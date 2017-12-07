The state is not the sex worker’s friend

These new disintermediated internet marketplaces can have interesting effects.
Last month, MPs launched an inquiry into the apparent rise of so-called “pop-up” or temporary brothels. The phenomenon, where sex workers use Airbnb, hotels, or short-term holiday lets as a work base, has caused concern among politicians and the police.
It is not all good news, though:
But the pressure to make back the cost of the hotel meant she ended up booking clients she would not otherwise have seen. “There’s something – for me anyway – that felt quite bleak about rocking up in a hotel,” she said: “You get a ‘spidey sense’ and you’re like ‘I’m not sure about this one’… you do end up taking more risks.”
Apart from cost, there are other advantages to setting up a more permanent shop:
With CCTV and a panic alarm, she says the more permanent setup means she has better security measures: “I honestly can’t imagine working any other way now and it astounds me that what we’re doing is technically illegal.”
Reducing risks from clients brings more risk from state interference.
“At the moment, I have absolutely no trust in the police whatsoever,” she says. “You can literally go from being the victim, to being the criminal in a matter of minutes.”
Is it time to end the war on some consensual sex?
Not if you are a U S legislator
You can’t get votes unless you win a war! So the war may be unwinnable, as far as politicians are concerned. A politician who gets portrayed as a friend of brothels would have a hard time winning any votes. Perhaps you need a new term for what they do. ‘Tumescence Therapists’, anyone? It could be reclassed as a medical benefit.
If you ended the war on consensual sex then, well, just anybody would be doing it!
The State is always out to screw you.
The law may be a farce, and I am NOT going to defend it – but the idea of the “Happy Hooker” is a myth. This is a squalid trade that is based on degradation. These women are in a desperate situation – often addicted to drugs and subjected to brutal abuse.
Really, Paul? How many of them have you actually talked to? And how many people in other occupations do you know that are happy in what they are doing?
Hardly unusual. Probably applies to 95% of the population.
Okay, I’m gobsmacked.
Prostitution is legal in England?
@bobby b: prostitution is legal, brothels are not