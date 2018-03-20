|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
While we’re at it, why not gas the dog?
Mark Meechan a.k.a. “Count Dankula”, the man who imperilled us all by making a funny video of a little dog lifting its paw like a Nazi salute, has been found guilty of a crime under the Communications Act 2003 at Airdrie Sheriff Court.
If we are handing out punishments to obvious non-Nazis for doing stuff that reminds people of Nazis I don’t see why that Seig-Heiling pug should get away scot-free.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
John Cleese must also be prosecuted
Perhaps the raised arm gesture is reserved for torchlight processions through Charlotte Sq at which Miss Stir-fry can take the salute from the nationalist throng.
Would I be right in guessing that Mr Meechan’s ‘religious’ prejudice that so aggravated his offence in the eyes of the court was not of an islamic nature, but rather in fact an ‘irreligious’ prejudice?
I expect you can guess a related guess I’m making – that his tasteless joke might have got even less pushback than peace-girl’s tweet if it had been.
But not on April 1st, unfortunately – especially if the clemency appropriate to Easter Sunday is to be withheld. Perhaps Friday the 13th of April will be the day chosen.
The dog was only following orders.
The judge was only following the law.
Another comment vanishes – very vexing, but I will try and repeat it.
I do not know why people are shocked by such events – after all rights are “nonsense” and natural rights are “nonsense of stilts” (Jeremy Benthem – the 13 Departments of state controlling most aspects of life person). Freedom of Speech is just silliness (as far as the esblishnment elite are concerned – they made that clear as long ago as 1965 and there have been statures since then) – what matters is the greatest happiness of the greatest number, to defined by the ruling elite.
When the leaders of “Britain First” (and no I do not agree with their policies) declared that some Islamists were child rapists, the people from “Britain First” were sent to prison – “but Paul – the Islamists were child rapists” – so what? Truth is not a defence in a modern court. Modern judges and “educated” juries could not care less about truth – or about the principles of the Common Law.
For remember, even if this comic in Scotland actually was a Nazi and had taught his dog to salute Adolf Hitler out of real devotion to the National Socialist cause, this would NOT be a crime as the Common Law understands the concept – no person has been robbed or beaten, expressing an opinion or making a joke is NOT a crime. But to the modern elite IT IS A CRIME.
It is later than most people know.
David Hume mused (without really caring either way) about the “euthansia of the constitution” – this has now happened. There were a network of Constitution Clubs in Britain, there are some buildings that still have the name “Constitution Club” – but the unwritten British Constitution is DEAD.