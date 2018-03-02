I recently played the computer game, Papers, Please. It is set in a fictional dictatorship that looks like the USSR. You play a man who is assigned by lottery the job of border agent.
At the start of each work day you are shown newpaper headlines which affect the border rules. A shortage of jobs might lead to a requirement for foreigners traveling for work to have a work permit, for example. There is a long queue and travelers come to your desk one by one. There is some dialog ranging from “hello” to an elaborate sob story. You look at the papers presented and make sure all the rules are followed, then decide whether to stamp then entry visa with “APPROVED” or “DENIED”. You get paid according to the number of people you check through the border in a limited amount of time and you can get fined if you fail to follow the rules properly. At the end of each work day you are presented with bills and must check off which ones to pay. You must always pay rent, but must choose whether to buy heat, food or medicine. You are also shown whether your wife, son, uncle and mother-in-law are cold, hungry or ill. You might decide, for example, to buy medicine for your son instead of food for your mother-in-law.
All this is presented in a point-and-click, drag-and-drop, retro-style indie-game interface with a distinctly Soviet look and sound design.
Tension comes from trying to work quickly without making any mistakes. It’s easy enough to check that the passport has not expired and the work visa is valid, but not notice that the name on the work visa does not match the name on the passport. Rules get increasingly more complicated as the game progresses with more documentation being required and more information to check.
The game also gives you some moral agency. One man with valid papers says his wife is in the queue, but there is a minor discrepancy with her papers. Do you separate the couple, or take pity on them? Another woman says she will be killed if she is sent back home. Another begs you not to allow a certain man through as he is planning to sell her into prostitution. You can break the rules about twice per day and get away with it, but any more and you will get fined. Breaking the rules on purpose increases the risk of being fined for making a mistake.
All this means that while you might start with good intentions, before long you are weighing the lives of your family against the plight of the travelers. On my first play-through I sent various travelers to their doom to save my ill son, but ended up in jail when I decided to deny access to the pimp whose papers were valid, got fined, and could not afford the rent.
It’s a fun game and has an interesting lesson about how people are compromised by inhumane systems.
See also: Papers, Please cosplay and the short film.
Not realistic – I worked in a booth.
Where are all the people shouting “I am going to fucking kill you!” and spitting in your face? Hence my pock marks from the diseases they gave me.
Also one gets fat working in a booth (or sitting working a computer) – and that undermines health, so the health costs should go up over time.
The system makes people nasty? Not really – as many people are nasty anyway.
Good film though – especially the end.
A couple of years ago we were waiting around at the US-Canadian border, and were chatting with the agent helping us. There was a bus full of Chinese people having their papers checked, and another similar one pulled in. I remarked on it, and he told us that the fall leaf time was full of these New York tour buses crammed with Chinese people. “Every so often there’s an Australian or Kiwi who didn’t know he would be the only English speaker on board. I feel sorry for them.”
Without a moment’s hesitation, TheGirl said “Does your supervisor know that you still have feelings?”
Nah, Paperwork: The Game sucked
Writes someone who never lived under communism, I’m guessing. 😛
Where? Those people are here. This is where spitting in the face of the guy in the booth gets you.
In one inebriated college-dorm session, we worked up a game in which the players were sharks, with a bunch of toddlers in life vests bobbing along the surface above us. You rolled dice, and got to bite off a chunk whose size corresponded with the number on your dice. It was a timed game, and at various intervals those sharks whose rolls had been low would die of starvation. Toddlers were added as others were torn apart.
The aim of the discussion was “the most depressing board game possible.”
I think it beat yours, but not by much. 😆
Not whilst Cluedo is still played.
But there was a Wallace and Gromit board game, Fleeced, which made Cluedo seem bearable.
Had forgotten that one. Colonel Mustard in the study with a lead pipe?
I am almost completely ignorant of the Gaming world, it strikes me as incredible that people would pay for this, but surely they do. I note from the FAQs that it describes it as follows:
So it’s a bit like one side of Texarkana after the Union collapses and Shelob is the President for Life of Arkansas, or wasn’t it like that in the 1980s anyway?
This game really should replace all Civil Service and Local Government entrance tests. It’s just a question of what is a ‘pass’ and what is a ‘fail’. Could someone kinldy persuade Mrs May and Mr Corbyn to play it, and be filmed doing so?
No; Professor Plum in the conservatory with Miss Scarlett.