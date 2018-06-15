Today Tory Christopher Chope MP blocked a Private Member’s Bill, supported by both the Government and the Opposition, that would have made “upskirting” a specific criminal offence. Everybody hates him now. Even Guido says,
Tory dinosaur Christopher Chope has plumbed new depths by blocking a bill to make upskirting a criminal offence. Not sure how he plans to justify that to his wife and daughter. Chope has a tedious habit of blocking Private Member’s Bills supposedly on procedural grounds. In reality he just obstructs and prevents good ideas.
Guido then lists Chope’s previous obstructions:
In addition to the upskirting bill, Chope has also blocked:
Pardoning Alan Turing (which was supported by The Queen); Same-sex marriage; An investigation into Bercow bullying allegations; The use of wild animals in circus performances; Blocked free hospital car parking for carers; Making revenge evictions an offence.
What a bloke.
UPDATE: Not content with blocking the upskirting bill, Chope just blocked another government-backed bill to make it a specific criminal offence to attack police dogs and horses.
So this man Chope has opposed the use of the power of the state to make what was already illegal under general principles of law doubly illegal by name, to solidify the belief that the promises made by one person to another need to be ratified by the state, to allow modern “lawmakers” to display their enlightenment in comparison to their predecessors, to hold an investigation to reveal what everybody knows anyway, to ban the last half dozen wild animals from circuses, and to exempt one specially sentimentalised category of person from hospital car park charges thus loading them yet further on to, you know, sick people.
Eight times. Eight times he has stood alone against the Hydra of therapeutic laws, sentimental laws, virtue-signalling laws and “something must be done, this is something” laws.
What a bloke!
Rather than spoil my post above with quibbles and qualifications, I will place this comment admitting that I would probably have supported some of the laws Chope opposes down here “below the line”. But how good it is to see an MP who does not like new laws.
I was at school with Chope. He was a bit older than me and a lot grander than me, with no motive to be nice to me, other than the fact that he was a nice guy. I have liked him ever since.
A few weeks ago we had many people praising the unelected House of Lords when it tried to obstruct Brexit.
I assume they were untroubled when an elected MP used the system to stop something he doesn’t like.
Where were the Scottish Nationalists threatening to vote down the law unless it addressed ‘upkilting’ as well?