Why capitalism is good

· Economics, Business & Globalization

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad has has died. Evidence suggests that in his youth, Mr Kamprad was a Nazi. I don’t mean this in any metaphorical sense. He appears to have been an actual Nazi.

Mr Kamprad then went on to conquer the world through selling people flat pack furniture. Rather than the other way.

January 28th, 2018 |

2 comments to Why capitalism is good

