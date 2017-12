“Despite Brexit” » The police hit-job on Damian Green Matthew Parris recently, in the Times (registration required): The media and political world is in a lather about whether the (now) de facto deputy prime minister once accessed pornography in his office. Here I am, fretting — some will say nitpicking — about whether it was appropriate for a now-retired Metropolitan Police officer (1) to have gathered and kept what he claims to be the evidence for these allegations, though there is no suggestion the law was broken; (2) to have disobeyed orders by keeping the evidence; and (3) nine years later to have put the allegations into the public domain. My acquaintance with Damian Green is slight. He strikes me as one of those necessary second-rank men (in a world of third and fourth-rank men) who combine a useful level-headedness with a dispiriting blandness: podgy and unflappable, with the advantage at least — a quality in a Tory MP to be fallen on with relief — of not being mad. So my strong sense of injustice in this case has little to do with the merits of Mr Green and everything to do with what looks like a co-ordinated police vendetta against a politician they’ve clashed with. He concludes: When it comes to issues of rumour and reputation I’m no dry rationalist. Every journalist knows that the appearance of things does matter, and that stern logic cannot always rescue a wounded public figure. We know too that “process” stories often fail to hold public attention, and this column’s complaint about the abuse of police powers is essentially a process story. But behind process may lie principle. What Damian Green was alleged to have watched might be thought disgusting, but what two former Met officers have been up to is little short of sinister. Disgust can rule the headlines and may win the day, but former police officers are trying to destroy a senior minister with whom they have clashed. This is London, not Chicago. Parliamentarians, in retreat for a decade now, should unite to push back. I hold no particular brief for Mr Green; I disagree with him on Brexit. It actually worries me that some Brexiters I know are almost gloating that a pro-Remain senior Tory has had to resign after giving, it is said, less-than-truthful answers about the matter of his computer, but the fact remains that, as Parris says, evidence gathered in a decade-ago investigation, and not remotely connected to it, was brought up for no other reason than I can think of to embarrass and damage an elected politician. The ex-copper in question, who appears to nurse a grudge, seems, as Parris says, to be arguing not that what Green did was illegal, but improper. So we are getting into the murky territory of police officers taking moral stands, they claim, about what a democratically elected political figure does. (See here, for a version of events in the Guardian.) I remember in the early days of this blog that we sometimes used to refer to the UK police as the “paramilitary wing of the Guardian newspaper”, more concerned about enforcing PC doctrines, or chasing after real or alleged bogeymen of the Right, such as those saying mean things about homosexuals, Muslims, etc, than catching crooks. The recent period post the Jimmy Savile fiasco (a paedophile who preyed on people for decades) seems to have seen the police morph, perhaps out of guilt about failing to nail the old BBC presenter, into a hyperactive pursuer of alleged perverts, with due process of law taking a back seat. The recent shabby treatment of Sir Cliff Richard, the entertainer, is an example of where this sort of zeal leads. As an aside, it appears that the Tory Party, in its enfeebled parliamentary state, is or has been unwilling to clamp down on the police, to insist on reforms and push back against the assault on Common Law principles of fairness and due process. The Met are not necessarily part of any sort of Deep State (conspiracy theory alert!) taking root but they are certainly showing a level of presumption that is dangerous in a liberal order. The police are, in some respects, out of control, and need to be reined in. Just imagine the damage that can be done if police are emboldened to chase after enemies if or when Mr Corbyn and his re-heated Marxist allies take office. Something to think about for 2018. Signs perhaps of MPs waking up to the problem. “Despite Brexit” »

Who Are We? The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling. We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe. Categories Categories Select Category ~ Glossary Categories (114) A (2) B (28) C (7) D (3) E (4) F (5) G (2) H (1) I (3) J (1) K (4) L (6) M (12) N (1) O (1) P (9) R (5) S (6) T (7) V (1) W (5) X (1) ~ Meme Hacks Categories (10) Detournement (3) Evil Empire (3) Hippopotami (1) Propaganda (3) ~ Photos #1 Categories (8) ~ Photos #2 Categories (11) ~ Photos #3 Categories (2) ~ White Rose Categories (622) Activism (13) Administrative (7) Big Brother (39) Biometrics (40) Civil Liberties (101) Constitution (2) European Union (29) Events (5) Historical Perspective (13) Identity Cards (168) Liberty (12) Privacy (95) Security (17) Self-Defence (5) Self-Ownership (7) Slogans & Quotations (17) Surveillance (97) Technology (50) Abortion (13) Activism (228) Administrative (127) Aerospace (525) Afghanistan (80) African affairs (178) Anglosphere (126) Antics & Parties (138) Architecture (76) Arts & Entertainment (860) Asian affairs (258) Aus/NZ affairs (122) Balkans (44) Best of Samizdata.Net (79) Blogging & Bloggers (529) Book reviews (138) Children’s issues (109) Chinese affairs (1) Civil liberty & Regulation (949) Deleted by the PC Media (12) Eastern Europe (123) Economics, Business & Globalization (1,573) Education (293) Environment (190) European affairs (350) European Union (667) Events (112) French affairs (242) German affairs (70) Health (330) Hippos (15) Historical views (602) How very odd! (536) Humour (466) Immigration (62) Indian Subcontinent (63) International affairs (200) Internet (53) Irish affairs (69) Japan (4) Korea (29) Languages (11) Latin American Affairs (102) Media & Journalism (563) Middle East & Islamic (1,094) Military affairs (391) Monarchy (31) North American affairs (1,408) Opinions on liberty (1,038) Personal views (285) Philosophical (236) Privacy & Panopticon (443) Religion (25) Russia (157) Science & Technology (865) Science Fiction & Fantasy (106) Self defence & Security (404) Self ownership (154) Sexuality (98) Slogans & Quotations (2,603) Sports (371) Sui generis (285) Transport (245) UK affairs (3,137) Archives Archives Select Month December 2017 (31) November 2017 (37) October 2017 (33) September 2017 (41) August 2017 (41) July 2017 (41) June 2017 (45) May 2017 (37) April 2017 (31) March 2017 (38) February 2017 (35) January 2017 (48) December 2016 (45) November 2016 (64) October 2016 (49) September 2016 (48) August 2016 (42) July 2016 (59) June 2016 (68) May 2016 (46) April 2016 (48) March 2016 (38) February 2016 (46) January 2016 (41) December 2015 (35) November 2015 (29) October 2015 (42) September 2015 (47) August 2015 (45) July 2015 (44) June 2015 (39) May 2015 (64) April 2015 (64) March 2015 (64) February 2015 (42) January 2015 (51) December 2014 (28) November 2014 (51) October 2014 (52) September 2014 (46) August 2014 (55) July 2014 (43) June 2014 (42) May 2014 (43) April 2014 (48) March 2014 (33) February 2014 (39) January 2014 (52) December 2013 (40) November 2013 (46) October 2013 (48) September 2013 (46) August 2013 (59) July 2013 (57) June 2013 (49) May 2013 (53) April 2013 (63) March 2013 (59) February 2013 (40) January 2013 (60) December 2012 (46) November 2012 (65) October 2012 (66) September 2012 (62) August 2012 (49) July 2012 (58) June 2012 (67) May 2012 (59) April 2012 (53) March 2012 (70) February 2012 (72) January 2012 (88) December 2011 (96) November 2011 (75) October 2011 (58) September 2011 (69) August 2011 (80) July 2011 (70) June 2011 (54) May 2011 (54) April 2011 (54) March 2011 (44) February 2011 (44) January 2011 (48) December 2010 (47) November 2010 (65) October 2010 (72) September 2010 (65) August 2010 (60) July 2010 (62) June 2010 (60) May 2010 (60) April 2010 (49) March 2010 (53) February 2010 (64) January 2010 (60) December 2009 (73) November 2009 (100) October 2009 (79) September 2009 (62) August 2009 (71) July 2009 (67) June 2009 (66) May 2009 (61) April 2009 (92) March 2009 (85) February 2009 (66) January 2009 (81) December 2008 (57) November 2008 (84) October 2008 (84) September 2008 (80) August 2008 (67) July 2008 (100) June 2008 (90) May 2008 (79) April 2008 (85) March 2008 (113) February 2008 (126) January 2008 (127) December 2007 (97) November 2007 (89) October 2007 (76) September 2007 (61) August 2007 (78) July 2007 (84) June 2007 (75) May 2007 (89) April 2007 (97) March 2007 (121) February 2007 (100) January 2007 (115) December 2006 (96) November 2006 (111) October 2006 (117) September 2006 (129) August 2006 (147) July 2006 (123) June 2006 (92) May 2006 (106) April 2006 (93) March 2006 (113) February 2006 (119) January 2006 (105) December 2005 (117) November 2005 (94) October 2005 (95) September 2005 (114) August 2005 (109) July 2005 (129) June 2005 (100) May 2005 (100) April 2005 (87) March 2005 (101) February 2005 (77) January 2005 (88) December 2004 (104) November 2004 (126) October 2004 (118) September 2004 (125) August 2004 (120) July 2004 (159) June 2004 (139) May 2004 (142) April 2004 (173) March 2004 (164) February 2004 (174) January 2004 (164) December 2003 (155) November 2003 (201) October 2003 (219) September 2003 (257) August 2003 (255) July 2003 (296) June 2003 (194) May 2003 (152) April 2003 (175) March 2003 (157) February 2003 (152) January 2003 (141) December 2002 (158) November 2002 (214) October 2002 (194) September 2002 (248) August 2002 (189) July 2002 (179) June 2002 (155) May 2002 (172) April 2002 (152) March 2002 (204) February 2002 (194) January 2002 (266) December 2001 (204) November 2001 (132) Feed This Page RSS - This Page Link Icons