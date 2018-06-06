|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Not enough people to exploit too much
Thanks to Brexit fruit is going to be left to rot in the fields. How can we cope without a reliable supply of cheap foreign labour and zero-hours contracts to cover the seasonal summer work? All this will push the cost onto society in the form of more expensive grocery bills.
Meanwhile, those evil Capitalists at Amazon are exploiting cheap labour and forcing people to work zero-hours contracts to cover the seasonal winter work, pushing the cost onto society in the form of tax credits.
|
We are approaching peak leftist/ReMainiac cockrot.
To coincide with the progressing weakness/cowardice/treason of the Fish Faced Cow.
They sense the hag’s weakness and are being emboldened to push.
She is the point of weakness. And she has surrounded herself with sell-out scum.
Yet–thanks to the 6/17 debacle– she cannot deliver a sell-out that will easily fly. A majority of ReMainiac MuPpets would have given her that power–which was the plan–but she bungled that as well.
The only area where she seems at all capable is in giving ever-more powers to the costumed thugs.
Orwell provided a prefect term for this, Rob: doublethink
“Tax Credits” remind me of the Speenhamland system of government wage subsidies – that spread from the war years of the 1790s till being ended by the Poor Law Amendment Act of 1834 (perhaps the last time when a welfare reform actually cost less, rather than more, money than the system it replaced – and NO it did not shove everyone in workhouses). The Speenhamland system was not got rid of because of “capitalist ideology” it was got rid of because it could not be afforded – especially in rural areas.
As for British independence (how I hate that silly word “Brexit”) – I am fully in support of British independence from the European Union, but (sadly) I see little chance of this happening. Betrayal is in the air.
I suspect you’re pointing to this as a contradiction, but it’s really just a dishonest two-stage process, with the treatment of fruitpickers and delivery workers at different stages.
Stage One, you get as many poor immigrant/seasonal workers as possible into the country – into the system – with the argument that their very poor wages are better than they can get at home. You appeal to the self-interest of those wishing to buy affordable fruit.
In Stage Two, you convert all of those poorly-paid piece-work laborers into full-time employees with good pay and benefits. You suddenly forget about the benefits of cheap fruit.
And you never, ever, mention that perhaps you have a lack of fruit pickers because your country pays welfare benefits that are higher than current fruitpicker pay.
What is the status of youth unemployment in the U K?
Could work for welfare work on this issue?
(IF it is an issue)
Hmmm! Sounds like a business opportunity. Instead of hiring icky workers, fruit growers could seek a better class of fruit pickers — maybe charge rich greenies a hefty premium for coming to the fields and picking their own fruit? Perhaps throw in a glass of Chablis in a clubhouse at the end of the day, while those wealthy barristers and bureaucrats swap tales about fighting off vicious birds while risking everything to pick the perfect strawberry?
@RRS, why would you want people to work in the fields in return for their dole money? Sounds like modern slavery to me.
The fruit gowers argument doesn’t hold water. I did this calculation before for Florida oranges and you can quickly see that the picking cost is a negligible part of the the retail price. The growers obviously want to cut costs, but citing the cost to the consumer is disingenuous.