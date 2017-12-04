|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Life under communism…
Adriana Lukas, intermittently of this parish, will be giving a chat on the cheerful subject of Life under Communism. Turn up and meet assorted Samizdataistas at this Libertarian Home meetup event in London, Tuesday, December 5, 2017, 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM!
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Do you have to queue to get in? 😉
Any chance of it ending up on Youtube etc?
Would like to hear the talk but can’t make it. And the widest possible viewing would be a good idea.
dammit, Perry, can’t you persuade Simon to hold these events in a venue convenient to those of us whose Zip Code is 61108 (U.S.A.)?
I see what you did there, Mr. Ed 😆
Alas – I will be at work up here.
But I hope the talk will be filmed or, if not, at least recorded.
Regret unable to be there (I have a college carol service to go to) but I look forward to this finding its way on to YouTube in the way that these things do.