonah Goldberg’s philosophical world of Burkeans, Straussians, Hayekians and so on, because many of these people are so ignorant that they genuinely believe that Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher sit closely on a political continuum with Adolf Hitler. Hence, here in the UK, Labour activists burned effigies of Thatcher when she died and also draped a sign saying “HANG THE TORIES” over a bridge in Manchester, without any of their moralistic cheerleaders batting an eyelid. The left generally revels in its own distasteful behaviour not only without critique but also as still further confirmation of their righteousness. When you see your enemies as pure evil as opposed to trying to understand the merit of their ideas, bigotry becomes inevitable.
My main doubt about this piece is that its author, Neema Parvini, maybe attributes to “the left” rather too much of the same ignorant unanimity of thought that he accuses “the left” of attributing to “the right”. I agree that “the left” is more unanimous than “the right”, but there are still distinctions to be made within “the left” which are worth acknowledging.
But, Parvini makes many good points, especially in the small spreadsheet he offers, where he describes leftist definition hopping with words and phrases like “outmoded”, “here to stay”, and (a particular unfavourite of mine) “progress”.
But now for the really interesting bit, the bit where I was both very surprised and where I learned something seriously new to me. It comes right at the bottom of the article:
Neema Parvini is Senior Lecturer in English at the University of Surrey. He is the author of five books, the most recent being Shakespeare and New Historicism Theory (2017) and Shakespeare’s Moral Compass (forthcoming 2018). He also presents a popular podcast series called Shakespeare and Contemporary Theory.
And there was me thinking that the literature departments of all the Anglosphere’s universities are now just swamps of leftist unanimity and sub-Marxist, post-modernist obfuscation, with all seriously dissenting voices silenced. Not quite so, it would seem.
Neema Parvini is clearly a man worth attending to. Especially by me, because I have long been a Shakespeare fan.
Good post.
Neema Parvini is clearly a man worth attending to. Especially by me, because I have long been a Shakespeare fan.
Indeed. At a party in my home late last year, one of my guests was an Anglo-Franco-Pakistani friend who didn’t know most of the other people in the room. Towards the end of the evening, I found him happily in the middle of a long and erudite conversation about Shakespeare with Brian. It was most charming.
Humanities departments in most places (i.e. not the University of Sussex) tend to favour variety of opinion over ideological conformity these days. It gets better research rankings (Marxist theory journals aren’t high impact and most high impact journals have little time for Marxist theory nowadays) and makes for more interesting debate.
Also post-modernism need not be Marxist, regardless of its roots. I happily use it to attack the existence of class systems for a start, and if you want to focus on individual rather than collective experience then postmodernism is a useful bit of intellectual baggage. Anyway modern socialism (which is frankly a lot stupider than even the most pessimistic Frankfurt School member could have feared) relies on modernist thinking: we want this so we spend this money/make this law. Postmodernism allows you to explain why this doesn’t work (unintended consequences having apparently been enlisted into postmodern thinking at some point). It’s a rather vacuous set of theories, but like any tool it can be wielded by anyone who wants to pick it up.
What stood out for me was that it’s the first time I’ve seen someone else say something, in more or less the same terms, that I’ve been banging on about for years:
As I’ve always said: The Left exists; the “right-wing“ is simply anyone who isn’t part of it, conveniently allowing it to, for example, portray every Republican president and every Conservative Prime Minister I can remember as the second coming of Hitler. Which, to anyone not of the Left, isn’t just incorrect; it’s completely barking mad.
As for his definitions, I don’t think he’s hard enough on “social justice”, which is in fact the complete inversion of the principles of natural justice, but he’s spot-on about “public service“.
I know that it’s easy to assume that the other side is all alike, just like it’s easy to mistake things that are far from you as being close to eachother.
That said, I think there is a subtle structural difference between the various philosophies/strategies/ideologies/etc. allied on the left and those allied on the right. They’re both too broad to simply call them a single coherent philosophy (“leftism”/”rightism”) and the various sub-philosophies have about as many contradictions between them on each side. However, if my observations are representative, the various philosophies on the right acknowledge the existence of the other philosophies as allies, although they usually insist that their personal philosophy is the “true” one. By contrast, the philosophies on the left refuse to acknowledge the contradictions for as long as possible, and when they can’t ignore them, they simply insist that the opposing philosophy is really on the right, no matter how long practitioners of said philosophy supported other leftist endeavors.
I think lately the various philosophies on the right are starting to move to the leftist structure. I can’t say I’m a fan of the phenomenon, but I can’t say it hasn’t been an effective organization plan for the left, either.
Language of the Media and the Left:
Fidel Castro,Assad, Kadhafi* etc: Country Leader Pinochet, Franco, Salazar etc.: Country Dictator
Leftist : Activist ; Non Leftist: Extremist
Leftist: Passionate ; Non Leftist: Controversial
Leftist: Democratic ; Non Leftist: Populist
Leftist: Indignation ; Non Leftist: Rage
Leftist: Investment ; Non Leftist: Spending
Leftist: Protest ; Non Leftist: Gathering
Leftist: Refugee ; Non Leftist : Dissident
Leftist: Killed ; Non Leftist : Died
Leftist: Consistent ; Non Leftist: Inflexible
Leftist: Denounced ; Non Leftist: Exploited/incited
It was amazing seeing how suddenly Kadhafi turned from Libyan Leader to Libyan Dictator in a couple of weeks in the Media.