But the problem is worse. For in our taxation of the richer among us we’re pretty much at that Laffer Curve point. Sure, we can argue about whether the income tax take peaks at 40%, 43%, 47% and so on but all the experience (our own experience with the 50% rate, academic research by Diamond and Saez and so on) tells us that when we look at taxes upon income (so, adding NI and so on) then we are at least around about that peak.
Which means that if we’re to increase the tax take as a percentage of the economy, the thing being demanded, then we’re going to have to tax the poorer among us. The very people who don’t have much to start with and who are really going to miss that marginal income.
As I’ve been saying for years, Dems want more money for the government, so they want higher tax rates and no freedom for the people to avoid paying that rate, whilst Reps want MORE money for the government they pretend to despise, and lower tax rates in order to reap higher tax revenues when people are free to invest or not as they see fit.
Lower tax rates for the rich will definitely result in more tax revenue. 50% of income is “pretty much at that Laffer curve point”? It’s well beyond that point. That amount of taxation not only affects spending, it affects the type of investing one engages in.
The Red Cross only allows one to donate blood every 56 days. Any more frequent and you sap the strength of the donor beyond what can be regenerated with time.
That is not what he wrote 😉
Worstall is well aware that well is past the point, as demonstrated by the UK’s experience with a 50% rate.
There’s merit in Worstall’s argument but I don’t agree with it all.
First, while he clearly understands that the effect of tax changes is dynamic, not static (i.e., changes in rates and/or other factors affects people’s actions, which is what the Laffer Curve describes), he neglects to note that lower marginal rates at the top end generally increases governmental revenues. (This is Thailover’s point.) That was proven by the Kennedy cuts, the Reagan cuts, and will again be proven by the Trump cuts. Not only does it provide an incentive to realize capital gains (generating more tax revenues) but also to invest and grow the overall economy. If his true goal is the utilitarian one of maximizing revenues (which I don’t accept as a meritorious objective), tax cuts can accomplish this even without imposing new taxes on “the poorer among us.”
Second, he states: “We have a great deal of sympathy with the idea that the richer should be paying. But that does mean cutting the State to the size that can be paid for only by the rich.” I disagree completely with the first sentence, and agree with the second only with qualifications. Yes, government should be shrunk to a size which can be paid by existing revenues (i.e., a balanced budget; no operating deficits). But having taxes paid only by “the rich” (however you define that) is a very bad idea. Everyone who benefits from government (which means everyone living in the country, citizen or not) should be paying something toward its cost. In a perfect world I would like to see a flat tax, with everyone paying precisely the same amount. However, I recognize that is unrealistic, and so reluctantly accede to the practical necessity of imposing higher taxes on those with greater incomes. But to allow some people, however poor, to escape taxation altogether is a recipe for disaster; such people have no stake in good government, and can safely become free riders with insatiable demands. They need to feel at least some pain from taxes, no matter how low their income. Here in the US I understand that the portion of the population paying no taxes is approximately 50%. That is unsustainable. Everyone should pay at least some minimum amount of tax.