Life is short

· Sui generis

Tehran, Iran. January 2017

Barcelona, Catalonia. January 2017

Palermo, Italy. January 2017
Helsinki, Finland. February 2017
Riga, Latvia. February 2017
A Coruña, Galicia. March 2017
Istanbul, Turkey. March 2017Jodhpur, India. March 2017
Lumbasumba Pass, Nepal. April 2017
Dubai. May 2017
Wuppertal, Germany. May 2017
Oslo, Norway. June 2017.
 Afsluitdijk, Netherlands. July 2017
Berlin, Germany. July 2017
Madras, Oregon. August 2017


Puget Sound. August 2017
Victoria, British Columbia. August 2017
Los Angeles, California. August 2017
Milan, Italy.September 2017
Zürich, Switzerland. September 2017
Stonehaven, Scotland. September 2017
Oradea, Romania. September 2017
Santorini, Greece. September 2017
Queensferry, Scotland. October 2017
Bilbao, Basque Country. October 2017
Walden Pond, Massaschusetts. November 2017
Edinburgh, Scotland. November 2017
Gullfoss, Iceland. November 2017
Guanajuato, Mexico. December 2017
Teotihuacán. December 2017

January 4th, 2018

