The real shock today would be if Meghan Markle came out and said she wasn’t a feminist. There were some slight rumblings when the royal-to-be announced she was swapping her acting career for marriage. But this pales into insignificance in comparison to the ugly insults and criticisms levelled at Katie Roiphe, Germaine Greer, Catherine Deneuve and other women who have criticised #MeToo. No, today it seems as if royalty and feminism are perfectly suited to each other: both are posh, prissy and condescending.
Personally I think Meghan Markle would be a catastrophic addition to The Firm if she does not understand why it is a terrible idea for the Royals to get political. Do that and they stop being symbols (essentially endearing living flags whose job is to wave strangely and act as a navigational datum for flypasts) and become legitimate political targets. There is no surer route to a republic and I would regret that (as I do not share Spiked’s democracy fetish) but not necessarily oppose it if the House of Windsor does indeed go full retard.
Fairly normal “educated people” – the problem is that what the education system teaches is wrong.
And this stuff is not some sort of add-on – leftism is the CORE of what the education system teaches, and what the electronic media reflect. It is, as you would say Perry, the “meta context”.
Obviously, the monarch cannot be a potential insurance policy against unforeseen disasters that the ruling / commentating group cannot handle if the monarch wholly shares a mindset with said group. And in ordinary times the monarch cannot be a different voice at the centre of things without that same quality.
I would note that it matters a good deal less in the wife of a man who is now some little way from being in line for the throne. I trust Meghan is receiving lots of good advice from her grandmother-in-law and others.
In part, the ‘different mindset’ is a statistical thing. All methods that rely on choosing rulers from those who have chosen to offer themselves, and so want to be, rulers have such a statistically poor record that putting it outside the bounds of choice – you were born to these parents, you have no elder sibling, so you are monarch – is hoped to result often in an ideally better but at least different mindset. And, a little like separation of powers, I think that different mind at the centre of things, having to be talked to respectfully and told things, has value in ordinary times and the possibility of exceptional value in extraordinary times.
“if the House of Windsor does indeed go full retard.”
“If”? Have you noticed who is first in line to the throne? Markle is a prototypical brainless Hollywood leftie, but she’s far enough from the throne to be permitted (even expected to have) some eccentricities and quirks. Not so Charles, who has been in training for the role his entire life.
Y’all ought to stop picking your royalty based on heredity, and do as we do in the USA – just go by current box office draw. That way your picks never get stale – there’s always another movie coming out.
You’re halfway there now, of course. Were I sitting at a table with Princess Meg and Sir Elton John, I’d be hard pressed to decide which was more royal. If it came down to picking the less political one, well, hello yellow brick road.