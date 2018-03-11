|
Steven Pinker on how ‘progressives’ aren’t
Steven Pinker is quoted by John Tierney at the start of his review of Pinker’s Enlightenment Now, saying this:
Intellectuals hate progress. Intellectuals who call themselves ‘progressive’ really hate progress.
The mis- (I would say) -use of the word “progressive” to describe people who hate progress is a bit of a hobby horse of mine. I am delighted that intellectual mega-celeb Pinker seems to have found such excellent words to hit this point home.
Progressive do not hate progress at all.
They strive for progress towards a big state run by them, with total obedience to it required from the rest of us.
That’s why many of them admired the Soviet Union and admire Castro’s Cuba.
And also why most of them are pro-EU.
Different definition of the word, pete. You’re using it in the sense of moving toward something (in this case, absolute state control); Pinker (and Brian) are using it in the sense of societal advancement. Soi-disant “Progressives” would have us believe they mean the latter when they really mean the former.
Definitions matter. That’s why “progressives” start by seeking to constantly change the meanings of words in unexpected ways.
I understand, and approve of, “technological advancement”; I understand, and approve of, “economic advancement”.
I do not understand “societal advancement“.
Where are we headed?
I’m not trying to be difficult, honestly.
I can look back at history (bits of) and see some things that I would definitely say were “societal advancement”, but I’m not clear where “forward” is now.
Keep in mind that everything Left is Orwellian backward double-speak. Of course “progressives” want zero-sum tribalism and a society hardly worthy of being considered Neolithic.
The words “fairness,” “equality” and “progressive,” all words much loved by politicians, become subjective and meaningless when not measured against absolute values. We have a society which no longer has an absolute set of moral ethics; they have abandoned western society’s Judaeo-Christian roots; Tom Sharp’s Scullion will have his revenge.
Progressive is a lazy vacuous platitude; the last refuge of a political scoundrel.
But far more annoying is the use of the words “rational” “logical” and “emotional” – used as rhetorical devices to disparage those with whom one disagrees.
Those engaged in the sciences are certainly analytical: that is the whole basis of our respective disciplines: and we are subject to the forensic judgement of our peers – and how.
But very few of us would claim to be either logical or rational since much of what we do is heuristic and simply guessed at: many of us are polymathic but nearly all of us are mono-manic obsessives: that is how we achieve what we do.
Rationality, logicality and emotions are simply human inventions: in a scientific sense the human brain is an entity which cannot be separated from the body and its functions: everything which comes from it is an entirely dispassionate set of electro-chemical reactions.
The claim that “progressives” have access to a body of knowledge that others do not possess: some sort of superior cranial activity is ridiculous.
Use capital-P Progressive to differentiate, in the same way you’d use capital-C Conservative (who are no longer “conservative”).
I wrote a long comment – but sadly I lost it.
I will write a shorter comment this time.
It depends on what considers “progress” – beneficial change.
For example, to a political “Progressive” (i.e. a collectivist by the instalment plan – what British people call a Fabian) the expansion of the state in most Western countries since about 1870 (in some countries a few years earlier than this) is progress (beneficial change), to a libertarian (or just non leftist) the expansion of the size and scope of government over the last 150 years is a tragedy.
Whether cultural change has been beneficial (progress) is also debatable – I would argue that the artistic changes of the last century or so has been anything but progress. And certainly people who argue that the cultural changes since about 1960 (the collapse of the family and voluntary associations and the rise in dependence on the state) has been beneficial progress are people for whom I have a great deal of hatred. As for architecture – people who think my home town looks better now than it did in 1960 are just wrong and that-is-that (there has been change – but it has not been progress, quite the reverse). The way we (including myself) dress now is also ugly – but there we are, things may change for the better in future.
Technology has certainly advanced (progressed) – this has generally been beneficial, although the internet has helped undermine my health (it just eats time and means the house does not cleaned and so on, going for walks and so on used to give me pleasure – the internet is a grim duty that I hate, but must carry on with indeed I spend most of time on this hateful task), that is a very minor problem compared to the great benefits technology has given the world.
As for theoretical science – I am torn by it.
On the one hand modern science has disproved (at least so we are told) the Western view (going back to the Ancient Greeks) that the physical universe makes sense – that there are rational laws in line with human reason. The Eastern view that the universe is insane and not in accordance with reason seems to be correct – and I am rather upset about that. HOWEVER, the truth is the truth (objective and universal) – and if the universe is the insane and horrible place that modern theoretical science states that it is, one should just grit one’s teeth and carry on.
With hindsight the doctrine in modern physics that was established even before Einstein – the doctrine that if a beam of light is fired and one person chases after it and another does not, the light gets away from both men AT THE SAME RATE was the beginning of the end for the Western view of the universe as a rational place.
another quote from Pinkers book
“countries that combine free markets with more taxation, social spending, and regulation than the United States (such as Canada, New Zealand, and Western Europe) turn out to be not grim dystopias but rather pleasant places to live, and they trounce the United States in every measure of human flourishing.”
To many minds such a statement would mark out Pinker himself as a ‘progressive’.
He is, nothing new about that. It’s just that he’s saner than others.
“countries that combine free markets with more taxation, social spending, and regulation than the United States (such as Canada, New Zealand, and Western Europe) turn out to be not grim dystopias but rather pleasant places to live, and they trounce the United States in every measure of human flourishing.”
Well, they certainly are committing suicide at a faster rate than the US. I don’t want to live in Baltimore or many US cities because the Democrats have run them into the ground, but at least in those cities I can defend myself as in the rest of the country. In the Muslim cities of Europe you are just a serf with no ability to defend oneself, and if you do it’s you who will be arrested. I’d live in Eastern Europe any day over Western Europe.
Alisa: Yeah. Or, at the very least, librul.
Interesting: Short, e-mail interview of Dr. Pinker by Adam Rubinstein. Some good stuff, but…. See the two topics toward the bottom, just above Humanism. Globalism, capitalism.
http://www.weeklystandard.com/steven-pinker-identity-politics-is-an-enemy-of-reason-and-enlightenment-values/article/2011595
“I don’t want to live in Baltimore or many US cities because the Democrats have run them into the ground”
John Kennedy did it? lol