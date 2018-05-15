I’m not making up my mind on Gaza until I’ve heard what Gary Lineker and Lily Allen think
– Jeremy Briar offers sage words of advice 😜
Samizdata Illuminatus (Arkham, Massachusetts) · Humour · Middle East & Islamic · Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs
17 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Best quote of the day for some time.
I am waiting for the line from Gazza, not Lineker.
Orwellian Marxist journalism is at it again: An attempted Invasion is called a “Protest”.
And then think the opposite.
Just suppose they took opposing views? (Yes, I know it’s less likely than an invasion of giant green spiders from Venus). Imagine the confusion!
It would repeat the amusing spectacle of the Brexit referendum when the twitterati found out that voting ‘Leave’ would put them on the same side as Katie Hopkins … but, horror of horrors, voting ‘Remain’ would put them on the same side as Jeremy Clarkson.
I read this today:
“I think you are always going to have tension in the Middle East when there’s people who want to kill the Jews who don’t
want to be killed and neither side will compromise.”
Or as Sultan Knish recently said about Brit involvement in 1947/1948 attempted genocide of the remaining Jews:
“Officers like Colonel Bill Newman, Major Geoffrey Lockett and Major Bob Slade, under Glubb Pasha, better known as General John Bagot Glubb, whose son later converted to Islam, invaded Jerusalem and used the Muslim forces under their command to make the partition and ethnic cleansing of Jerusalem possible.”
Meanwhile American Jews who had been pilots against the Nazis became the Israeli Air Force. Quite a difference, You guys need more heroes like Colonel Orde Wingate and fewer Pasha Grubbs and Jeremy Corbyn’s. You will also feel better about country when that happens.
I have to say that every Jew I know is super-pro Israel, and also super-pro democrat, and voted for Obama twice. ‘Complete enigma to me.
Here’s a few ridiculous quotes I’ve collected.
“The death toll could rise as new bodies are discovered”. ~ CNN re: california mudslide.
“You want to be consistent on a regular basis”. ~ CNN again.
“I don’t think using the 10th amendment to undermine the 14th amendment was what the founders intended.” ~ NPR (National Public Radio; America’s version of BBC).
(The 14th amendment wasn’t created until the latter 1800’s. ‘Part of the package deall, the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments forced through congress by the “Radical Republicans” to free the slaves, recognize their citizenship and right to vote. No “founders” can be reached for comment on the 14th amendment, since they’ve been dead for hundreds of years.)
Thailover @ May 16, 2018 at 1:55 am:
Nitpick: some of the Founders lived well into the 1800s, less than two hundred years ago. Thomas Jefferson and John Adams both died on the Fourth of July, 1826; John Jay, the first Chief Justice, died in 1829; James Madison, the “Father of the Constitution”, lived until 1836.
As someone pointed out, not so long ago the pro-Palestinian crowd knew Hamas were bad news, and would say so. Nowadays they’re repeating their claims uncritically and cheering them on.
Quite correct lucklucky – invasions (even defeated invasions) should not be called “protests”. The international media (and the education systems that produce it) is fundamentally biased.
As for people who wait for “celebs” to tell them what to think – not good.
PJW (who is entertaining about some things and a bit crazy about others) hilariously has a go at Lily Allen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JB0hNxuq9M
Paul Marks i keep repeating but most people on still don’t realize that language, chosen words. Specifically associating qualifying words with ideas/actions are the most potent political tool.
When a Journalist use the word “Protest” i almost instantly know that is a very good chance that is something the Left supports. It can be pro-gangsterism, pro-urban violence, pro-racist violence, even violence like in case of this Palestinian attack, if it is Left or their compagnons de route like Islamists doing it it will be called a “Protest”. If it is not pro-Leftist the journalist will call it “Extremist violence”, “Attack…” etc…
Another example:
Newspapers here in Portugal almost stopped to use the expression “Extreme Left”, the narrative attempt now is to use the word “Extremism” only with the right or anything that can be associated with the right.
Even if we have a Communist Party with more than 10% and a Trotskys party with another 10%. They are not extreme for journalists. In fact most journalists are and follow the Trotskyste party. Extremists.
Israel time and again has defended itself with remarkable prowess and alacrity. Yeah, they have friends but, for example, US military aid money has to be spent on US stuff – a Jewish pork barrel which is pleasingly paradoxical. Anyhows even if Israel is far from perfect it begs the question, “Where is?” It is a hell of a lot closer to perfect than the folks who want Shoah 2.0.
Now, for the meat of this. The Israelis have much more sophisticated weapons, training and all the rest than the Palestinians but this is seen as a perverse evil of the Israelis. It is almost like if the Palestinians chuck rocks (which can maim or kill) the IDF ought to respond in kind to put it on a “level playing-field”. Sorry. No. If you have a tech advantage you use it. War is not a game and if (as Israel can) you can field a decisive technological advantage then you use it. You use it especially when all that you hold dear is at risk.
Indeed the fact the Israelis can field F-16I Sufa (“Storm”) multirole strike fighters armed with (very precise) guided missiles against a mob doesn’t make them the bad guys. Quite the reverse. The IDF over the last few years have developed weapons using “nano-tech” (which of course caused the ninnies to wet themselves because it was evil, like obviously). What they actually did was modify warheads to maximise destruction over a smaller radius. Hardly the weapon of genocide is it? An excellent weapon to blow that bugger who looked like Saruman out back to Allah though. And minimising collateral.
I hate this. I hate this naive idea that because the Palestinians are tech backward they must be the good guys simply because they are the underdogs. I have a lot more to say on this in general (I hate the “noble savage” myth with a passion) but it can wait. Except for one thing…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_uvEuNwUj4
If you want to get into a fight with a better armed opponent then don’t bitch when you get slaughtered.
I have typed this on my trusty old Lenovo Thinkpad S440 which is a lovely machine (though from the start I got it at 8GB of RAM*). It has an Intel Core i5 CPU. This chip was designed in Israel. In an alternative reality it could have been designed in Gaza City but anyone there with a mentality for things like maths, science or engineering was too busy building bottle rockets to fling at Israeli primary schools. They may be Jeremiah Corbyn’s heroes but they ain’t mine.
*You can never be too young, too pretty, too rich or too smart – or have enough RAM.
Proportional Response is a doctrine invented by people who cannot win as a way of shaming the winners into letting them win.
It’s the perfect way to guarantee that low-level insurrection can go on forever.
Were I an underdog, I would cherish the principle. It would allow me to continue hurting the strong for as long as I liked.
One of the many reasons I admire Israelis is that they recognize this as the evil that it truly is.
bobby,
“It’s the perfect way to guarantee that low-level insurrection can go on forever.”
I hadn’t exactly though of it in precisely those terms but for way too many that is the crux of it and it is a feature and not a bug.
This explains why, for example, the obsession with the clearly unworkable “two state solution”? It is obvious to me that trying to create a single unitary state out of Gaza and the West Bank is never going to work. It’s East and West Pakistan in miniature and that turned out so well didn’t it?
Well Singapore, Hong Kong worked.
It is the Palestinians as Marxist/Islamist vectors that don’t make it work.
This letter actually appeared in the print issue of the Daily Mail [ 17th May] under the title Bloodbath.