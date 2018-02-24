The old argument about the science of socialism was that it would be more efficient than capitalism and markets. Eliminate all that waste of competition and plan what is to be produced, by whom, where, and we’ll all have more stuff. We’ll be richer in short.
Then we went and tested the contention to destruction and 1989 showed that it was incorrect.
Oh well, not the first nor the last scientific or political proposition shown to be wrong. What’s much more interesting is that the justification for the same policies has changed in this modern age. For all too many people still insist we should be doing those same things, they just trot out different reasons as to why we should. Some that it would be fairer that way, others even going so far as to insist that we shouldn’t have economic growth therefore planning and socialism.
And this is known as learning from experience. Over the last century humanity (hat tip to socialists) really has discovered one of the few unarguable truths of economics that lead directly to policy prescription. If you want to avoid prosperity, we know how to do it.
(para)”socialism.., more efficient than capitalism and markets.”
What? Is it supposed to be metric, and use Celsius, or something?
Deleted, off topic, get stuffed.
Small matter how it is hypothetically presented, the overwhelming evidence is that Socialism is the modern reboot of Feudalism. The great numbers of the population will have their best interests looked after by self titled experts who lead lives that would have shamed Louis XIV. Christiane LaGarde comes to mind for some inexplicable reason. Perhaps most important is that those normals out there be kept in their place, to paraphrase the French General of a century ago, They shall not rise! and most certainly not by their own merit. After all if any of the common people were to attain success and abundance through their own skill and labor it could only reflect poorly their betters. They can sell it any way they should like, the destination remains the same.
I’m not quite sure where the specific year 1989 came from. In “Free to Choose” (1980) Milton Friedman noted that the old idea that socialism would improve productivity had by then been replaced by its opposite in the public domain. As regards the UK, he was spot on. Even BBC programmes (“Not the Nine’O’Clock News”, “Week Ending”, etc.) regularly had jokes suggesting that a government-run industry meant an inefficient, loss-making industry. The old socialists did indeed swear that eliminating wasteful competition would cause production totals to soar, but insofar as that notion was still alive and well at the start of the 70s, it died outside the hard left during that decade.
The fairness claim was always part of socialism and it of course is still pushed hard today.
The green idea that socialists don’t want to produce as much as capitalism, let alone more, is a massive change from standard old socialism (see e.g. Orwell’s “The Road to Wigan Pier”). It has always been obvious that a certain kind of socialist would rather be handing out equalised handfuls of crumbs than dine at a feast where the top table ate even better. But for Labour’s deputy leader actually publicly to say so will, I hope, do at least a little of the harm it should to socialism’s electoral prospects.
Cesare (February 24, 2018 at 3:04 pm), I assume you are thinking of Konstantin Leontiev’s remark:
After collectivisation was imposed on the peasants, even the fearsome NKVD apparatus could not prevent the universal spread of the joke that the initials for one of the collective farm bureaucracies actually stood for a Russian phrase meaning ‘Second Serfdom’.
[NOTE: thanks to Laird for enabling me to corrected my previous misattribution of the quote. (I had misremembered it as being said by Dostoevsky, with whom Leontiev had literary interactions on the subject of socialism.)]
“High taxes and spending are part of the solution, he said”
This is a deeply stupid man, probably uneducable.
Niall, according to Wikipedia (yes, I know: consider the source) “Socialism is the feudalism of the future” is a quote from Konstantin Leontiev, not Dostoyevsky. I don’t know anything about him, but judging from the Wikipedia squib perhaps I should.
Nothing is necessarily wrong with Wikipedia as a source: it is secondary, as long as there is a footnote containing a reference – which in this case is Robert Conquest.
You know there are several things at the root of the failure of socialism, but I wanted to touch on one that isn’t discussed much.
We are all very familiar with the concept of “economies of scale”. If you make an electronic gizmo or a new drug the more you make the lower the marginal cost, because the NRE can be spread over more units, and that includes the fact that you can increase the NRE (for example by building automation) to reduce the marginal cost and if your volume is high enough this is justified.
However, there is an equally important factor in play, the diseconomies of scale. As organizations grow larger the cost of making a decision grows exponentially, primarily because the cost of communication grows exponentially, but also for a number of other reasons (such as increasing the distance between decision and outcome leading to things like empire building, jobsworth behavior and so forth.) Moreover, the larger your staff the harder it is to maintain average staff quality. And there are a whole other bunch of diseconomies of scale.
If the government is making all the decisions then you absolutely maximize the diseconomies of scale and the whole thing collapses in a heap.
This is evident in many large organizations. Often what happens is that the organization grows rapidly, innovating and maneuvering quickly, but they eventually reach a point where they can’t because of diseconomies of scale. At that point they stop innovating and simply start buying smaller companies from whence comes all their new products. Some companies try to offset this with splitting off separate independent organizations such as Skunkworks, or GoogleX, and with some limited success. Socialist governments do this too with some effect — think Shanghai.
Of course ultimately an organization optimizes for what its leadership cares about. So to claim socialist economies are not successful is not true. The re-election rate of politicians is well above 90%, so from that metric they are a booming success.
@Fraser Orr
Yes! So much yes.
But also “principal-agent problem” (repeat ad infinitum). Socialism claims to install agents who work entirely for the people (their principals)-then gives them the strongest possible incentives to screw the people over.
Someone who disfavors democracy might say that voting claims to install agents who work entirely for the people (their principals)-then gives them the strongest possible incentives to screw the people over.
Not me, of course, but . . . someone . . .
Don’t think the old-style socialists would have paid much attention to ‘combatting climate change’ either.
@bobby b
Someone who disfavors democracy might say that voting claims to install agents who work entirely for the people (their principals)-then gives them the strongest possible incentives to screw the people over.
And that’s why you have the 2nd Amendment…