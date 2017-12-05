The BBC, along with most of the Remain establishment, is presenting this as if it’s only the DUP which is standing in the way of an agreement between the EU and UK in advance of trade talks. In reality, I suspect a great many Tory MPs, more than a few old-school Labour MPs, and a large percentage of the British population would also object vehemently to Theresa May deciding for herself that Northern Ireland should remain under the jurisdiction of the EU at the behest of the Irish government and their masters in Brussels. Anyone who thinks this is a minor detail being blocked by a gaggle of DUP hardliners really doesn’t understand the issue at all. Or they do, but are spinning it differently for political gain.
We are all being given an absolutely unforgettable lesson in the depth of contempt which our establishment has for the people they rule.
Certainly Jacob Rees-Mogg has been at pains to remind everybody that it is the “Conservative and UNIONIST party” as well as the fact that “Northern Ireland is as British as Somerset” (his home constituency), since he’s repeated this on every radio and TV interview he’s done recently.
With regard to the views of the British public, I can’t think of a better way of alienating the remaining remoaners (or is that moaning remainers) and reinforcing the views of the BRExitiers than the usual display of dirty tricks by the conmen of Brussels, Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker specifically.
As for the gay Indian pretending to be Taoiseach, attempting to “Out Sinn Féin Sinn Féin” was never going to be a winning strategy for trying to steal Sinn Féin votes, so I doubt that Leo Varadkar will be around very long.
Since all of this frustrates Dress Up’s attempts at appeasing the EU with Munich II, I’m quite happy for the DUP to have their moment in the spotlight and to make their points clearly and keenly felt to Frau May, since she seems to have forgotten that she’s effectively a minority administration reliant upon the DUP for confidence and supply, just like John Major and “Sunny Jim” Callaghan was and look how that ended.
As long as the EU’s attempts at carpetbagging us for Danegeld (or maybe BrusselsGeld?) are frustrated, I’m happy.
The sooner we acknowledge that no deal is possible with the faithless and venal EU, the better.
Could we not suggest a hard border between co. Donegal and the rest of the R of I in order to have an economically sensible one between said county and NI. Or perhaps we should offer a soft border between the Northern Isles and Norway and a hard one between them and the North British mainland. Alternatively, customs posts on every junction of the M25 heading into London…
As far as I am concerned, The Irish teapot, having lost his milk-jug to resignation, should now pleasure himself on the nearest Tusk.
The EU, the eyes of the political classes that run it, is a state in the making, and intolerant of separate sovereignty. We have long gone past any pretence that it is just a customs union with a few ornaments and features tacked on. One of the most dishonest plays by some remainers is trying to frame the argument as being all about “market access” or “passporting” of financial services. This has been part of the line of attack used by campaigners such as Gina Miller and so forth. These aren’t trivial matters, of course, but the main game in town is and remains independence and integrity of the UK. I get the feeling that quite a lot of the transnational progressivists of the EU dislike national sovereignty so much they relish the idea of such issues tearing the UK apart.
When Mrs May first blundered into office as PM, she herself emphasised the ‘Unionist’ in her party’s name, principally at the time a dig at the SNP I thought. Quite what she thinks she is doing now is frankly impossible to fathom, she is Baron von Hammerstein-Equord’s dreaded officer, the one who is stupid and industrious, a danger who must be dismissed immediately. It takes a great deal of effort to be this bad, combining the steel of Jimmy Carter with the charisma of Brezhnev, the honesty of Blair with the brains of John Major.
I can’t see why May cannot use the continuing traditional preferential treatment of Irish citizens in the UK as a bargaining chip, after all, post-Brexit, there is no reason why they can’t start treating Irish passport holders just like the rest of the world.
The idea that everyone will start abandoning “foreigner hating” Britain is a complete fantasy, there are, and will still be, queues waiting for a life here once the separation from the EU is complete, the difference is our elected officials get to decide who is worthy or not instead of some bean counter in a far away office (and one that moves around every year at great expense as well).
Varadkar knows this, and despite his recent election, his own country is still a lot further up the “xenophobic monoculture” rankings than the UK, only the tax breaks are providing attraction and keeping investment flowing inward, something incidentally his Euro-masters are keen to put the kibosh to.
Oh Noes! 😮
Only the EU can make threats to take toys away because the EU has all the power in the run up to BRExit. Threatening to take free movement under the Common Travel Area from paddy tax dodgers would be wacist!
😆
The boys in Brussels are going to be well and truly buggered come Mar 2019…I can’t wait.
“As far as I am concerned, The Irish teapot, having lost his milk-jug to resignation, should now pleasure himself on the nearest Tusk.”
I have absolutely no idea what any of that means. Which, of course, is one of the pleasures of this site!
I narrowed it down to a black irishman happily watching the weird Kevin Smith/Johnny Depp movie for the fun of it, but I still think these people speak an entirely different language.
Laird, think teapot (tea shop would have worked better), look up the Irish for the head of government in Dublin (taioseach), whose deputy (also with a Celtic-cloud-cuckoo-land title) has just resigned. Read a biography of this half-Indian fakir, and then contemplate an object homonymous with a Polish political reject who is strutting the stage in Brussels.
The BBC is leftist – it stands for the left on just about everything. That the European Union is an evil is proved by how much the BBC supports it.
However, it is my party, the Conservative and Unionist Party, that is responsible for not “defunding” this evil by ending the BBC tax (the “license fee”) – after all we have many chances to do so (for example the period 1979 to 1997 when we had a majority in Parliament). Those who refuse to fight back against evil are destroyed by evil – and they are at least partly to blame for their own destruction.
There is also the other “little” matter than no conservative alternative to the BBC is allowed – Sky News and Channel Four news and current affairs are just about as leftist as the BBC. Why are there no conservative television stations? Because the regulations (the “broadcasting standards” – and the leftist officials who enforce them) do not allow them to exist in this country.
And whose fault is that? The British Conservative Party government has never made any effort to get rid of the regulations that forbid conservative television news stations to exist.
“Unbiased”, “objective”, “fair” – all this has been code for “LEFTIST” since at least 1963 (“That Was The Week That Was” – and all the rest of the shows over the last 50 years). The Prime Minister can not seriously pretend that she does not know this.
The only way forward is CHOICE – choice of different television stations with DIFFERENT political points of view, openly expressed.
But the chances of the Prime Minister supporting such freedom are nil.