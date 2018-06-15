Roseanne Barr denounces the regressive media

Quite a few days ago now, Roseanne Barr tweeted this:

The liberal media is an absolute joke – they no longer provide real news or information. They have made it their ultimate goal to undermine our dually elected president everyday. I encourage real Americans to find other reliable sources for their news and share their information.

It seems that Roseanne is copying the technique pioneered by her “dually” elected President of the USA, by including grammatical and spelling mistakes in her tweets, thereby getting these tweets noticed and written about by pedants like me, who would probably have had nothing to say about them had they been more properly phrased.

Even better would be if she had misspelt duly as “duelly”. Imagine POTUS being chosen by literal single combat. Hillary Clinton wouldn’t have won that either. (By the way, how do you not misspell “misspell”? Misspell doesn’t seem right. But miss-spell doesn’t seem right either.)

See also: The liberal media “is” an absolute joke. Should be “are”, surely.

On a more serious verbal point, I personally don’t like the way Roseanne Barr calls them the “liberal” media. I don’t like either “liberal” or “progressive” to describe people who seem to have no sane idea of what liberty or progress actually are.

But at least Roseanne Barr refrains from calling these media the “mainstream” media. This is a usage I am starting seriously to dislike. It attributes to these very particular media a cultural dominance that they did once possess, but no longer do. “Mainstream” says to me that any other media only have significance if they are tributaries of this main stream. But now, other streams can find their own way directly to the great sea that is public opinion, with no help from that still supposedly “main” stream at all.

I will now elaborate on what I mean.

Commenter “Y Knott”, at David Thompson blog, on this posting about Robert de Niro and his recent Fuck Trump! moment, says this:

So, this is how I see it. What with the PC culture, the mandarins running our government, and the leftists infesting our academic and media institutions, we have a cancer running through our society. Early on, when it was just infesting our higher academic world, it would have been much easier to cut this ugly tumor out but no one did. Then it metastasized into our news and entertainment media. Nothing seriously was done to stop it. Now it has become so wide spread that we needed Trumpian chemotherapy. Like chemo, you’re not gonna like it. It will make you sick. Might even make you very, very sick. But it’s just about the last hope of arresting the mitosis of leftism.

In the days when there really were “mainstream” media, Robert de Niro’s silly outburst would quickly have been judged counter-productive to the preferred mainstream media narrative and quickly forgotten. Soon, even those who hated de Niro’s uncouth behaviour and who hated even more all the uncouth cheering from all those tipsy Hollywood fools in the audience on the night, would have forgotten about it all (in the event that they had even heard about it in the first place), because day after day, night after night, nothing more would have been said about it, in the one single echo-chamber (to switch metaphors from geographical features to artificial constructs) by means of which people everywhere acquainted themselves with the world and its important happenings.

Not any more. Now, a narrative-threatening moment like de Niro’s goes “viral”. It does not get forgotten, by those who instead choose to remember it. Other things which the ex-mainstream media considers very important indeed get totally ignored, by less Trump-hostile medias, but not de Niro and his “Fuck Trump” outburst. I am re-remembering this moment, for all you good people, again, right now.

Actually, it goes far deeper than that. Had there still been this great gush of dominant “mainstream media” triumphantly flooding the thoughts and conversations of absolutely everyone, there could have been no President Trump to hurl insults at in the first place.

As I believe President Trump has himself said, Twitter is now like owning your own mega-newspaper. That Twitter may well be owned by – and is surely staffed in large numbers by – the kind of people who were cheering de Niro’s Fuck Trump moment does not alter this fact. If anything, if you are Trump, it just makes it that much more amusing.

Just yesterday morning, I read of another, not nearly so uncouth but equally revealing foot-in-mouth moment, in this Instapundit posting. Again, there is a very shrewd comment included in the posting, from some nobody-in-particular guy who writes for a non-mainstream media outlet (but whom I am now following on Twitter), which in the days of the actual mainstream media would never have even been noticed, let alone noticed as much as it actually is being.

So if the mainstream media are no longer “mainstream”, what are they? I now think that the word I have been looking for, for these ghastly, bossy people and their ghastly, bossy opinions, is: “regressive”. Progress means ignoring these current bosses, and these regressives are now clinging on to power and trying to impede progress, screaming obscenities at the writing on the wall, rather than contributing anything positive to the world.

Others have been using this adjective for some time, to describe left wing or even “liberal” (those quotes being very sneer) support for reactionary Islamist views on women, gays, genital mutilation, etc. But I think that this word extends very nicely to include stupid left wing opinions about how to make economic progress, and about how wonderful various despots, who have actually be trashing economic progress, are at achieving it. I will probably now climb aboard this rapidly moving verbal bandwagon, unless commenters here can persuade me otherwise, perhaps with an even better adjective that “regressive”.

(By the way, I distinctly recall a commenter, on one of my earlier postings here about “liberals” and “progressives” being neither, suggesting the word “regressive”. I only clocked this when I reread some of these comments a few weeks ago, but I don’t recall exactly which posting this comment was attached to. My apologies to whoever this was.)

Maybe someone can persuade Roseanne Barr to start tweeting about the “regressive” instead of “liberal” media, when she complains about the regressive media being obsessed with unseating a duly elected President.

More about Roseanne Barr’s recent travails here. (Thank you, again, Instapundit.)