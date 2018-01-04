|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Life is short
Tehran, Iran. January 2017
Barcelona, Catalonia. January 2017
Palermo, Italy. January 2017
Helsinki, Finland. February 2017
Riga, Latvia. February 2017
A Coruña, Galicia. March 2017
Istanbul, Turkey. March 2017Jodhpur, India. March 2017
Lumbasumba Pass, Nepal. April 2017
Dubai. May 2017
Wuppertal, Germany. May 2017
Oslo, Norway. June 2017.
Afsluitdijk, Netherlands. July 2017
Berlin, Germany. July 2017
Madras, Oregon. August 2017
Puget Sound. August 2017
Victoria, British Columbia. August 2017
Los Angeles, California. August 2017
Milan, Italy.September 2017
Zürich, Switzerland. September 2017
Stonehaven, Scotland. September 2017
Oradea, Romania. September 2017
Santorini, Greece. September 2017
Queensferry, Scotland. October 2017
Bilbao, Basque Country. October 2017
Walden Pond, Massaschusetts. November 2017
Edinburgh, Scotland. November 2017
Gullfoss, Iceland. November 2017
Guanajuato, Mexico. December 2017
Teotihuacán. December 2017
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
You’ve, um, been a bit busy! Blimey, you must have more air miles than Santa!
That building still looks grim 🙁
You have been busy. Mostly good – not quite all good (for example the capital of Sicily, or at least this bit of it, a clearly seen better days) but mostly good.